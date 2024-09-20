Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

BDSwiss Sees Marketing Manager Join Growing Wave of Departures

Friday, 20/09/2024 | 15:54 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Finance Magnates reported that at least ten employees, including senior executives, have left the firm.
  • According to the company, it is 'restructuring' and will 'cease operations' in certain regions.
BDSwiss
BDSwiss

Marc Suárez has announced his departure from BDSwiss, where he served as Marketing Manager for nearly three years. In a LinkedIn post, Suárez stated: “After an incredible almost three years at BDSwiss serving as a Marketing Manager, the time has come for me to bid farewell.”

Marc Suárez
Marc Suárez, Source: LinkedIn

Suárez initially joined BDSwiss as a Marketing Executive and later transitioned to Marketing Manager. His responsibilities included managing marketing campaigns and growth strategies for the company, which provides Forex and CFD investment services to clients globally.

Multiple Employees and Executives Exit

Earlier, Finance Magnates reported that BDSwiss, headquartered in Cyprus, has experienced the departure of at least ten employees, including several senior executives, in recent days. Additionally, multiple traders on the platform have expressed concerns about withdrawal difficulties.

BDSwiss has confirmed to Finance Magnates that the company is undergoing a business restructuring and will be ceasing operations in certain geographical regions, though no specific jurisdictions were mentioned.

Finance Magnates
Finance Magnates

BDSwiss Manager Moves On

Before BDSwiss, Suárez worked as a Marketing and Public Relations Consultant at K.C. Firiakis Services Ltd for six months. He also held the role of Senior Sales Account Manager at Venest Ltd for seven months, focusing on the Spanish and Portuguese markets.

Earlier in his career, Suárez worked as In-House Sales Account Manager Iberia at Linde for just over two years. He began his career at Ocaso, where he spent more than five years as a UK Business Development Technician.

Commenting on the departure, Suárez wrote: “I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together, from expanding our presence across the LATAM region to launching innovative campaigns and projects that resonated with our audience. The collaboration, teamwork, and passion everyone has brought to the table made all the difference, and for that, I am deeply grateful.”

