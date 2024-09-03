Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> Executives
> Tickmill's MENA Regional Manager Samer Alkhaldi Departs after Nearly Nine Years

Tickmill's MENA Regional Manager Samer Alkhaldi Departs after Nearly Nine Years

Tuesday, 03/09/2024 | 15:22 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • Alkhaldi joined Tickmill in 2015 as the MENA Business Development Manager.
  • He has held significant roles at TTG Middle East & North Africa and Lygia Demades Ltd as Sales Manager.
Tickmill_Wall_880x400
FM

Tickmill’s Regional Manager for the MENA region, Samer Alkhaldi, is leaving the company after dedicating almost nine years. Alkhaldi joined the company in 2015 as MENA Business Development Manager.

Significant Roles across the Industry

In his LinkedIn post, Alkhaldi mentioned: “Farewell Tickmill!! My journey has reached its end, the last nine years were nothing less than amazing and full of achievements! Many thanks to all those who contributed to making it extra special.”

Alkhaldi is an industry veteran who has held significant roles in notable industry brands. Some of them include TTG Middle East & North Africa and Lygia Demades Ltd, where he was the Sales Manager.

In another recent executive move, Tickmill's Chief Business Development Officer, Carla Nemr, who had been the company's chief business development officer for nearly eight years, announced her departure in July. Nemr joined the company as the Head of Global Business Development in 2017 before her promotion to Chief Business Development Officer.

"After almost eight wonderful years at Tickmill, the time has come for me to embark on a new journey. It has been an incredible experience, and I am profoundly grateful for the opportunities, support, and friendships I have found here," Nemr announced on LinkedIn.

Similar Executive Moves

This development followed similar executive moves at Tickmill among its top management, including Nicholas Baumer's promotion to the role of Chief Commercial Officer from his previous position as Chief Marketing Officer.

Elsewhere, Ingmar Mattus, the Co-Founder of Tickmill, launched a new platform offering futures and options trading. MetroTrade reportedly plans to enter into partnerships with major players in the industry, including CME Group and regulated financial firms, and introducing brokers.MetroTrade was founded by David Klotz and Ingmar Mattus. Klotz has a background in the futures industry.

Speaking about the launch, Klotz mentioned: “The US futures markets are some of the deepest and most liquid markets in the world. Retail traders deserve to have a variety of choices when it comes to their brokerage needs, and we are excited to meet and exceed those expectations.”

Tickmill’s Regional Manager for the MENA region, Samer Alkhaldi, is leaving the company after dedicating almost nine years. Alkhaldi joined the company in 2015 as MENA Business Development Manager.

Significant Roles across the Industry

In his LinkedIn post, Alkhaldi mentioned: “Farewell Tickmill!! My journey has reached its end, the last nine years were nothing less than amazing and full of achievements! Many thanks to all those who contributed to making it extra special.”

Alkhaldi is an industry veteran who has held significant roles in notable industry brands. Some of them include TTG Middle East & North Africa and Lygia Demades Ltd, where he was the Sales Manager.

In another recent executive move, Tickmill's Chief Business Development Officer, Carla Nemr, who had been the company's chief business development officer for nearly eight years, announced her departure in July. Nemr joined the company as the Head of Global Business Development in 2017 before her promotion to Chief Business Development Officer.

"After almost eight wonderful years at Tickmill, the time has come for me to embark on a new journey. It has been an incredible experience, and I am profoundly grateful for the opportunities, support, and friendships I have found here," Nemr announced on LinkedIn.

Similar Executive Moves

This development followed similar executive moves at Tickmill among its top management, including Nicholas Baumer's promotion to the role of Chief Commercial Officer from his previous position as Chief Marketing Officer.

Elsewhere, Ingmar Mattus, the Co-Founder of Tickmill, launched a new platform offering futures and options trading. MetroTrade reportedly plans to enter into partnerships with major players in the industry, including CME Group and regulated financial firms, and introducing brokers.MetroTrade was founded by David Klotz and Ingmar Mattus. Klotz has a background in the futures industry.

Speaking about the launch, Klotz mentioned: “The US futures markets are some of the deepest and most liquid markets in the world. Retail traders deserve to have a variety of choices when it comes to their brokerage needs, and we are excited to meet and exceed those expectations.”

Topics
Tickmill
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
  • 1195 Articles
  • 15 Followers
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
  • 1195 Articles
  • 15 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

Executives

Featured Videos

ICYMI, our Finance Magnates Annual Awards’ nomination process got extended for one more week!

ICYMI, our Finance Magnates Annual Awards’ nomination process got extended for one more week!

