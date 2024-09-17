Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Mangopay Names Ex-Meta and Square Exec Sergi Herrero as New CEO

Tuesday, 17/09/2024 | 14:46 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • Herrero succeeds Romain Mazeries, who served as CEO for six years.
  • Mazeries will reportedly remain on Mangopay's Board to support the company during this leadership transition.
executive move

Luxembourg-headquartered Mangopay has appointed Sergi Herrero as its new CEO. Herrero is a seasoned executive with experience leading payment innovations at Meta, Square, and BNP Paribas. The company mentioned today (Tuesday) that the appointment marks a strategic leadership shift as Mangopay aims to strengthen its operations globally.

Leadership Shift

Previously, Herrero spearheaded payments and commerce partnerships at Meta, where he launched and scaled the company's payment capabilities. With experience at the forefront of fintech giants like Square and major financial institutions like BNP Paribas, Herrero has a wealth of knowledge and leadership skills.

His leadership experience extends to VEON, a global telecommunications company, where he served as Co-CEO. He succeeds Romain Mazeries, who held the role of CEO for the last six years and played a key part in Mangopay's foundational growth. Mazeries will remain on the Board, continuing to support the company as it transitions into this new phase.

Speaking about his appointment, Sergi Herrero mentioned: "Mangopay provides transformational payment solutions for platforms internationally. Our offering for this expanding area of the e-commerce industry is both innovative and highly differentiated. I am extremely excited by the significant growth opportunities ahead for Mangopay and to join this talented team at such a pivotal point in the company's journey."

"On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Romain for his leadership over the past six years. The strong foundations that Romain and his team have put in place have set Mangopay up for long-term growth. We are extremely grateful for his unwavering commitment and I want to deeply thank him for his service as CEO."

Acquisition by Advent International

Mangopay, acquired by Advent International in 2022, has become a significant player in providing modular payment solutions for platforms. As the e-commerce landscape continues to evolve, so does the need for sophisticated payment infrastructures.

With this leadership transition, Mangopay aims to unlock new opportunities in the platform economy, leveraging Herrero's extensive expertise in global payments.

"We are excited for the next phase of Mangopay's journey, and we believe Sergi's expertise will accelerate Mangopay's continued growth and development to become one of the global payments providers powering the platform economy," Fabio Cali, the Managing Director at Advent International, said.

Topics
Mangopay
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
  • 1229 Articles
  • 15 Followers
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
  • 1229 Articles
  • 15 Followers

