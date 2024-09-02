Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Former IG, LMAX, and Capital.com Forex Sales Exec Just Changed Employers

Monday, 02/09/2024 | 10:38 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • Michael Going has announced his new position as Senior Global Sales at Britannia Global Markets.
  • For the past two years, he was associated with Capital.com in a similar role.
The sales department is an extremely important part of any CFD broker's operations. Michael Going, who has specialized in FX sales for over ten years, knows this well. Britannia Global Markets will now benefit from his long-standing experience, as he joined their London office in August.

Going is Going to a New Broker, Choosing Britannia

Throughout his career, Going has collaborated with several well-known brokers in the CFD space. For a year, he was a sales trader associated with ETX Capital (now OvalX).

He spent the most time, six years, at IG, where he climbed the career ladder to Institutional Sales. He then moved to LMAX, where he held the position of Senior Sales Executive, and for the last two years, he was associated with Capital.com as Sales Manager for FX and other assets.

Now he has announced that he has become part of Britannia Global Markets Limited, a multi-asset brokerage that offers execution, custody, and clearing services.

"I'm happy to share that I'm starting a new position as Senior Global Sales at Britannia Global Markets Limited," Going commented.

Recent Changes at Capital.com

Capital.com has been experiencing significant personnel changes recently, in addition to Going's departure. The company has made several key appointments to strengthen its leadership team:

Patricia Lyn Dixon has taken on the role of Global Head of Programmatic at Capital.com. Her previous experience includes working as a Programmatic Solutions Consultant at Amazon Ads for over two years.

In the risk management sector, Capital.com brought on Tarek Mahassen as Head of Risk for the MENA region. Mahassen joined after a two-year stint at Revolut, where he most recently held the position of Group Senior Operational Risk Manager.

For its Australian operations, Capital.com appointed Campbell MacPherson as Chief Executive Officer in June. This move signifies the company's commitment to expanding its presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

From Destek to Britannia

Britannia Global Markets has an interesting history, evolving from the broker Destek Markets UK, which was sold in 2018. Following this sale, the company underwent significant changes, including a board restructure and a rebranding.

Three years after these initial changes, Britannia launched its prime brokerage solution, Britannia Prime, targeting professional and institutional clients. The following year, the company expanded its prime brokerage services to include trading of FX, index, and commodity CFDs.

About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 1740 Articles
  • 39 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
