Exegy, Infinox, BDSwiss, and More: Executive Moves of the Week

In another eventful week, we explore top appointments, promotions, and exits in the forex, CFD, and fintech industries. Among the top headlines, Marc Suárez, BDSwiss' Marketing Manager, departed from the company.

Former Freetrade executive Ian Fuller stepped into the CTO role at Investa; Fxview tapped industry veteran Uchenna Oranu as the new Executive Director; GTN named Zaid Aloul as Chief Commercial Officer for the Middle East; Riana Chaili stepped down as 26 Degrees CEO; former FCA and ESMA expert co-founded a new digital asset prime brokerage; and Mangopay named ex-Meta and Square executive Sergi Herrero as the new CEO.

Also, Former Exness Marketing Head assumed new CMO role; Infinox reappointed Lee Holmes to Executive Management; Exegy boosted client services with Senior Executive appointments and unveiled a new brand; TopFX appointed Kyriakos Karamanis as Director of Business Development; Scope Markets' Compliance Head moved to HFM after five years; and MultiBank onboarded Sophie Squillacioti as the Head of China Sales.

Executive Moves of the Week

BDSwiss Sees Marketing Manager Join Growing Wave of Departures

Introducing our latest updates on executive moves, Marc Suárez announced his departure from BDSwiss, where he served as Marketing Manager for nearly three years. In a LinkedIn post, Suárez stated: “After an incredible almost three years at BDSwiss serving as a Marketing Manager, the time has come for me to bid farewell.”

Marc Suárez, Source: LinkedIn

Initially, Suárez joined BDSwiss as a Marketing Executive and later transitioned to Marketing Manager. His responsibilities included managing marketing campaigns and growth strategies for the company, which provides Forex and CFD investment services to clients globally.

Former Freetrade Executive Ian Fuller Steps into CTO Role at Investa

Ian Fuller joined Investa, a UK-based start-up that operates in the options trading market, as the Chief Technology Officer. Before joining the firm, Fuller worked as a fractional CTO for multiple companies. He was with Gatha for nearly two years, focusing on building a social booking platform using large language models and vector databases.

He also held a part-time position at Hyper SQ for just over two years, where he audited outsourced teams, helped develop objectives and key results, and assisted in the hiring process for engineering leadership. Earlier in his career, Fuller was CTO at Runa for almost three years. During this time, he led several key projects, including raising a Series B investment and scaling the engineering team from eight to forty members in twelve months.

Ian Fuller, Source: LinkedIn

Fxview Taps Industry Veteran Uchenna Oranu as Executive Director

Nearly a week after announcing his departure from Blackwell Global, Uchenna Oranu landed a new job as the Executive Director at Fxview. Based in Limassol, Cyprus, Oranu’s new role entails developing and implementing brokerage strategies and leading a team of brokerage professionals.

Most recently, Oranu was the Executive Director at Blackwell Global Investments, a London-based company. According to his LinkedIn profile, he focused on implementing strategies for compliance with the FCA rules. He joined the company in 2018 as Risk and Liquidity Manager before rising to Director and later serving as Executive Director.

Uchenna Oranu, Source: LinkedIn

GTN Names Zaid Aloul as Chief Commercial Officer for the Middle East

Zaid Aloul will serve in a new role as GTN's Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) for the Middle East. This appointment now places Aloul at the forefront of the company's expansion strategy and boosts the firm's efforts to expand its operations in the region.

In his new position, he will spearhead key commercial initiatives, such as launching new products and expanding asset classes. According to the official announcement, his leadership will focus on increasing market share while strengthening GTN's relationships with local partners, brokers, and financial institutions.

Zaid Aloul, Source: LinkedIn

Riana Chaili Steps Down as CEO at 26 Degrees after Two-Year Tenure

Riana Chaili departed from her role at 26 Degrees after serving as Chief Executive Officer for the EMEA region. She held this position from June 2022 to July 2024, a tenure of two years and two months. Prior to her role as Chief Executive Officer at 26 Degrees, Chaili was Managing Director at the same firm for three years and seven months.

Before joining 26 Degrees, she worked at IC Markets, where she was Chief Dealer and Head of RTO, serving there for three years and two months. Earlier in her career, Chaili spent five years and two months at TechFinancials, holding positions as Head of Brokerage and Dealer.

Riana Chaili, Source: LinkedIn

Former FCA and ESMA Expert Co-Founds New Digital Asset Prime Brokerage

Alexander Royle, a long-time expert in financial market regulations, joined Cor Prime, a new crypto project he co-founded. The firm is part of the $1 billion investment company Deus X Capital and aims to provide prime brokerage services for the digital asset industry.

