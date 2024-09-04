TradeLocker Owner Recruits New Executive for Its Prop Firm

Several
weeks after officially departing from prop firm The Trading Pit, Antreas
Pilavakis has secured a new employer. He has just joined FunderPro as
Operations Manager, a brand belonging to the same owner as TradeLocker, a
popular trading platform
among prop firms and brokers.
From The Trading Pit to
FunderPro
Pilavakis's
journey in the prop and financial industry began in May 2022 when he joined The
Trading Pit as a customer service representative. In subsequent years, he
advanced to head of the depertment, and from March of this year, he held the
position of Business Project Manager.
Three weeks
ago, however, he announced his decision to part ways with the company.
"From launching the company in early 2022 to representing the early
Prop-Trading model on the global stage in Frankfurt, Dubai, Limassol, and Las
Vegas Expo's, alongside some of the best in the industry, I can only say that
I'm deeply grateful and honored," Pilavakis commented.
After a
three-week break, another update emerged, revealing that he has joined the
FunderPro team as Operations Manager. Similar to his role at The Trading Pit,
he will be based in Cyprus.
"I'm
excited to share that I'm starting a new position as Operations Manager at
FunderPro with the goal of achieving operational excellence and efficiency,
driving scalability
and positioning the company as an industry leader by
2025," Pilavakis stated.
“There’s an
amazing team of very knowledgeable and experienced people behind FunderPro and
the whole group of companies. It’s just a matter of time,” the new FunderPro’s
Operations Manager commented for Finance Magnates.
Just as The
Trading Pit had strong ties to the CFD industry, being co-founded by Illimar
Mattus, the creator of Tickmill, FunderPro is also part of a company directly
linked to the brokerage industry.
FunderPro
is a division of Red Acre, a Malta-based technology company whose portfolio
primarily includes TradeLocker, a popular platform among trading firms and
props. Pilavakis's employment comes two months after the prop firm appointed
Petros Kalaitzis as Chief Strategy Officer, who previously worked for Tools for
Brokers.
“FunderPro is at a critical point in the evolution of the company. It has grown to a reasonable scale, things have stabilized, and we now enter the second phase of growth to reach the top of the industry. I look forward to working with the talented team to define our strategic direction and drive initiatives that will propel FunderPro to new heights," Kalaitzis commented.
FunderPro Introduces New Affiliate Model to Address Churn
Recently,
the prop firm unveiled a new affiliate model aimed at addressing common issues
in the industry such as affiliate churn and revenue loss. The model introduces
two key changes to the traditional affiliate structure:
- Commissions
paid on all sales:
Affiliates earn commissions on every sale made through their link, not just
initial purchases.
- Volume-based
commission increases:
Commission rates increase based on sales volume, with affiliates able to earn
up to 20% per challenge sold.
This
approach is designed to incentivize affiliates to stay with the platform
long-term rather than frequently switching between brands. By allowing earnings
on repeat sales, FunderPro aims to simplify the affiliate process and build
stronger relationships with its partners.
Additionally,
FunderPro is offering white-label technology for affiliates looking to start
their own prop trading firms. This B2B solution provides customizable
dashboards, websites, and challenge systems, potentially lowering the barrier
to entry for new prop firms.
and positioning the company as an industry leader by
