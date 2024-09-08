BDSwiss, Broadridge, Tickmill, and More: Executive Moves of the Week

In our weekly executive moves coverage, we bring you the latest appointments, promotions, and departures at BDSwiss, Capital.com, Markets.com, TradeLocker, Broadridge, Tickmill, Paysafe, B2C2, smartTrade Technologies, Britannia Global Markets, and Interactive Brokers.

Global Head of Sales at BDSwiss Marios Morfakis stepped down; Capital.com's Mihail Petkov joined Admirals as Head of Client Services; Markets.com's Head of MENA Ali Makki departed after nine months; TradeLocker owner recruited a new executive for its prop firm.

Broadridge hired Brian Pomraning as its Chief Product Officer for Trading and Connectivity; Tickmill's MENA Regional Manager, Samer Alkhaldi, departed after nearly nine years; Paysafe appointed John Crawford as its CFO; Alex Gersh transitioned to an advisory role; and B2C2 onboarded a new US CEO.

Also, smartTrade Technologies elevated Bran-Morales as Head of Business Development for APAC; Tickmill appointed a new Managing Director and Head of Partnerships for MENA; Michael Going, who has specialized in FX sales for over ten years, joined Britannia Global Markets; and ex-Nomura COO and JP Morgan Executive took on a new role at Interactive Brokers

Executive Moves of the Week

Global Head of Sales at BDSwiss Marios Morfakis Steps Down

Starting our executive move coverage this week, Marios Morfakis announced his resignation as the Global Head of Sales at BDSwiss. Before his position at BDSwiss, Morfakis held several financial service roles. He served as Head of Sales at FxGrow for four months, based in Limassol. Prior to that, he was Regional Manager at FXGM for one year and two months in Nicosia.

Additionally, Morfakis worked as Head of Business Development at Wintrado Technologies AG in Limassol. His earlier roles included Deputy Head of Sales and Deputy Head of Business Development at HF Markets in Cyprus. Morfakis’s career has focused on various aspects of sales and business development within the financial services industry.

Marios Morfakis, Source: LinkedIn

Capital.com's Mihail Petkov Joins Admirals as Head of Client Services

Mihail Petkov, Capital.com’s Head of Back Office, moved to Admirals as the Head of Client Services and will be based in Limassol, Cyprus. At Capital.com, Petkov was tasked with leading and managing Group onboarding and payment teams, among other responsibilities.

The industry expert joined the company from StockTech, where he served as the Head of Technical Client Operations. In this role, Petkov managed onboarding and payments. He was also responsible for researching, negotiating, and finalizing internal and third-party features and services.

Mihail Petkov, Source: LinkedIn

Markets.com’s Head of MENA Ali Makki Departs after Nine Months

At Markets.com, Ali Makki announced his departure from the firm, where he held the position of Head of the MENA region for nine months. Reflecting on his tenure, Makki expressed gratitude for the experience and the opportunities it provided.

During his time at Markets.com, Makki played a key role in overseeing the organization’s operations and strategic initiatives within the region, contributing to the company’s growth, and navigating regional market dynamics. He has yet to disclose his next steps, although he emphasized his readiness for fresh challenges.

TradeLocker Owner Recruits New Executive for Its Prop Firm

In the prop trading space, Antreas Pilavakis secured a new employer several weeks after officially departing from prop firm The Trading Pit. He joined FunderPro as Operations Manager, a brand belonging to the same owner as TradeLocker, a popular trading platform among prop firms and brokers.

Pilavakis's journey in the prop and financial industry began in May 2022 when he joined The Trading Pit as a customer service representative. In subsequent years, he advanced to head of the department, and from March of this year, he held the position of Business Project Manager.

Antreas Pilavakis, Source: LinkedIn

Broadridge Hires Brian Pomraning as Chief Product Officer for Trading and Connectivity

Meanwhile, Broadridge hired Brian Pomraning as its Chief Product Officer for trading and Connectivity Solutions. Pomraning will spearhead the global product management organization, which encompasses the company’s trading and connectivity products and services.

In a LinkedIn post, the New York-based firm informed: “Brian will be responsible for leading the global product management organization encompassing the full suite of our trading and connectivity products and services. Brian brings twenty-five years of leadership experience in the financial services industry covering product management, sales, marketing, and technology.”

