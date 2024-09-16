Scope Markets' Compliance Head Moves on to HFM after Five Years

Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Monday, 16/09/2024 | 09:35 GMT
  • Eliza Eliadou worked as a Senior Consultant at MAP S. Platis in Limassol.
  • She worked at easyMarkets for over six years, starting as a Junior Compliance Officer.
Eliza Eliadou

Eliza Eliadou has announced her new role as Chief Legal & Compliance Officer at HFM. She shared the news on LinkedIn, marking the next step in her career.

Ex-Compliance Head Joins HFM

Before joining HFM, Eliadou held several senior compliance roles in the financial industry. She most recently served as Chief Compliance Officer at Rostro Group, which also oversees Scope Markets Group, for one year and six months. Prior to this, she worked with Scope Markets for three years and nine months as Group Head of Compliance.

Eliadou also held the position of Chief Compliance Officer at London Capital Group for two years and two months. Additionally, she spent four months as a Senior Consultant at MAP S. Platis in Limassol.

Eliadou also worked at easyMarkets, where she held roles for a total of six years and four months. She began as a Junior Compliance Officer for three years and three months before advancing to Head of Compliance for three years and four months.

Source: LinkedIn
Source: LinkedIn

Meanwhile, Scope Markets has announced the appointment of Fraser Nelson as the new Global Head of Business Development. Nelson, who has over ten years of experience in leveraged trading, will manage the company's global growth strategies in the retail sector. His expertise spans both front and back-office roles.

HFM Launches Copy Pro

CySEC-regulated retail broker HFM has announced an expansion of its copy trading services with the introduction of the "Copy Trading Pro Account."

This new account aims to attract experienced retail traders by allowing users to follow and automate trades from more skilled investors. Alongside this, HFM is adding the Japanese yen as a new base currency and enhancing features for African traders.

The Pro Account builds on HFM's existing copy trading tool, HFcopy, and provides additional options for strategy providers. While the announcement suggests that HFM's copy trading service is similar to those offered by other brokers, Finance Magnates sought clarification from Chrystanthos Kanari, HFM's Head of Marketing.

Kanari confirmed that the introduction of the Japanese yen and the expanded features for South African and Kenyan investors are key components of this update.

