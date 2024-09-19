Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Fxview Taps Industry Veteran Uchenna Oranu as Executive Director

Thursday, 19/09/2024 | 13:40 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • Prior to joining Fxview, Oranu served as an Executive Director at Blackwell Global Investments in London.
  • He brings extensive industry experience from companies like Spotware Systems, Price Markets UK, TradeTech Alpha, and Sucden Financial Limited to his new role.
Nearly a week after announcing his departure from Blackwell Global, Uchenna Oranu has landed a new job as the Executive Director at Fxview. Based in Limassol, Cyprus, Oranu’s new role entails developing and implementing brokerage strategies and leading a team of brokerage professionals.

Key Industry Milestones

Most recently, Oranu was the Executive Director at Blackwell Global Investments, a London-based company. According to his LinkedIn profile, he focused on implementing strategies for compliance with the FCA rules. He joined the company in 2018 as Risk and Liquidity Manager before rising to Director and later serving as Executive Director.

“After 6 years at Blackwell Global, it’s time for me to move on to the next step in my career. I’ve had the privilege of working alongside talented and supportive colleagues, and I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve had to grow and contribute during my time here”, Oranu posted on LinkedIn.

“As I look to the future, I’m excited to join a remarkable company that is deeply rooted in a people-centric culture. It speaks volumes that it took such a special organization to convince me to make this move.”

Oranu is an experienced industry expert with years of experience working for notable brands, including Spotware Systems, Price Markets UK, TradeTech Apha, and Price Markets UK. He also worked as an FX Trader at Sucden Financial Limited for nearly ten years.

Fxview Strengthens Leadership Team

In another notable appointment, Fxveiw strengthened its leadership team by appointing Feras Mahmoud as the Head of Risk Management last year. Mahmoud assumed the new role based on the forex and CFD brokerage firm’s Cyprus headquarters.

Fxview was founded in 2018 and is owned by the Finvasia Group. Within the European Union, the brokerage firm operates under a Cyprus Investment Firm license. It is also registered and regulated in countries like South Africa, Mauritius, and India.

Fxview offers forex and CFD instruments of various asset classes, including indices, stocks, and crypto assets. The company also offers copy trading services using Zulutrade, another subsidiary of Finvasia. Finvasia owns AAAFx, another FX/CFDs brand, and the multi-asset trading platform provider ActTrader.

Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
