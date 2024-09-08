BDSwiss, Broadridge, Tickmill, and More: Executive Moves of the Week

September kicked off with a busy week of executive moves in the forex, CFD, fintech, prop trading, and crypto space.
In our weekly executive moves coverage, we bring you the latest appointments, promotions, and departures at BDSwiss, Capital.com, Markets.com, TradeLocker, Broadridge, Tickmill, Paysafe, B2C2, smartTrade Technologies, Britannia Global Markets, and Interactive Brokers.
Global Head of Sales at BDSwiss Marios Morfakis
stepped down; Capital.com's Mihail Petkov joined Admirals as Head of Client
Services; Markets.com's Head of MENA Ali Makki departed after nine months;
TradeLocker owner recruited a new executive for its prop firm.
Broadridge hired Brian Pomraning as its Chief Product Officer for Trading and Connectivity; Tickmill's MENA Regional Manager, Samer Alkhaldi, departed after nearly nine years; Paysafe appointed John Crawford as its CFO; Alex Gersh transitioned to an advisory role; and B2C2 onboarded a new US CEO.
Also, smartTrade Technologies elevated Bran-Morales as
Head of Business Development for APAC; Tickmill appointed a new Managing Director
and Head of Partnerships for MENA; Michael Going, who has specialized in FX
sales for over ten years, joined Britannia Global Markets; and ex-Nomura COO
and JP Morgan Executive took on a new role at Interactive Brokers
Executive Moves of the Week
Global Head of Sales at BDSwiss Marios Morfakis Steps Down
Starting our executive move coverage this week, Marios Morfakis announced his resignation as the Global Head of Sales at BDSwiss. Before his position at BDSwiss, Morfakis held several financial service roles. He served as Head of Sales at FxGrow for four months, based in Limassol. Prior to that, he was Regional Manager at FXGM for one year and two months in Nicosia.
Additionally, Morfakis worked as Head of Business Development at Wintrado Technologies AG in Limassol. His earlier roles included Deputy Head of Sales and Deputy Head of Business Development at HF Markets in Cyprus. Morfakis’s career has focused on various aspects of sales and business development within the financial services industry.
Capital.com's Mihail Petkov Joins Admirals as Head of Client Services
Mihail Petkov, Capital.com’s Head of Back Office, moved to Admirals as the Head of Client Services and will be based in Limassol, Cyprus. At Capital.com, Petkov was tasked with leading and managing Group onboarding and payment teams, among other responsibilities.
The industry expert joined the company from StockTech, where he served as the Head of Technical Client Operations. In this role, Petkov managed onboarding and payments. He was also responsible for researching, negotiating, and finalizing internal and third-party features and services.
Markets.com’s Head of MENA Ali Makki Departs after Nine Months
At Markets.com, Ali Makki announced his departure from the firm, where he held the position of Head of the MENA region for nine months. Reflecting on his tenure, Makki expressed gratitude for the experience and the opportunities it provided.
During his time at Markets.com, Makki played a key role in overseeing the organization’s operations and strategic initiatives within the region, contributing to the company’s growth, and navigating regional market dynamics. He has yet to disclose his next steps, although he emphasized his readiness for fresh challenges.
TradeLocker Owner Recruits New Executive for Its Prop Firm
In the prop trading space, Antreas Pilavakis secured a new employer several weeks after officially departing from prop firm The Trading Pit. He joined FunderPro as Operations Manager, a brand belonging to the same owner as TradeLocker, a popular trading platform among prop firms and brokers.
Pilavakis's journey in the prop and financial industry began in May 2022 when he joined The Trading Pit as a customer service representative. In subsequent years, he advanced to head of the department, and from March of this year, he held the position of Business Project Manager.
Broadridge Hires Brian Pomraning as Chief Product Officer for Trading and Connectivity
Meanwhile, Broadridge hired Brian Pomraning as its Chief Product Officer for trading and Connectivity Solutions. Pomraning will spearhead the global product management organization, which encompasses the company’s trading and connectivity products and services.
