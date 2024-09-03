Tickmill's MENA Regional Manager Samer Alkhaldi Departs after Nearly Nine Years

Tickmill’s Regional Manager for the MENA region, Samer Alkhaldi, is leaving the company after dedicating almost nine years. Alkhaldi joined the company in 2015 as MENA Business Development Manager.
Significant Roles across the Industry
In his LinkedIn post, Alkhaldi mentioned: “Farewell Tickmill!! My journey has reached its end, the last nine years were nothing less than amazing and full of achievements! Many thanks to all those who contributed to making it extra special.”
Alkhaldi is an industry veteran who has held significant roles in notable industry brands. Some of them include TTG Middle East & North Africa and Lygia Demades Ltd, where he was the Sales Manager.
In another recent executive move, Tickmill's Chief Business Development Officer, Carla Nemr, who had been the company's chief business development officer for nearly eight years, announced her departure in July. Nemr joined the company as the Head of Global Business Development in 2017 before her promotion to Chief Business Development Officer.
"After almost eight wonderful years at Tickmill, the time has come for me to embark on a new journey. It has been an incredible experience, and I am profoundly grateful for the opportunities, support, and friendships I have found here," Nemr announced on LinkedIn.
Similar Executive Moves
This development followed similar executive moves at Tickmill among its top management, including Nicholas Baumer's promotion to the role of Chief Commercial Officer from his previous position as Chief Marketing Officer.
Elsewhere, Ingmar Mattus, the Co-Founder of Tickmill, launched a new platform offering futures and options trading. MetroTrade reportedly plans to enter into partnerships with major players in the industry, including CME Group and regulated financial firms, and introducing brokers.MetroTrade was founded by David Klotz and Ingmar Mattus. Klotz has a background in the futures industry.
Speaking about the launch, Klotz mentioned: “The US futures markets are some of the deepest and most liquid markets in the world. Retail traders deserve to have a variety of choices when it comes to their brokerage needs, and we are excited to meet and exceed those expectations.”