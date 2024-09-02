Former IG, LMAX, and Capital.com Forex Sales Exec Just Changed Employers

The sales department is an extremely important part of any CFD broker's operations. Michael Going, who has specialized in FX sales for over ten years, knows this well. Britannia Global Markets will now benefit from his long-standing experience, as he joined their London office in August.

Going is Going to a New Broker, Choosing Britannia

Throughout his career, Going has collaborated with several well-known brokers in the CFD space. For a year, he was a sales trader associated with ETX Capital (now OvalX).

He spent the most time, six years, at IG, where he climbed the career ladder to Institutional Sales. He then moved to LMAX, where he held the position of Senior Sales Executive, and for the last two years, he was associated with Capital.com as Sales Manager for FX and other assets.

Now he has announced that he has become part of Britannia Global Markets Limited, a multi-asset brokerage that offers execution, custody, and clearing Clearing Clearing is a general term that simply means many different things depending on the subject and related industry. Most commonly, this refers to the reciprocal exchange between banks of checks and drafts, and the settlement of the differences, or the total of claims settled at a clearinghouse. In finance and banking, the word clearing has different meanings depending on the more specific business model. Moving checks from the bank where they were deposited to the bank on which they were drawn. Th Clearing is a general term that simply means many different things depending on the subject and related industry. Most commonly, this refers to the reciprocal exchange between banks of checks and drafts, and the settlement of the differences, or the total of claims settled at a clearinghouse. In finance and banking, the word clearing has different meanings depending on the more specific business model. Moving checks from the bank where they were deposited to the bank on which they were drawn. Th Read this Term services.

"I'm happy to share that I'm starting a new position as Senior Global Sales at Britannia Global Markets Limited," Going commented.

Recent Changes at Capital.com

Capital.com has been experiencing significant personnel changes recently, in addition to Going's departure. The company has made several key appointments to strengthen its leadership team:

Patricia Lyn Dixon has taken on the role of Global Head of Programmatic at Capital.com. Her previous experience includes working as a Programmatic Solutions Consultant at Amazon Ads for over two years.

In the risk management Risk Management One of the most common terms utilized by brokers, risk management refers to the practice of identifying potential risks in advance. Most commonly, this also involves the analysis of risk and the undertaking of precautionary steps to both mitigate and prevent for such risk.Such efforts are essential for brokers and venues in the finance industry, given the potential for fallout in the face of unforeseen events or crises. Given a more tightly regulated environment across nearly every asset class, One of the most common terms utilized by brokers, risk management refers to the practice of identifying potential risks in advance. Most commonly, this also involves the analysis of risk and the undertaking of precautionary steps to both mitigate and prevent for such risk.Such efforts are essential for brokers and venues in the finance industry, given the potential for fallout in the face of unforeseen events or crises. Given a more tightly regulated environment across nearly every asset class, Read this Term sector, Capital.com brought on Tarek Mahassen as Head of Risk for the MENA region. Mahassen joined after a two-year stint at Revolut, where he most recently held the position of Group Senior Operational Risk Manager.

For its Australian operations, Capital.com appointed Campbell MacPherson as Chief Executive Officer in June. This move signifies the company's commitment to expanding its presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

From Destek to Britannia

Britannia Global Markets has an interesting history, evolving from the broker Destek Markets UK, which was sold in 2018. Following this sale, the company underwent significant changes, including a board restructure and a rebranding.

Three years after these initial changes, Britannia launched its prime brokerage solution, Britannia Prime, targeting professional and institutional clients. The following year, the company expanded its prime brokerage services to include trading of FX, index, and commodity CFDs.