In a LinkedIn post, the New York-based firm informed: “Brian will be responsible for leading the global product management organization encompassing the full suite of our trading and connectivity products and services. Brian brings twenty-five years of leadership experience in the financial services industry covering product management, sales, marketing, and technology.”
Paysafe Appoints John Crawford as CFO, Alex Gersh Transitions to Advisory Role
London-based global payment firm Paysafe announced that Alex Gersh, the current Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will step down from his role and transition into an advisory position to the Chief Executive Officer, effective September 4.
The company disclosed that while Gersh will continue to support it in this new capacity at least through the end of the year, John Crawford has been appointed as his successor and will assume the CFO role immediately. Before joining Paysafe, Crawford spent nine years at FIS, where he served as Executive Vice President of Strategy, M&A, and Venture Capital.
B2C2, the SBI-owned cryptocurrency market maker, strengthened its executive team by appointing Cactus Raazi as the Chief Executive Officer of its US unit. He is based in the company’s New Jersey office and will report directly to the Group CEO, Thomas Restout.
Raazi will lead the offering under B2C2 US and will reportedly develop and implement business strategies. He is also expected to build relationships across the US and broader Americas with clients and other stakeholders, including regulators.
smartTrade Technologies Elevates Bran-Morales as Head of Business Development for APAC
Multi-asset electronic and payment platform smartTrade Technologies promoted Catherine Bran-Morales to the position of Head of Business Development APAC. Bran-Morales joined the company as Sales Director EMEA, a role she held for more than four years. Prior to her promotion, she was the EMEA Sales and Business Development Executive for slightly more than a year.
Bran-Morales also worked at Brad Institute, where she held three different roles: Brand Development Manager for Florida and Latin America, Brand Development Manager for Texas, and Sales Executive for New York. Some of her other experience includes working as an Account Manager at Construction Systems of America and as a Financial Management Intern at the City of Oakland.
Tickmill Appoints New Managing Director and Head of Partnerships for MENA
In other executive moves at Tickmill, the retail brokerage brand announced two significant appointments. Joseph Dahrieh was named Managing Director for MENA, while Elie Tarabay will assume the role of Head of Partnerships in the region.
Dahrieh previously worked at Tickmill as the Managing Principal and also served as Country Manager and Market Strategist. His earlier roles include being an instructor at TradeCaptain.com and Vice President of Partnerships at Amana Capital.
Former IG, LMAX, and Capital.com Forex Sales Exec Just Changed Employers
Michael Going, who has specialized in FX sales for over ten years, joined Britannia Global Markets and will be based in the company's London office. Throughout his career, Going has collaborated with several well-known brokers in the CFD space. For a year, he was a sales trader associated with ETX Capital (now OvalX).
He spent the most time, six years, at IG, where he climbed the career ladder to Institutional Sales. He then moved to LMAX, where he held the position of Senior Sales Executive. For the last two years, he has been associated with Capital.com as a Sales Manager for FX and other assets.
Ex-Nomura COO and J.P. Morgan Executive Takes on Role at Interactive Brokers
Lastly, Interactive Brokers (UK) Limited confirmed that Graeme Farrell agreed to act as a Director. Currently, Farrell serves as the Group Chief Risk Officer, a role he has held since 2021. Before joining Interactive Brokers, he worked at AQR Capital Management as Global Head of Operational Risk & Resiliency.
His tenure at AQR Capital lasted from 2017 to 2021. In this role, Farrell was responsible for managing various non-financial risks globally, including operational risk, business continuity, and vendor risk.
In our weekly executive moves coverage, we bring you the latest appointments, promotions, and departures at BDSwiss, Capital.com, Markets.com, TradeLocker, Broadridge, Tickmill, Paysafe, B2C2, smartTrade Technologies, Britannia Global Markets, and Interactive Brokers.
