Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> Executives
> Exclusive: MultiBank Onboards Sophie Squillacioti as Head of China Sales

Exclusive: MultiBank Onboards Sophie Squillacioti as Head of China Sales

Monday, 16/09/2024 | 05:45 GMT by Arnab Shome
  • In her two-decade-long career, Squillacioti headed the China and Asia desks of multiple brokerages.
  • At MultiBank, she will oversee all aspects of its developing Chinese business.
Sophie Squillacioti, Head of China Sales and and Advisor to the Chairman at MultiBank Group
Sophie Squillacioti, Head of China Sales and and Advisor to the Chairman at MultiBank Group

Sophie Squillacioti, a sales veteran in the retail trading industry, has joined MultiBank Group as the Head of China Sales and Advisor to the Chairman, Finance Magnates has learned exclusively. Most recently, she was with Equiti Group, another forex and contracts for differences (CFDs) broker.

Boosting Chinese Team

Based at the broker’s global headquarters in Dubai, Squillacioti has already assumed her new role today (Monday). She will report directly to Naser Taher, MultiBank’s Founder and Chairman, and Marc Aspinall, the broker’s Chief Commercial Officer.

Detailing her responsibilities, Squillacioti explained that she will oversee all aspects of MultiBank’s developing Chinese business.

Naser Taher, founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group; Source: LinkedIn
Naser Taher, founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group; Source: LinkedIn

As previously reported by Finance Magnates, MultiBank Group generated revenue of $306.6 million in 2023, with a net income of $226.8 million. These impressive financials were driven by an average daily trading volume of over $15.6 billion on the platform.

MultiBank Group was established in the United States in 2005 but now operates from over 25 branches globally. It is also well-regulated, holding a total of 15 licenses from top regulatory jurisdictions, including Australia, Germany, Cyprus, the UAE, Singapore, and Austria, as well as offshore jurisdictions like the Cayman Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Vanuatu, Mauritius, and Seychelles.

A Chinese Market Expert

Squillacioti is a veteran in the retail trading industry, with nearly two decades of experience. She joined MultiBank from Equiti, where she served as Director of Sales APAC. Before that, she was the Head of Asia at INFINOX Global, a position she held for over a year. She also had a stint at BDSwiss as Head of Asia, stationed at the broker’s Shanghai offices.

Her most prominent role in the industry was at the Shanghai offices of City Index, a part of GAIN Capital, where she was Managing Director and Head of China and APAC Sales for over nine years. Additionally, she spent two-and-a-half years at BlackBull Markets as its Managing Director of China.

Squillacioti’s other industry experiences include roles as Managing Director for Greater China at ACM Group. She began her career in early 2004 at CBFX as a Sales Associate and later became Vice President and Head of China at IFX Markets, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Sophie Squillacioti, a sales veteran in the retail trading industry, has joined MultiBank Group as the Head of China Sales and Advisor to the Chairman, Finance Magnates has learned exclusively. Most recently, she was with Equiti Group, another forex and contracts for differences (CFDs) broker.

Boosting Chinese Team

Based at the broker’s global headquarters in Dubai, Squillacioti has already assumed her new role today (Monday). She will report directly to Naser Taher, MultiBank’s Founder and Chairman, and Marc Aspinall, the broker’s Chief Commercial Officer.

Detailing her responsibilities, Squillacioti explained that she will oversee all aspects of MultiBank’s developing Chinese business.

Naser Taher, founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group; Source: LinkedIn
Naser Taher, founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group; Source: LinkedIn

As previously reported by Finance Magnates, MultiBank Group generated revenue of $306.6 million in 2023, with a net income of $226.8 million. These impressive financials were driven by an average daily trading volume of over $15.6 billion on the platform.

MultiBank Group was established in the United States in 2005 but now operates from over 25 branches globally. It is also well-regulated, holding a total of 15 licenses from top regulatory jurisdictions, including Australia, Germany, Cyprus, the UAE, Singapore, and Austria, as well as offshore jurisdictions like the Cayman Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Vanuatu, Mauritius, and Seychelles.