Brian Pomraning, Source: LinkedIn

Tickmill's MENA Regional Manager Samer Alkhaldi Departs after Nearly Nine Years

Tickmill’s Regional Manager for the MENA region, Samer Alkhaldi, is leaving the company after dedicating almost nine years. Alkhaldi joined the company in 2015 as MENA Business Development Manager.

Alkhaldi is an industry veteran who has held significant roles in notable industry brands. Some of them include TTG Middle East & North Africa and Lygia Demades Ltd, where he was the Sales Manager.

Samer Alkhaldi, Source: LinkedIn

Paysafe Appoints John Crawford as CFO, Alex Gersh Transitions to Advisory Role

London-based global payment firm Paysafe announced that Alex Gersh, the current Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will step down from his role and transition into an advisory position to the Chief Executive Officer, effective September 4.

The company disclosed that while Gersh will continue to support it in this new capacity at least through the end of the year, John Crawford has been appointed as his successor and will assume the CFO role immediately. Before joining Paysafe, Crawford spent nine years at FIS, where he served as Executive Vice President of Strategy, M&A, and Venture Capital.

Alex Gersh, Source: LinkedIn

B2C2 Focuses on the Americas: Onboards New US CEO

B2C2, the SBI-owned cryptocurrency market maker, strengthened its executive team by appointing Cactus Raazi as the Chief Executive Officer of its US unit. He is based in the company’s New Jersey office and will report directly to the Group CEO, Thomas Restout.

Raazi will lead the offering under B2C2 US and will reportedly develop and implement business strategies. He is also expected to build relationships across the US and broader Americas with clients and other stakeholders, including regulators.

Cactus Raazi, Source: LinkedIn

smartTrade Technologies Elevates Bran-Morales as Head of Business Development for APAC

Multi-asset electronic and payment platform smartTrade Technologies promoted Catherine Bran-Morales to the position of Head of Business Development APAC. Bran-Morales joined the company as Sales Director EMEA, a role she held for more than four years. Prior to her promotion, she was the EMEA Sales and Business Development Executive for slightly more than a year.

Bran-Morales also worked at Brad Institute, where she held three different roles: Brand Development Manager for Florida and Latin America, Brand Development Manager for Texas, and Sales Executive for New York. Some of her other experience includes working as an Account Manager at Construction Systems of America and as a Financial Management Intern at the City of Oakland.

Catherine Bran-Morales, Source: LinkedIn

Tickmill Appoints New Managing Director and Head of Partnerships for MENA

In other executive moves at Tickmill, the retail brokerage brand announced two significant appointments. Joseph Dahrieh was named Managing Director for MENA, while Elie Tarabay will assume the role of Head of Partnerships in the region.

Dahrieh previously worked at Tickmill as the Managing Principal and also served as Country Manager and Market Strategist. His earlier roles include being an instructor at TradeCaptain.com and Vice President of Partnerships at Amana Capital.

Former IG, LMAX, and Capital.com Forex Sales Exec Just Changed Employers

Michael Going, Source: LinkedIn

Michael Going, who has specialized in FX sales for over ten years, joined Britannia Global Markets and will be based in the company's London office. Throughout his career, Going has collaborated with several well-known brokers in the CFD space. For a year, he was a sales trader associated with ETX Capital (now OvalX).

He spent the most time, six years, at IG, where he climbed the career ladder to Institutional Sales. He then moved to LMAX, where he held the position of Senior Sales Executive. For the last two years, he has been associated with Capital.com as a Sales Manager for FX and other assets.

Ex-Nomura COO and J.P. Morgan Executive Takes on Role at Interactive Brokers

Graeme Farrell, Interactive Brokers (UK), Source: LinkedIn

Lastly, Interactive Brokers (UK) Limited confirmed that Graeme Farrell agreed to act as a Director. Currently, Farrell serves as the Group Chief Risk Officer, a role he has held since 2021. Before joining Interactive Brokers, he worked at AQR Capital Management as Global Head of Operational Risk & Resiliency.

His tenure at AQR Capital lasted from 2017 to 2021. In this role, Farrell was responsible for managing various non-financial risks globally, including operational risk, business continuity, and vendor risk.