Global Head of Sales at BDSwiss Marios Morfakis
stepped down; Capital.com's Mihail Petkov joined Admirals as Head of Client
Services; Markets.com's Head of MENA Ali Makki departed after nine months;
TradeLocker owner recruited a new executive for its prop firm.
Broadridge hired Brian Pomraning as its Chief Product Officer for Trading and Connectivity; Tickmill's MENA Regional Manager, Samer Alkhaldi, departed after nearly nine years; Paysafe appointed John Crawford as its CFO; Alex Gersh transitioned to an advisory role; and B2C2 onboarded a new US CEO.
Also, smartTrade Technologies elevated Bran-Morales as
Head of Business Development for APAC; Tickmill appointed a new Managing Director
and Head of Partnerships for MENA; Michael Going, who has specialized in FX
sales for over ten years, joined Britannia Global Markets; and ex-Nomura COO
and JP Morgan Executive took on a new role at Interactive Brokers
Executive Moves of the Week
Global Head of Sales at BDSwiss Marios Morfakis Steps Down
Starting our executive move coverage this week, Marios Morfakis announced his resignation as the Global Head of Sales at BDSwiss. Before his position at BDSwiss, Morfakis held several financial service roles. He served as Head of Sales at FxGrow for four months, based in Limassol. Prior to that, he was Regional Manager at FXGM for one year and two months in Nicosia.
Additionally, Morfakis worked as Head of Business Development at Wintrado Technologies AG in Limassol. His earlier roles included Deputy Head of Sales and Deputy Head of Business Development at HF Markets in Cyprus. Morfakis’s career has focused on various aspects of sales and business development within the financial services industry.
Capital.com's Mihail Petkov Joins Admirals as Head of Client Services
Mihail Petkov, Capital.com’s Head of Back Office, moved to Admirals as the Head of Client Services and will be based in Limassol, Cyprus. At Capital.com, Petkov was tasked with leading and managing Group onboarding and payment teams, among other responsibilities.
The industry expert joined the company from StockTech, where he served as the Head of Technical Client Operations. In this role, Petkov managed onboarding and payments. He was also responsible for researching, negotiating, and finalizing internal and third-party features and services.
Markets.com’s Head of MENA Ali Makki Departs after Nine Months
At Markets.com, Ali Makki announced his departure from the firm, where he held the position of Head of the MENA region for nine months. Reflecting on his tenure, Makki expressed gratitude for the experience and the opportunities it provided.
During his time at Markets.com, Makki played a key role in overseeing the organization’s operations and strategic initiatives within the region, contributing to the company’s growth, and navigating regional market dynamics. He has yet to disclose his next steps, although he emphasized his readiness for fresh challenges.
TradeLocker Owner Recruits New Executive for Its Prop Firm
In the prop trading space, Antreas Pilavakis secured a new employer several weeks after officially departing from prop firm The Trading Pit. He joined FunderPro as Operations Manager, a brand belonging to the same owner as TradeLocker, a popular trading platform among prop firms and brokers.
Pilavakis's journey in the prop and financial industry began in May 2022 when he joined The Trading Pit as a customer service representative. In subsequent years, he advanced to head of the department, and from March of this year, he held the position of Business Project Manager.
Broadridge Hires Brian Pomraning as Chief Product Officer for Trading and Connectivity
Meanwhile, Broadridge hired Brian Pomraning as its Chief Product Officer for trading and Connectivity Solutions. Pomraning will spearhead the global product management organization, which encompasses the company’s trading and connectivity products and services.
In a LinkedIn post, the New York-based firm informed: “Brian will be responsible for leading the global product management organization encompassing the full suite of our trading and connectivity products and services. Brian brings twenty-five years of leadership experience in the financial services industry covering product management, sales, marketing, and technology.”
Paysafe Appoints John Crawford as CFO, Alex Gersh Transitions to Advisory Role
London-based global payment firm Paysafe announced that Alex Gersh, the current Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will step down from his role and transition into an advisory position to the Chief Executive Officer, effective September 4.
