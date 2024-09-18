Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

GTN Names Zaid Aloul as Chief Commercial Officer for the Middle East

Wednesday, 18/09/2024 | 20:04 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • In his new role, Aloul will focus on increasing market share, launching new products, and expanding asset classes.
  • He has two decades of experience in the brokerage and wealth management sectors across the GCC and Levant.
Zaid Aloul has landed a new role as GTN's Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) for the Middle East. This appointment now places Aloul at the forefront of the company's expansion strategy and boosts the firm's efforts to expand its operations in the region.

Leading GTN's Middle Eastern Expansion

In his new role, he will spearhead key commercial initiatives, such as launching new products and expanding asset classes. According to the official announcement, his leadership will focus on increasing market share while strengthening GTN's relationships with local partners, brokers, and financial institutions.

Aloul brings two decades of experience to the position, with deep ties in the brokerage and wealth management sectors in the Gulf Cooperation Council and Levant. The company mentioned that his extensive network of client relationships and his keen understanding of the market make him well-positioned to guide its growth.

Speaking about the promotion, Damian Bunce, the CEO of GTN Middle East, said: "This appointment is well deserved and recognizes Zaid's importance to the company as well as his impact in the industry. Zaid is a veteran in the brokerage and wealth management sectors in the GCC and the Levant."

"Over the last 20 years, he has cultivated a very wide set of client relationships, has excellent commercial acumen and unique business insights in the region. I wish him ongoing success for the future."

Expanding Regional Presence

Notably, GTN has steadily increased its presence in the Middle East through new hires that fortify its foothold in the region. With a focus on innovative trading and investment solutions, GTN aims to serve a wide range of financial partners, from fintech firms to wealth managers.

GTN offers investment and trading solutions to enable financial firms and fintech companies to offer global market access. With a presence in Dubai, Singapore, and London, GTN is supported by major strategic investors such as IFC and SBI Ventures.

In another executive appointment, GTN onboarded Ahmad Abouardini as the new Middle East Relationship Manager last month. Abouardini has more than eight years of experience from Saxo Bank, where he oversaw strategic relationships and platform sales in the region.

GTN
