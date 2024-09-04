TradeLocker Owner Recruits New Executive for Its Prop Firm

Several weeks after officially departing from prop firm The Trading Pit, Antreas Pilavakis has secured a new employer. He has just joined FunderPro as Operations Manager, a brand belonging to the same owner as TradeLocker, a popular trading platform Trading Platform In the FX space, a currency trading platform is a software provided by brokers to their respective client base, garnering access as traders in the broader market. Most commonly, this reflects an online interface or mobile app, complete with tools for order processing.Every broker needs one or more trading platforms to accommodate the needs of different clients. Being the backbone of the company’s offering, a trading platform provides clients with quotes, a selection of instruments to trade, real In the FX space, a currency trading platform is a software provided by brokers to their respective client base, garnering access as traders in the broader market. Most commonly, this reflects an online interface or mobile app, complete with tools for order processing.Every broker needs one or more trading platforms to accommodate the needs of different clients. Being the backbone of the company’s offering, a trading platform provides clients with quotes, a selection of instruments to trade, real Read this Term among prop firms and brokers.

From The Trading Pit to FunderPro

Pilavakis's journey in the prop and financial industry began in May 2022 when he joined The Trading Pit as a customer service representative. In subsequent years, he advanced to head of the depertment, and from March of this year, he held the position of Business Project Manager.

Three weeks ago, however, he announced his decision to part ways with the company. "From launching the company in early 2022 to representing the early Prop-Trading model on the global stage in Frankfurt, Dubai, Limassol, and Las Vegas Expo's, alongside some of the best in the industry, I can only say that I'm deeply grateful and honored," Pilavakis commented.

After a three-week break, another update emerged, revealing that he has joined the FunderPro team as Operations Manager. Similar to his role at The Trading Pit, he will be based in Cyprus.

"I'm excited to share that I'm starting a new position as Operations Manager at FunderPro with the goal of achieving operational excellence and efficiency, driving scalability and positioning the company as an industry leader by 2025," Pilavakis stated.

“There’s an amazing team of very knowledgeable and experienced people behind FunderPro and the whole group of companies. It’s just a matter of time,” the new FunderPro’s Operations Manager commented for Finance Magnates.

Just as The Trading Pit had strong ties to the CFD industry, being co-founded by Illimar Mattus, the creator of Tickmill, FunderPro is also part of a company directly linked to the brokerage industry.

FunderPro is a division of Red Acre, a Malta-based technology company whose portfolio primarily includes TradeLocker, a popular platform among trading firms and props. Pilavakis's employment comes two months after the prop firm appointed Petros Kalaitzis as Chief Strategy Officer, who previously worked for Tools for Brokers.

“FunderPro is at a critical point in the evolution of the company. It has grown to a reasonable scale, things have stabilized, and we now enter the second phase of growth to reach the top of the industry. I look forward to working with the talented team to define our strategic direction and drive initiatives that will propel FunderPro to new heights," Kalaitzis commented.

FunderPro Introduces New Affiliate Model to Address Churn

Recently, the prop firm unveiled a new affiliate model aimed at addressing common issues in the industry such as affiliate churn and revenue loss. The model introduces two key changes to the traditional affiliate structure:

Commissions paid on all sales : Affiliates earn commissions on every sale made through their link, not just initial purchases.

: Affiliates earn commissions on every sale made through their link, not just initial purchases. Volume-based commission increases: Commission rates increase based on sales volume, with affiliates able to earn up to 20% per challenge sold.

This approach is designed to incentivize affiliates to stay with the platform long-term rather than frequently switching between brands. By allowing earnings on repeat sales, FunderPro aims to simplify the affiliate process and build stronger relationships with its partners.

Additionally, FunderPro is offering white-label technology for affiliates looking to start their own prop trading firms. This B2B solution provides customizable dashboards, websites, and challenge systems, potentially lowering the barrier to entry for new prop firms.