The company disclosed that while Gersh will continue to support it in this new capacity at least through the end of the year, John Crawford has been appointed as his successor and will assume the CFO role immediately. Before joining Paysafe, Crawford spent nine years at FIS, where he served as Executive Vice President of Strategy, M&A, and Venture Capital.
B2C2, the SBI-owned cryptocurrency market maker, strengthened its executive team by appointing Cactus Raazi as the Chief Executive Officer of its US unit. He is based in the company’s New Jersey office and will report directly to the Group CEO, Thomas Restout.
Raazi will lead the offering under B2C2 US and will reportedly develop and implement business strategies. He is also expected to build relationships across the US and broader Americas with clients and other stakeholders, including regulators.
smartTrade Technologies Elevates Bran-Morales as Head of Business Development for APAC
Multi-asset electronic and payment platform smartTrade Technologies promoted Catherine Bran-Morales to the position of Head of Business Development APAC. Bran-Morales joined the company as Sales Director EMEA, a role she held for more than four years. Prior to her promotion, she was the EMEA Sales and Business Development Executive for slightly more than a year.
Bran-Morales also worked at Brad Institute, where she held three different roles: Brand Development Manager for Florida and Latin America, Brand Development Manager for Texas, and Sales Executive for New York. Some of her other experience includes working as an Account Manager at Construction Systems of America and as a Financial Management Intern at the City of Oakland.
Tickmill Appoints New Managing Director and Head of Partnerships for MENA
In other executive moves at Tickmill, the retail brokerage brand announced two significant appointments. Joseph Dahrieh was named Managing Director for MENA, while Elie Tarabay will assume the role of Head of Partnerships in the region.
Dahrieh previously worked at Tickmill as the Managing Principal and also served as Country Manager and Market Strategist. His earlier roles include being an instructor at TradeCaptain.com and Vice President of Partnerships at Amana Capital.
Former IG, LMAX, and Capital.com Forex Sales Exec Just Changed Employers
Michael Going, who has specialized in FX sales for over ten years, joined Britannia Global Markets and will be based in the company's London office. Throughout his career, Going has collaborated with several well-known brokers in the CFD space. For a year, he was a sales trader associated with ETX Capital (now OvalX).
He spent the most time, six years, at IG, where he climbed the career ladder to Institutional Sales. He then moved to LMAX, where he held the position of Senior Sales Executive. For the last two years, he has been associated with Capital.com as a Sales Manager for FX and other assets.
Ex-Nomura COO and J.P. Morgan Executive Takes on Role at Interactive Brokers
Lastly, Interactive Brokers (UK) Limited confirmed that Graeme Farrell agreed to act as a Director. Currently, Farrell serves as the Group Chief Risk Officer, a role he has held since 2021. Before joining Interactive Brokers, he worked at AQR Capital Management as Global Head of Operational Risk & Resiliency.
His tenure at AQR Capital lasted from 2017 to 2021. In this role, Farrell was responsible for managing various non-financial risks globally, including operational risk, business continuity, and vendor risk.
Broadridge Hires Brian Pomraning as Chief Product Officer for Trading and Connectivity
Featured Videos
Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24
Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24
Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24
Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24
Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg.
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg.
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg.
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg.
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24
IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24
IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24
IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24
IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24
IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24
For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker.
Speakers:
Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace
James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone
Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker.
Speakers:
Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace
James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone
Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker.
Speakers:
Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace
James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone
Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker.
Speakers:
Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace
James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone
Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker.
Speakers:
Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace
James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone
Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker.
