Broadridge Hires Brian Pomraning as Chief Product Officer for Trading and Connectivity

Broadridge Hires Brian Pomraning as Chief Product Officer for Trading and Connectivity

Tuesday, 03/09/2024 | 17:57 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • Before joining Broadridge, Pomraning served as Chief Revenue Officer at Exegy.
  • Pomraning has also served in notable brands, including Barclays and JP Morgan.
Broadridge has hired Brian Pomraning as its Chief Product Officer for trading and Connectivity Solutions. Pomraning will spearhead the global product management organization, which encompasses the company’s trading and connectivity products and services.

Trading and Connectivity Solutions

In a LinkedIn post, the New York-based firm mentioned: “Brian will be responsible for leading the global product management organization encompassing the full suite of our trading and connectivity products and services. Brian brings twenty-five years of leadership experience in the financial services industry covering product management, sales, marketing, and technology.”

Pomraning is joining Broadridge from Exegy, where he most recently served as the Chief Revenue Officer. The company is a market data intelligence firm. It features trading and execution systems and technology infrastructure. According to its LinkedIn profile, the company is based in St. Louis and has regional offices in the US, UK, and Asia Pacific regions.

Pomraning is a seasoned executive, having worked for notable industry brands throughout his career. Some of them include Barclays, JP Morgan, and Lehman Brothers, where he worked as the Director and Global Head of Quantitative Analytics Products and Sales, Managing Director and Head of EMEA Equities Execution Services, and Director, respectively.

Previous Roles in Notable Brands

Last year, Exegy hired Pomraning as its Chief Revenue Officer. Pomraning brings more than two decades of leadership experience in the financial services industry to his role.

Commenting about this appointment, David Taylor, the CEO of Exegy, mentioned: “At Exegy, we prioritize and value our client relationships above all else. In selecting the right go-to-market leader, it was critical to find someone not only able to drive revenue growth, but someone who has deep knowledge of our customers, the problems they face, and how to best assist them as experts in trading technology.”

In other developments involving Broadridge, YCharts, a cloud-based investment research and client communications platform, recently integrated Broadridge’s Wealth Aggregation platform. Broadridge features solutions-based tools that focus on communication and data aggregation.

