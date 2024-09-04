Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

TradeLocker Owner Recruits New Executive for Its Prop Firm

Wednesday, 04/09/2024 | 09:57 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • Antreas Pilavakis joined the FunderPro team, a division of the technology company Red Acre
  • Last month, he concluded his three-year tenure with The Trading Pit.
Antreas Pilavakis joins FunderPro
Antreas Pilavakis joins FunderPro

Several weeks after officially departing from prop firm The Trading Pit, Antreas Pilavakis has secured a new employer. He has just joined FunderPro as Operations Manager, a brand belonging to the same owner as TradeLocker, a popular trading platform among prop firms and brokers.

From The Trading Pit to FunderPro

Pilavakis's journey in the prop and financial industry began in May 2022 when he joined The Trading Pit as a customer service representative. In subsequent years, he advanced to head of the depertment, and from March of this year, he held the position of Business Project Manager.

Three weeks ago, however, he announced his decision to part ways with the company. "From launching the company in early 2022 to representing the early Prop-Trading model on the global stage in Frankfurt, Dubai, Limassol, and Las Vegas Expo's, alongside some of the best in the industry, I can only say that I'm deeply grateful and honored," Pilavakis commented.

After a three-week break, another update emerged, revealing that he has joined the FunderPro team as Operations Manager. Similar to his role at The Trading Pit, he will be based in Cyprus.

"I'm excited to share that I'm starting a new position as Operations Manager at FunderPro with the goal of achieving operational excellence and efficiency, driving scalability and positioning the company as an industry leader by 2025," Pilavakis stated.

“There’s an amazing team of very knowledgeable and experienced people behind FunderPro and the whole group of companies. It’s just a matter of time,” the new FunderPro’s Operations Manager commented for Finance Magnates.

Just as The Trading Pit had strong ties to the CFD industry, being co-founded by Illimar Mattus, the creator of Tickmill, FunderPro is also part of a company directly linked to the brokerage industry.

FunderPro is a division of Red Acre, a Malta-based technology company whose portfolio primarily includes TradeLocker, a popular platform among trading firms and props. Pilavakis's employment comes two months after the prop firm appointed Petros Kalaitzis as Chief Strategy Officer, who previously worked for Tools for Brokers.

“FunderPro is at a critical point in the evolution of the company. It has grown to a reasonable scale, things have stabilized, and we now enter the second phase of growth to reach the top of the industry. I look forward to working with the talented team to define our strategic direction and drive initiatives that will propel FunderPro to new heights," Kalaitzis commented.

FunderPro Introduces New Affiliate Model to Address Churn

Recently, the prop firm unveiled a new affiliate model aimed at addressing common issues in the industry such as affiliate churn and revenue loss. The model introduces two key changes to the traditional affiliate structure:

  • Commissions paid on all sales: Affiliates earn commissions on every sale made through their link, not just initial purchases.
  • Volume-based commission increases: Commission rates increase based on sales volume, with affiliates able to earn up to 20% per challenge sold.

This approach is designed to incentivize affiliates to stay with the platform long-term rather than frequently switching between brands. By allowing earnings on repeat sales, FunderPro aims to simplify the affiliate process and build stronger relationships with its partners.

Additionally, FunderPro is offering white-label technology for affiliates looking to start their own prop trading firms. This B2B solution provides customizable dashboards, websites, and challenge systems, potentially lowering the barrier to entry for new prop firms.

executive moves
prop firms
FunderPro
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 1750 Articles
  • 39 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 1750 Articles
  • 39 Followers