Speakers:
Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace
James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone
Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Reimagining a New Era of Banking for Businesses | FMPS:24
Reimagining a New Era of Banking for Businesses | FMPS:24
Reimagining a New Era of Banking for Businesses | FMPS:24
Reimagining a New Era of Banking for Businesses | FMPS:24
Reimagining a New Era of Banking for Businesses | FMPS:24
Reimagining a New Era of Banking for Businesses | FMPS:24
In the face of an economic downturn and a rapidly changing banking landscape, modern businesses require a fresh approach to banking. Join Shannon Scott, SVP and Global Head of Product at Airwallex, as she discusses the limitations of legacy financial systems and offers insights into how banking can evolve to better meet the needs of today’s businesses. This session will provide valuable perspectives on how to shape the future of business banking to navigate and thrive in a challenging economic environment.
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #BusinessBanking #EconomicDownturn #FinancialInnovation #ModernBanking #Airwallex
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
In the face of an economic downturn and a rapidly changing banking landscape, modern businesses require a fresh approach to banking. Join Shannon Scott, SVP and Global Head of Product at Airwallex, as she discusses the limitations of legacy financial systems and offers insights into how banking can evolve to better meet the needs of today’s businesses. This session will provide valuable perspectives on how to shape the future of business banking to navigate and thrive in a challenging economic environment.
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #BusinessBanking #EconomicDownturn #FinancialInnovation #ModernBanking #Airwallex
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
In the face of an economic downturn and a rapidly changing banking landscape, modern businesses require a fresh approach to banking. Join Shannon Scott, SVP and Global Head of Product at Airwallex, as she discusses the limitations of legacy financial systems and offers insights into how banking can evolve to better meet the needs of today’s businesses. This session will provide valuable perspectives on how to shape the future of business banking to navigate and thrive in a challenging economic environment.
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #BusinessBanking #EconomicDownturn #FinancialInnovation #ModernBanking #Airwallex
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
In the face of an economic downturn and a rapidly changing banking landscape, modern businesses require a fresh approach to banking. Join Shannon Scott, SVP and Global Head of Product at Airwallex, as she discusses the limitations of legacy financial systems and offers insights into how banking can evolve to better meet the needs of today’s businesses. This session will provide valuable perspectives on how to shape the future of business banking to navigate and thrive in a challenging economic environment.
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #BusinessBanking #EconomicDownturn #FinancialInnovation #ModernBanking #Airwallex
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
In the face of an economic downturn and a rapidly changing banking landscape, modern businesses require a fresh approach to banking. Join Shannon Scott, SVP and Global Head of Product at Airwallex, as she discusses the limitations of legacy financial systems and offers insights into how banking can evolve to better meet the needs of today’s businesses. This session will provide valuable perspectives on how to shape the future of business banking to navigate and thrive in a challenging economic environment.
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #BusinessBanking #EconomicDownturn #FinancialInnovation #ModernBanking #Airwallex
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
In the face of an economic downturn and a rapidly changing banking landscape, modern businesses require a fresh approach to banking. Join Shannon Scott, SVP and Global Head of Product at Airwallex, as she discusses the limitations of legacy financial systems and offers insights into how banking can evolve to better meet the needs of today’s businesses. This session will provide valuable perspectives on how to shape the future of business banking to navigate and thrive in a challenging economic environment.
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #BusinessBanking #EconomicDownturn #FinancialInnovation #ModernBanking #Airwallex
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
In financial services, achieving global success requires a deep understanding of local markets. In this hands-on, country-specific session, top experts from the Asian Pacific region will explore what drives traders in this diverse market. The discussion will cover strategies for retaining local partners for effective collaboration, the top-performing assets in various regions and the reasons behind their success, and insights into how the industry is evolving, including where the opportunities will be in 2025.
Speakers:
Fraser Nelson, Global Head of Business Development, Scope Markets
Firdaus Ali, Business Analyst & Partnership Manager, TradingPRO
Joy Li, Head of APAC, Gold-i
Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia), TradingView
Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman, Fullerton Markets
Stephen Williams, Premium Client Manager, Capital.Com
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #APACFinance #GlobalTrading #MarketInsights #LocalMarkets #financialservices
Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
In financial services, achieving global success requires a deep understanding of local markets. In this hands-on, country-specific session, top experts from the Asian Pacific region will explore what drives traders in this diverse market. The discussion will cover strategies for retaining local partners for effective collaboration, the top-performing assets in various regions and the reasons behind their success, and insights into how the industry is evolving, including where the opportunities will be in 2025.
