smartTrade Technologies Elevates Bran-Morales as Head of Business Development for APAC

Multi-asset electronic and payment platform smartTrade Technologies has promoted Catherine Bran-Morales to the position of Head of Business Development APAC. Bran-Morales joined the company as Sales Director EMEA, a role she held for more than four years. Prior to her promotion, she was the EMEA Sales and Business Development Executive for slightly more than a year.
Experience from Previous Roles
Bran-Morales also worked at Brad Institute, where she held three different roles: Brand Development Manager for Florida and Latin America, Brand Development Manager for Texas, and Sales Executive for New York. Some of her other experience includes working as an Account Manager at Construction Systems of America and as a Financial Management Intern at the City of Oakland.
smartTrade is a global provider of multi-asset electronic and payment platforms. According to the company’s LinkedIn profile, the business offers private SaaS end-to-end solutions along with hosted services for FX, fixed income, crypto, and derivatives. Additionally, the company offers liquidity providers for risk management, order management, payments, and multi-channel distributions.
Elsewhere, Salim Sebbata, the Former Managing Director at Stryk by BUX, moved to APM Capital Markets as the CEO and Director, according to his LinkedIn profile. This appointment followed the sale of BUX Holding’s UK subsidiary, BUX Financial Services, to parent company APM Capital.
Other Notable Executive Moves
Sebbata served as BUX’s CEO in the UK, where he was Global MD Derivatives for three years. He has also worked with other notable industry brands, including serving as the Executive Director for Livemarkets and as the Group Business Development Director for Trade Capital Holding.
In July, BUX Financial Services, the UK unit of Netherlands-based BUX, was sold to Asseta Holding, the holding firm of APM Capital. This transaction followed ABN AMRO's acquisition of BUX’s Netherlands operations. BUX UK offers CFDs and financial spread betting services under the brand BUX Markets.
BUX also offered CFD trading under its Cyprus-based entity. Similar to BUX Markets, the Cypriot unit ended its CFDs platform, branded as Stryk, and moved user accounts to AvaTrade.