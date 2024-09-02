Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Tickmill Appoints New Managing Director and Head of Partnerships for MENA

Monday, 02/09/2024 | 13:26 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Joseph Dahrieh served as Managing Principal and Country Manager at Tickmill.
  • Elie Tarabay, formerly Senior Manager Client Partnerships, has been promoted.
Tickmill

Tickmill, a retail brokerage brand, has announced two significant appointments. Joseph Dahrieh has been named Managing Director – MENA, and Elie Tarabay will assume the role of Head of Partnerships – MENA.

Tickmill's MENA Leadership Changes

Dahrieh previously worked at Tickmill as Managing Principal from March 2023 to September 2024. Before that, he served as Country Manager – Market Strategist from February 2018 to April 2023.

His earlier roles include being an instructor at TradeCaptain.com and Vice President of Partnerships at Amana Capital. Dahrieh has experience in relationship building, project management, and sales.

Tarabay, the new Head of Partnerships – MENA, has also been with Tickmill, most recently as Senior Manager, Client Partnerships – MENA from May 2023 to September 2024.

Prior to this role, he was a Partnership Account Manager – MENA from November 2021 to May 2023. Tarabay’s past experience includes working as a Marketing Manager at MAG Lifestyle Development and a Sales Manager at The Heart of Europe.

Earlier, Tickmill's Chief Business Development Officer, Carla Nemr, announced her departure after nearly eight years with the company. She described her time at Tickmill as a “wonderful chapter.” Nemr joined in 2017 as Head of Global Business Development before being promoted to her current role.

This move followed other recent executive changes at Tickmill, including Nicholas Baumer's promotion to Chief Commercial Officer. Baumer, who joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer in November 2020, previously worked at BDSwiss. The brokerage is currently searching for a new CMO to fill Baumer's former position.

Reporting MENA Growth

Meanwhile, Tickmill experienced growth in the MENA region during the first half of 2024. Trading volumes increased by 54%, surpassing $135 billion, and the number of clients reached historic highs.

The company reported a rise in trading activity compared to the first half of 2023, with total volume growing by nearly $50 billion over the past six months. This data was shared with Finance Magnates.

From LinkedIn
From LinkedIn