Speakers:
Fraser Nelson, Global Head of Business Development, Scope Markets
Firdaus Ali, Business Analyst & Partnership Manager, TradingPRO
Joy Li, Head of APAC, Gold-i
Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia), TradingView
Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman, Fullerton Markets
Stephen Williams, Premium Client Manager, Capital.Com
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #APACFinance #GlobalTrading #MarketInsights #LocalMarkets #financialservices
Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
In financial services, achieving global success requires a deep understanding of local markets. In this hands-on, country-specific session, top experts from the Asian Pacific region will explore what drives traders in this diverse market. The discussion will cover strategies for retaining local partners for effective collaboration, the top-performing assets in various regions and the reasons behind their success, and insights into how the industry is evolving, including where the opportunities will be in 2025.
Speakers:
Fraser Nelson, Global Head of Business Development, Scope Markets
Firdaus Ali, Business Analyst & Partnership Manager, TradingPRO
Joy Li, Head of APAC, Gold-i
Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia), TradingView
Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman, Fullerton Markets
Stephen Williams, Premium Client Manager, Capital.Com
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #APACFinance #GlobalTrading #MarketInsights #LocalMarkets #financialservices
Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
In financial services, achieving global success requires a deep understanding of local markets. In this hands-on, country-specific session, top experts from the Asian Pacific region will explore what drives traders in this diverse market. The discussion will cover strategies for retaining local partners for effective collaboration, the top-performing assets in various regions and the reasons behind their success, and insights into how the industry is evolving, including where the opportunities will be in 2025.
Speakers:
Fraser Nelson, Global Head of Business Development, Scope Markets
Firdaus Ali, Business Analyst & Partnership Manager, TradingPRO
Joy Li, Head of APAC, Gold-i
Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia), TradingView
Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman, Fullerton Markets
Stephen Williams, Premium Client Manager, Capital.Com
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #APACFinance #GlobalTrading #MarketInsights #LocalMarkets #financialservices
Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
In financial services, achieving global success requires a deep understanding of local markets. In this hands-on, country-specific session, top experts from the Asian Pacific region will explore what drives traders in this diverse market. The discussion will cover strategies for retaining local partners for effective collaboration, the top-performing assets in various regions and the reasons behind their success, and insights into how the industry is evolving, including where the opportunities will be in 2025.
Speakers:
Fraser Nelson, Global Head of Business Development, Scope Markets
Firdaus Ali, Business Analyst & Partnership Manager, TradingPRO
Joy Li, Head of APAC, Gold-i
Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia), TradingView
Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman, Fullerton Markets
Stephen Williams, Premium Client Manager, Capital.Com
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #APACFinance #GlobalTrading #MarketInsights #LocalMarkets #financialservices
Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
In financial services, achieving global success requires a deep understanding of local markets. In this hands-on, country-specific session, top experts from the Asian Pacific region will explore what drives traders in this diverse market. The discussion will cover strategies for retaining local partners for effective collaboration, the top-performing assets in various regions and the reasons behind their success, and insights into how the industry is evolving, including where the opportunities will be in 2025.
