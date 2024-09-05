Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

> Markets.com's Head of MENA Ali Makki Departs after Nine Months

Markets.com’s Head of MENA Ali Makki Departs after Nine Months

Thursday, 05/09/2024 | 14:27 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Makki has not yet disclosed his next steps but expressed readiness for new challenges.
  • Earlier, the firm promoted Elena Christodoulou to Head of Europe.
Ali Makki has announced his departure from Markets.com, where he held the position of Head of MENA (Middle East and North Africa) for nine months. Reflecting on his tenure, Makki expressed gratitude for the experience and the opportunities it provided.

Preparing for New Challenges

He described his time with the company as a valuable learning experience.

“Working with such a talented group and getting to work with the wonderful Dany Mawas was an absolute pleasure,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

“I will always be grateful for the wonderful moments I had there, and the experiences and information I learnt were priceless. I want to thank all of the Markets.com team for making this chapter so special. Let's go on to fresh chances and challenges,” he added.

Makki now looks forward to pursuing new opportunities. His professional background includes founding AlphaAtraders, where he focused on management and financial analysis.

From LinkedIn
From LinkedIn

During his time at Markets.com, he played a key role in overseeing the organization’s operations and strategic initiatives within the MENA region, contributing to the company’s growth and navigating regional market dynamics.

Makki’s next steps have not yet been disclosed, though he emphasized his readiness for fresh challenges.

Europe Leadership Change Announced

In January, Markets.com promoted Elena Christodoulou to Head of Europe, as reported by Finance Magnates. Previously the Regional Manager for the DACH region since February 2021, she is now based in Cyprus.

In her new role, Christodoulou will oversee operations and strategic initiatives across the European market, focusing on strengthening the company's presence and driving growth. Her responsibilities include managing client relationships and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. She will collaborate with other regional teams to tailor products for European clients.

Earlier, the broker appointed Marcelo Spina as Chief Operating Officer, Luis Dos Santos as Global Business Development Head, and Dany Mawas as Chief Executive Officer of its South African operations. This management shake-up follows Stavros Anastasiou's appointment as CEO of Markets.com last July, succeeding Co-Founder Matan Shvili.

About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
