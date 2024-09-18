Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

CEO Calls It Quits at 26 Degrees, Former IC Markets Executive Moves On

Wednesday, 18/09/2024 | 12:24 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Riana Chaili’s career includes a five-year tenure at TechFinancials in various roles.
  • Recently, 26 Degrees obtained CySEC broker license for European operations.
Riana Chaili

Riana Chaili has departed from her role at 26 Degrees after serving as Chief Executive Officer for the EMEA region. She held this position from June 2022 to July 2024, a tenure of two years and two months.

26 Degrees CEO Departs

Prior to her role as Chief Executive Officer at 26 Degrees, Chaili was Managing Director at the same firm for three years and seven months. Before joining 26 Degrees, she worked at IC Markets, where she was Chief Dealer and Head of RTO, serving there for three years and two months.

Earlier in her career, Chaili spent five years and two months at TechFinancials, holding positions as Head of Brokerage and Dealer. Chaili worked as a Mathematics Tutor at Laniteio Lykeio, a school under the Ministry of Education, for a duration of one year and ten months.

Meanwhile, 26 Degrees Global Markets (formerly Invast Global) has acquired a broker license from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) for its wholly owned subsidiary. This license permits the subsidiary to operate across the European Economic Area. The company, based in Sydney, Australia, is also regulated by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission.

A source familiar with the matter indicated that Chaili’s departure from 26 Degrees was just due to differing strategic visions for the company’s Cyprus office.

26 Degrees Launches Pairs CFDs

26 Degrees has introduced Pairs CFDs, enabling trading of index vs. index, commodity vs. commodity, or equity vs. equity, similar to forex pairs, as reported by Finance Magnates. The company asserted that it is the first to offer such a product. Although the concept of Pairs CFDs is not new, it has only recently become available through some companies.

Developed internally by 26 Degrees, these products will be available exclusively to broker-dealers, who can then offer them to retail traders. The launch includes 20 Pair CFDs, with plans to expand based on client feedback.

The company highlights that Pairs CFDs provide a more streamlined trading experience compared to traditional instruments. They allow traders to manage risks with a single trade by combining the price movements of two separate instruments.

Additionally, these CFDs can be designed to either enhance or reduce volatility and offer greater margin efficiency compared to trading the instruments separately.