Speakers:
Fraser Nelson, Global Head of Business Development, Scope Markets
Firdaus Ali, Business Analyst & Partnership Manager, TradingPRO
Joy Li, Head of APAC, Gold-i
Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia), TradingView
Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman, Fullerton Markets
Stephen Williams, Premium Client Manager, Capital.Com
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #APACFinance #GlobalTrading #MarketInsights #LocalMarkets #financialservices
Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Unlocking Smart Money Secrets: How to Trade Changing Markets | FMPS:24
Unlocking Smart Money Secrets: How to Trade Changing Markets | FMPS:24
Unlocking Smart Money Secrets: How to Trade Changing Markets | FMPS:24
Unlocking Smart Money Secrets: How to Trade Changing Markets | FMPS:24
Unlocking Smart Money Secrets: How to Trade Changing Markets | FMPS:24
Unlocking Smart Money Secrets: How to Trade Changing Markets | FMPS:24
Join Thomas Atkinson, Chief Market Analyst at FX Evolution, for an insightful seminar on the advanced strategies institutional investors use to excel in volatile markets. This session will delve into how smart money creates liquidity, the critical role of news and earnings in signaling market reversals, and practical tools for identifying key market shifts. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge on using volume profile tools to pinpoint market turning points, optimizing trades with specific liquidity setups, and enhancing overall trading strategies to navigate dynamic market conditions with confidence.
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #TradingIndustry #TradingStrategies #MarketAnalysis #Liquidity #VolumeProfile #InstitutionalInvesting #FinancialExpo #australia
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Join Thomas Atkinson, Chief Market Analyst at FX Evolution, for an insightful seminar on the advanced strategies institutional investors use to excel in volatile markets. This session will delve into how smart money creates liquidity, the critical role of news and earnings in signaling market reversals, and practical tools for identifying key market shifts. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge on using volume profile tools to pinpoint market turning points, optimizing trades with specific liquidity setups, and enhancing overall trading strategies to navigate dynamic market conditions with confidence.
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #TradingIndustry #TradingStrategies #MarketAnalysis #Liquidity #VolumeProfile #InstitutionalInvesting #FinancialExpo #australia
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Join Thomas Atkinson, Chief Market Analyst at FX Evolution, for an insightful seminar on the advanced strategies institutional investors use to excel in volatile markets. This session will delve into how smart money creates liquidity, the critical role of news and earnings in signaling market reversals, and practical tools for identifying key market shifts. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge on using volume profile tools to pinpoint market turning points, optimizing trades with specific liquidity setups, and enhancing overall trading strategies to navigate dynamic market conditions with confidence.
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #TradingIndustry #TradingStrategies #MarketAnalysis #Liquidity #VolumeProfile #InstitutionalInvesting #FinancialExpo #australia
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Join Thomas Atkinson, Chief Market Analyst at FX Evolution, for an insightful seminar on the advanced strategies institutional investors use to excel in volatile markets. This session will delve into how smart money creates liquidity, the critical role of news and earnings in signaling market reversals, and practical tools for identifying key market shifts. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge on using volume profile tools to pinpoint market turning points, optimizing trades with specific liquidity setups, and enhancing overall trading strategies to navigate dynamic market conditions with confidence.
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #TradingIndustry #TradingStrategies #MarketAnalysis #Liquidity #VolumeProfile #InstitutionalInvesting #FinancialExpo #australia
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Join Thomas Atkinson, Chief Market Analyst at FX Evolution, for an insightful seminar on the advanced strategies institutional investors use to excel in volatile markets. This session will delve into how smart money creates liquidity, the critical role of news and earnings in signaling market reversals, and practical tools for identifying key market shifts. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge on using volume profile tools to pinpoint market turning points, optimizing trades with specific liquidity setups, and enhancing overall trading strategies to navigate dynamic market conditions with confidence.
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #TradingIndustry #TradingStrategies #MarketAnalysis #Liquidity #VolumeProfile #InstitutionalInvesting #FinancialExpo #australia
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Join Thomas Atkinson, Chief Market Analyst at FX Evolution, for an insightful seminar on the advanced strategies institutional investors use to excel in volatile markets. This session will delve into how smart money creates liquidity, the critical role of news and earnings in signaling market reversals, and practical tools for identifying key market shifts. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge on using volume profile tools to pinpoint market turning points, optimizing trades with specific liquidity setups, and enhancing overall trading strategies to navigate dynamic market conditions with confidence.
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #TradingIndustry #TradingStrategies #MarketAnalysis #Liquidity #VolumeProfile #InstitutionalInvesting #FinancialExpo #australia
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!