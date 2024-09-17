Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Former Exness Marketing Head Assumes CMO - Asia Pacific Role at MultiBank

Former Exness Marketing Head Assumes CMO - Asia Pacific Role at MultiBank

Tuesday, 17/09/2024 | 13:25 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Kirill Getmanskiy served as Head of Marketing for Asia, LATAM, MENA, Africa, and China at Exness.
  • He was Head of Business in South East Asia at TripleTen for just over a year, based in Belgrade.
Kirill Getmanskiy has announced his new role as Chief Marketing Officer - Asia Pacific at MultiBank Group via LinkedIn today (Tuesday). This marks a new chapter in his career following several notable positions in the marketing and education sectors.

New CMO at MultiBank

Before joining MultiBank Group, Getmanskiy was a Co-Founder at Education Technologies Limited for eight months. Based in the United Arab Emirates, Education Technologies Limited focused on developing online video education marketing funnels.

Prior to this, Getmanskiy served as Head of Business in South East Asia at TripleTen for just over a year. Located in Belgrade, Serbia, TripleTen is a tech bootcamp provider that offers career preparation and portfolio building for graduates in software engineering, QA, data analytics , and data science.

“As a CMO, I am passionate about global companies in active growth stages. And now inspired by MultiBank's enthusiasm, plans and potential. Looking forward to multiple growth and success in Asia with such a strong team,” commented Getmanskiy.

Earlier, Sophie Squillacioti, a sales veteran in retail trading, joined MultiBank Group as Head of China Sales and Advisor to the Chairman. She was previously with Equiti Group.

Exness and Skypro Experience

Getmanskiy also held the position of Chief Marketing Officer at Skypro by Skyeng for nearly two years. Based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Skypro is an international online university specializing in IT professions.

Earlier in his career, Getmanskiy was the Head of Marketing for Asia, LATAM, MENA, Africa, and China at Exness for about a year and a half. He worked there in Kuala Lumpur.

MultiBank Group Financial Results

MultiBank Group has announced its 2023 financial results, showing revenue of $306.6 million, a 10% increase from the previous year, as reported by Finance Magnates. Net income rose by 26%, from $180 million in 2022 to $226.8 million in 2023.

The company attributes this profit growth to its operational efficiency and adeptness in the financial sector. MultiBank Group reports managing a daily trading volume exceeding $12.1 billion and serving over 1 million traders in 90 countries. It holds licenses from 15 financial regulators worldwide.