A Chinese Market Expert

Squillacioti is a veteran in the retail trading industry, with nearly two decades of experience. She joined MultiBank from Equiti, where she served as Director of Sales APAC. Before that, she was the Head of Asia at INFINOX Global, a position she held for over a year. She also had a stint at BDSwiss as Head of Asia, stationed at the broker’s Shanghai offices.

Her most prominent role in the industry was at the Shanghai offices of City Index, a part of GAIN Capital, where she was Managing Director and Head of China and APAC Sales for over nine years. Additionally, she spent two-and-a-half years at BlackBull Markets as its Managing Director of China.

Squillacioti’s other industry experiences include roles as Managing Director for Greater China at ACM Group. She began her career in early 2004 at CBFX as a Sales Associate and later became Vice President and Head of China at IFX Markets, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Topics
Equiti
MultiBank Group
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab Shome
  • 6493 Articles
  • 86 Followers
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab is an electronics engineer-turned-financial editor. He entered the industry covering the cryptocurrency market for Finance Magnates and later expanded his reach to forex as well. He is passionate about the changing regulatory landscape on financial markets and keenly follows the disruptions in the industry with new-age technologies.
  • 6493 Articles
  • 86 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

Executives

Featured Videos

Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24

Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24

Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24

Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24

As the financial services industry experiences rapid and transformative changes, leading fintech experts and policymakers come together to discuss the present and future of retail trading and the evolving regulatory landscape. Join this insightful session for a forward-looking perspective on the trends, innovations, and trader needs that are shaping the future of offerings on a global scale. Speakers: Eric Blewitt, CEO, Investment Trends Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader, Digital Assets, Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Michael Bogoevski, Head of Institutional Sales, CMC Connect Karin Setchell, General Manager, Product & Investing Solutions, CommSec #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RetailTrading #FintechInnovation #FinancialRegulation #DigitalAssets #GlobalFinance 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

As the financial services industry experiences rapid and transformative changes, leading fintech experts and policymakers come together to discuss the present and future of retail trading and the evolving regulatory landscape. Join this insightful session for a forward-looking perspective on the trends, innovations, and trader needs that are shaping the future of offerings on a global scale. Speakers: Eric Blewitt, CEO, Investment Trends Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader, Digital Assets, Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Michael Bogoevski, Head of Institutional Sales, CMC Connect Karin Setchell, General Manager, Product & Investing Solutions, CommSec #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RetailTrading #FintechInnovation #FinancialRegulation #DigitalAssets #GlobalFinance 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

As the financial services industry experiences rapid and transformative changes, leading fintech experts and policymakers come together to discuss the present and future of retail trading and the evolving regulatory landscape. Join this insightful session for a forward-looking perspective on the trends, innovations, and trader needs that are shaping the future of offerings on a global scale. Speakers: Eric Blewitt, CEO, Investment Trends Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader, Digital Assets, Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Michael Bogoevski, Head of Institutional Sales, CMC Connect Karin Setchell, General Manager, Product & Investing Solutions, CommSec #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RetailTrading #FintechInnovation #FinancialRegulation #DigitalAssets #GlobalFinance 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

As the financial services industry experiences rapid and transformative changes, leading fintech experts and policymakers come together to discuss the present and future of retail trading and the evolving regulatory landscape. Join this insightful session for a forward-looking perspective on the trends, innovations, and trader needs that are shaping the future of offerings on a global scale. Speakers: Eric Blewitt, CEO, Investment Trends Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader, Digital Assets, Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Michael Bogoevski, Head of Institutional Sales, CMC Connect Karin Setchell, General Manager, Product & Investing Solutions, CommSec #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RetailTrading #FintechInnovation #FinancialRegulation #DigitalAssets #GlobalFinance 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
More Videos

  • Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24

    Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24

    Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24

    Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24

    Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24

    Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24

    In this Finance Magnates Executive Interview, Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX and Simon Naish, Country Head of Australia at ATFX Connect, discuss ATFX’s strategic growth in the APAC region, particularly focusing on their institutional arm, ATFX Connect. They highlight the importance of Australia as a strategic hub, the challenges of operating in a highly competitive and regulated market, and their plans for regional expansion across APAC. The conversation touches on the integration of advanced technology and multi-asset offerings, the significance of optimal execution tools, and the importance of tailoring solutions to meet the sophisticated demands of institutional clients. They also emphasize their strong regulatory compliance and their commitment to enhancing client experience through innovative tools and infrastructure. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #ATFXConnect #APACFinance #InstitutionalTrading #FinancialTechnology #MarketExpansion 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this Finance Magnates Executive Interview, Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX and Simon Naish, Country Head of Australia at ATFX Connect, discuss ATFX’s strategic growth in the APAC region, particularly focusing on their institutional arm, ATFX Connect. They highlight the importance of Australia as a strategic hub, the challenges of operating in a highly competitive and regulated market, and their plans for regional expansion across APAC. The conversation touches on the integration of advanced technology and multi-asset offerings, the significance of optimal execution tools, and the importance of tailoring solutions to meet the sophisticated demands of institutional clients. They also emphasize their strong regulatory compliance and their commitment to enhancing client experience through innovative tools and infrastructure. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #ATFXConnect #APACFinance #InstitutionalTrading #FinancialTechnology #MarketExpansion 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this Finance Magnates Executive Interview, Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX and Simon Naish, Country Head of Australia at ATFX Connect, discuss ATFX’s strategic growth in the APAC region, particularly focusing on their institutional arm, ATFX Connect. They highlight the importance of Australia as a strategic hub, the challenges of operating in a highly competitive and regulated market, and their plans for regional expansion across APAC. The conversation touches on the integration of advanced technology and multi-asset offerings, the significance of optimal execution tools, and the importance of tailoring solutions to meet the sophisticated demands of institutional clients. They also emphasize their strong regulatory compliance and their commitment to enhancing client experience through innovative tools and infrastructure. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #ATFXConnect #APACFinance #InstitutionalTrading #FinancialTechnology #MarketExpansion 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this Finance Magnates Executive Interview, Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX and Simon Naish, Country Head of Australia at ATFX Connect, discuss ATFX’s strategic growth in the APAC region, particularly focusing on their institutional arm, ATFX Connect. They highlight the importance of Australia as a strategic hub, the challenges of operating in a highly competitive and regulated market, and their plans for regional expansion across APAC. The conversation touches on the integration of advanced technology and multi-asset offerings, the significance of optimal execution tools, and the importance of tailoring solutions to meet the sophisticated demands of institutional clients. They also emphasize their strong regulatory compliance and their commitment to enhancing client experience through innovative tools and infrastructure. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #ATFXConnect #APACFinance #InstitutionalTrading #FinancialTechnology #MarketExpansion 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this Finance Magnates Executive Interview, Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX and Simon Naish, Country Head of Australia at ATFX Connect, discuss ATFX’s strategic growth in the APAC region, particularly focusing on their institutional arm, ATFX Connect. They highlight the importance of Australia as a strategic hub, the challenges of operating in a highly competitive and regulated market, and their plans for regional expansion across APAC. The conversation touches on the integration of advanced technology and multi-asset offerings, the significance of optimal execution tools, and the importance of tailoring solutions to meet the sophisticated demands of institutional clients. They also emphasize their strong regulatory compliance and their commitment to enhancing client experience through innovative tools and infrastructure. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #ATFXConnect #APACFinance #InstitutionalTrading #FinancialTechnology #MarketExpansion 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this Finance Magnates Executive Interview, Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX and Simon Naish, Country Head of Australia at ATFX Connect, discuss ATFX’s strategic growth in the APAC region, particularly focusing on their institutional arm, ATFX Connect. They highlight the importance of Australia as a strategic hub, the challenges of operating in a highly competitive and regulated market, and their plans for regional expansion across APAC. The conversation touches on the integration of advanced technology and multi-asset offerings, the significance of optimal execution tools, and the importance of tailoring solutions to meet the sophisticated demands of institutional clients. They also emphasize their strong regulatory compliance and their commitment to enhancing client experience through innovative tools and infrastructure. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #ATFXConnect #APACFinance #InstitutionalTrading #FinancialTechnology #MarketExpansion 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

    Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

    Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

    Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

    Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

    Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

    In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential. Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world. Speakers: Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential. Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world. Speakers: Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential. Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world. Speakers: Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential. Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world. Speakers: Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential. Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world. Speakers: Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential. Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world. Speakers: Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}