For the past three years, Royle has been associated with the cryptocurrency firm Galaxy Digital, where he served as a Regulatory Advisor. Previously, he worked for Montis Digital and Archax, where he also shared his expertise in financial market law.

Alexander Royle, Source: LinkedIn

Mangopay Names Ex-Meta and Square Exec Sergi Herrero as New CEO

Luxembourg-headquartered Mangopay appointed Sergi Herrero as its new CEO. Herrero is a seasoned executive with experience leading payment innovations at Meta, Square, and BNP Paribas. The company mentioned today (Tuesday) that the appointment marks a strategic leadership shift as Mangopay aims to strengthen its operations globally.

Previously, Herrero spearheaded payments and commerce partnerships at Meta, where he launched and scaled the company's payment capabilities. With experience at the forefront of fintech giants like Square and major financial institutions like BNP Paribas, Herrero has a wealth of knowledge and leadership skills.

Sergi Herrero, Source: LinkedIn

Former Exness Marketing Head Assumes CMO – Asia Pacific Role at MultiBank

Kirill Getmanskiy announced his new role as the Chief Marketing Officer for Asia Pacific at MultiBank Group. This appointment marked a new chapter in Getmanskiy's career, following several notable positions in the marketing and education sectors.

Before joining MultiBank Group, Getmanskiy was the Co-Founder at Education Technologies Limited for eight months. Based in the United Arab Emirates, Education Technologies Limited focused on developing online video education marketing funnels.

Kirill Getmanskiy, Source: LinkedIn

Infinox Reappoints Lee Holmes to Executive Management

Multi-asset online trading platform Infinox Global welcomed Lee Holmes back into its executive management team. Holmes, who was based in London, UK, worked with the company in the same capacity between 2022 and 2023.

Before rejoining Infinox, Holmes was the Head of Institutional Sales and, most recently, the Senior Manager for Liquidity Sales at Exinity. The industry expert also worked as the Director of Sales at Zenfinex and held the roles of Director of Sales and Operations and Head of Sales at Vibhs Financial.

Lee Holmes, Source: LinkedIn

Exegy Boosts Client Services with Senior Executive Appointments, Unveils New Brand

Exegy boosted its client services by appointing new senior executives and launching a new brand. Following its integration with Vela and Enyx, Exegy has brought in two industry veterans to lead its Client Success Initiative.

The two new hires, Yewande Sobola and Thomas Gallo, bring a wealth of experience from the trading technology space. According to the official announcement by Mondovisione, Sobola, appointed as the Global Head of Solutions Consulting, has over 15 years of expertise in global trading technology.

TopFX Appoints Kyriakos Karamanis as Director of Business Development

Seychelles-based prime CFD broker TopFX Global appointed Kyriakos Karamanis as the new Director of Business Development, according to a LinkedIn update by Karamanis. Karamanis’ responsibilities in the new position include seeking long-term relationships with introducing brokers, forex partners, copy traders, and signal providers.

Kyriakos Karamanis, Source: LinkedIn

He will also focus on institutional investors and brokers in the financial markets. Karamanis is a seasoned industry executive with extensive experience from previous roles with notable industry executives. The University of Bolton alumnus most recently worked for Inveslo, a Kazakhstani-based online trading platform, as the Global Head of Business Development.

Scope Markets' Compliance Head Moves on to HFM after Five Years

Eliza Eliadou announced her new role as Chief Legal & Compliance Officer at HFM. Before joining HFM, Eliadou held several senior compliance roles in the financial industry. Most recently, she served as Chief Compliance Officer at Rostro Group, which also oversees Scope Markets Group, for one year and six months.

Prior to this, she worked with Scope Markets for three years and nine months as Group Head of Compliance. Eliadou also held the position of Chief Compliance Officer at London Capital Group for two years and two months. Additionally, she spent four months as a Senior Consultant at MAP S. Platis in Limassol.

MultiBank Onboards Sophie Squillacioti as Head of China Sales

Lastly, Sophie Squillacioti, a sales veteran in the retail trading industry, joined MultiBank Group as the Head of China Sales and Advisor to the Chairman, Finance Magnates learned exclusively. Most recently, she was with Equiti Group, another forex and contracts for difference broker.

Sophie Squillacioti, Source: LinkedIn

Based at the broker’s global headquarters in Dubai, Squillacioti assumed her role this week. She will report directly to Naser Taher, MultiBank’s Founder and Chairman, and Marc Aspinall, the broker’s Chief Commercial Officer. Detailing her responsibilities, Squillacioti explained that she will oversee all aspects of MultiBank’s developing Chinese business.

