Ex-Nomura COO and JP Morgan Executive Takes on Role at Interactive Brokers

Interactive Brokers (UK) Limited has confirmed that Graeme Farrell has consented to act as a director. This development was revealed through a recent company filing, which was obtained by Finance Magnates.

New Director Appointed at Interactive Brokers

Graeme Farrell, Interactive Brokers (UK), Source: LinkedIn

Farrell currently serves as Group Chief Risk Officer at Interactive Brokers, a role he has held since January 2021. Before joining Interactive Brokers, Farrell worked at AQR Capital Management as Global Head of Operational Risk & Resiliency.

His tenure at AQR Capital lasted from November 2017 to January 2021. In this role, Farrell was responsible for managing various non-financial risks globally, including operational risk, business continuity, and vendor risk.

Meanwhile, Interactive Brokers has expanded its global bond offerings through the IBKR Bond Marketplace, as reported by Finance Magnates. Clients now have access to more liquidity for global corporate bonds, European Government Bonds (EGBs), and UK Gilts, with trading available up to 22 hours a day.

Swiss Franc-denominated bonds, including Swiss government bonds and global corporate bonds, have been added. Additionally, Interactive Brokers has introduced overnight trading for CFDs on US stocks and ETFs, providing clients with more flexibility to respond to market developments.

Experienced Risk Leader Appointed

Prior to AQR Capital Management, Farrell spent over four years at JP Morgan, where he served in various leadership positions. From December 2014 to November 2017, he was Global Head of Operational Risk Framework. In this capacity, Farrell managed global risk assessment programs and was responsible for the execution of risk management strategies across the firm.

From: Company-Information.Service, UK

Farrell also held positions at Nomura, where he worked for nearly four years. He served as Chief Operating Officer for Equity Trading in the Asia ex-Japan region, overseeing financial analysis, strategic planning, and operational risk management.

Earlier in his career, Farrell was Head of Risk for Australasia at Babcock & Brown, where he served from July 2008 to June 2009.