ICYMI, our Finance Magnates Annual Awards’ nomination process got extended for one more week!

ICYMI, our Finance Magnates Annual Awards’ nomination process got extended for one more week!

More Videos

  • The Categories of The Finance Magnates Annual Awards

    The Categories of The Finance Magnates Annual Awards

    The Categories of The Finance Magnates Annual Awards

    The Categories of The Finance Magnates Annual Awards

    The Categories of The Finance Magnates Annual Awards

    The Categories of The Finance Magnates Annual Awards

    🌟 Ever wondered about the different categories at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards? 🏆 Join our CCO, Andrea Badiola Mateos, as she dives into the details of each award category in our latest video. Discover the significance behind each and why they matter in the financial industry. Don't miss this insightful breakdown—perfect for anyone planning to nominate or just curious about the process! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔 #FinanceMagnatesAwards #celebrateexcellence #ForexTrading #BrokerageExcellence #FinancialAwards #BrandRecognition #FinancialServices #MarketLeadership #IndustryInsights #ForexMarket #TradingExcellence #AwardWinningBroker #FinanceInnovation #FinancialReputation #BrokerageSuccess #BusinessGrowth #FinancialBrands

    🌟 Ever wondered about the different categories at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards? 🏆 Join our CCO, Andrea Badiola Mateos, as she dives into the details of each award category in our latest video. Discover the significance behind each and why they matter in the financial industry. Don't miss this insightful breakdown—perfect for anyone planning to nominate or just curious about the process! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔 #FinanceMagnatesAwards #celebrateexcellence #ForexTrading #BrokerageExcellence #FinancialAwards #BrandRecognition #FinancialServices #MarketLeadership #IndustryInsights #ForexMarket #TradingExcellence #AwardWinningBroker #FinanceInnovation #FinancialReputation #BrokerageSuccess #BusinessGrowth #FinancialBrands

    🌟 Ever wondered about the different categories at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards? 🏆 Join our CCO, Andrea Badiola Mateos, as she dives into the details of each award category in our latest video. Discover the significance behind each and why they matter in the financial industry. Don't miss this insightful breakdown—perfect for anyone planning to nominate or just curious about the process! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔 #FinanceMagnatesAwards #celebrateexcellence #ForexTrading #BrokerageExcellence #FinancialAwards #BrandRecognition #FinancialServices #MarketLeadership #IndustryInsights #ForexMarket #TradingExcellence #AwardWinningBroker #FinanceInnovation #FinancialReputation #BrokerageSuccess #BusinessGrowth #FinancialBrands

    🌟 Ever wondered about the different categories at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards? 🏆 Join our CCO, Andrea Badiola Mateos, as she dives into the details of each award category in our latest video. Discover the significance behind each and why they matter in the financial industry. Don't miss this insightful breakdown—perfect for anyone planning to nominate or just curious about the process! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔 #FinanceMagnatesAwards #celebrateexcellence #ForexTrading #BrokerageExcellence #FinancialAwards #BrandRecognition #FinancialServices #MarketLeadership #IndustryInsights #ForexMarket #TradingExcellence #AwardWinningBroker #FinanceInnovation #FinancialReputation #BrokerageSuccess #BusinessGrowth #FinancialBrands

    🌟 Ever wondered about the different categories at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards? 🏆 Join our CCO, Andrea Badiola Mateos, as she dives into the details of each award category in our latest video. Discover the significance behind each and why they matter in the financial industry. Don't miss this insightful breakdown—perfect for anyone planning to nominate or just curious about the process! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔 #FinanceMagnatesAwards #celebrateexcellence #ForexTrading #BrokerageExcellence #FinancialAwards #BrandRecognition #FinancialServices #MarketLeadership #IndustryInsights #ForexMarket #TradingExcellence #AwardWinningBroker #FinanceInnovation #FinancialReputation #BrokerageSuccess #BusinessGrowth #FinancialBrands

    🌟 Ever wondered about the different categories at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards? 🏆 Join our CCO, Andrea Badiola Mateos, as she dives into the details of each award category in our latest video. Discover the significance behind each and why they matter in the financial industry. Don't miss this insightful breakdown—perfect for anyone planning to nominate or just curious about the process! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔 #FinanceMagnatesAwards #celebrateexcellence #ForexTrading #BrokerageExcellence #FinancialAwards #BrandRecognition #FinancialServices #MarketLeadership #IndustryInsights #ForexMarket #TradingExcellence #AwardWinningBroker #FinanceInnovation #FinancialReputation #BrokerageSuccess #BusinessGrowth #FinancialBrands

  • Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24

  • Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

  • Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”
See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}