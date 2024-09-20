Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Former Freetrade Executive Ian Fuller Steps into CTO Role at Investa

Friday, 20/09/2024 | 15:06 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Fuller spent nearly two years at Gatha, building a social booking platform with LLMs and vector databases.
  • He served as CTO at Runa for nearly three years, leading key projects like a Series B raise.
Ian Fuller

Ian Fuller has announced that he is joining Investa as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO). This information was revealed in a post on LinkedIn. Investa is a UK-based start-up that operates in the options trading market.

Fuller stated in the post: “Following an incredible time scaling Freetrade and Runa I have spent the last two years as an advisor. I knew that going full-time would only be something I’d do if I found the right team and business opportunity.”

Investa Appoints New CTO

Before joining Investa, Fuller worked as a fractional CTO for multiple companies. He was with Gatha for nearly two years, focusing on building a social booking platform using large language models and vector databases.

He also held a part-time position at Hyper SQ for just over two years, where he audited outsourced teams, helped develop objectives and key results, and assisted in the hiring process for engineering leadership.

Commenting on his new appointment, Fuller wrote: "Investa is the team and the opportunity I was looking for, and I look forward to seeing where we take things."

Tech Leader Brings Broad Expertise Across Roles

Earlier in his career, Fuller was CTO at Runa for almost three years. During this time, he led several key projects, including raising a Series B investment and scaling the engineering team from eight to forty members in twelve months.

He also oversaw the development of a resilient platform for high-traffic events like Black Friday and guided the migration of Runa’s technology infrastructure to a more scalable and distributed platform. In addition, Fuller restructured the support processes to reduce downtime and improve customer trust.

Notably, Fuller co-founded and served as CTO at Freetrade for nearly three years. In this role, he played a crucial part in the early development and scaling of the company’s technology and operations.

Fuller also worked remotely as a fractional CTO at HeliosX Group for about eight months, where he supported various technology-related initiatives.

About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
