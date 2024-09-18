Former FCA and ESMA Expert Co-Founds New Digital Asset Prime Brokerage

Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Wednesday, 18/09/2024 | 08:13 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • Alexander Royle joins Cor Prime as Chief Regulatory Officer.
  • Tim Grant, the current head of Deus X Capital, was appointed CEO of the new project.
Alexander Royle, the new CRO at Cor Prime
Alexander Royle, the new CRO at Cor Prime

Alexander Royle, a long-time expert in financial market regulations, announced today (Wednesday) that he is joining Cor Prime, a new crypto project he co-founded. The firm is part of the $1 billion investment company Deus X Capital and aims to provide prime brokerage services for the digital asset industry.

Royle to Provide Regulatory Support for Cor Prime

For the past three years, Royle has been associated with the cryptocurrency firm Galaxy Digital, where he served as a Regulatory Advisor. Previously, he worked for Montis Digital and Archax, where he also shared his expertise in financial market law.

Earlier in his career, Royle spent over five years with two prominent European regulatory commissions, the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA ). His experience gained from working both on the regulatory side and in the private sector will undoubtedly be valuable in the newly established firm providing services in the rapidly developing digital asset market.

"I'm happy to share that I'm starting a new position as Co-founder and Chief Regulatory Officer at Cor Prime," Royle commented on his social media.

The list of former regulators joining crypto companies is getting longer. At the same time, the US SEC is struggling to compete with the private sector and find experts for cryptocurrency positions within its organization.

Cor Prime by Deus X Capital

Cor Prime is a newly launched digital assets prime broker unit, backed by the $1 billion investment company Deus X Capital. Tim Grant, the current head of Deus X, has been appointed as CEO of the new project.

The firm's launch was officially announced after Deus X successfully closed its first equity funding round . Moreover, the company has committed up to $100 million of risk capital to the business.

“Digital asset markets are starved of the risk capital and we see a major opportunity to oxygenate this market by unlocking new sources of capital. Institutional investors need a safe, sensible investment opportunity backed by a next-generation risk paradigm that they understand before they can enter new markets and help them grow, and that is exactly what we will be launching with in 2025,” commented Grant.

Cor Prime will offer principal and prime lending for institutional investors in the digital asset space, pending regulatory approval. The company aims to attract high-quality institutional risk capital from various sources, including sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, insurance companies, hedge funds, family offices, and crypto asset pools from foundations and miners.

Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
