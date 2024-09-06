Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Global Head of Sales at BDSwiss, with Past Roles at FXGM and FxGrow, Steps Down

Friday, 06/09/2024 | 12:20 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Marios Morfakis has resigned from his position after serving for 1 year and 8 months at BDSwiss.
  • BDSwiss has secured a UAE SCA Category 5 license, for its MENA forex and CFD services.
Marios Morfakis

Marios Morfakis has announced his resignation from his position as Global Head of Sales at BDSwiss. He shared the news via LinkedIn, stating: “My time with BDSwiss has come to an end.”

In his message, Morfakis expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with his colleagues and the leadership team. He noted that his experiences at BDSwiss have been valuable for both his professional and personal development.

Global Head of Sales Resigns

Morfakis has stepped down as BDSwiss Global Head of Sales, a position he held for 1 year and 8 months, in Limassol.

Before his role at BDSwiss, Morfakis held several positions in the financial services sector. He served as Head of Sales at FxGrow for 4 months, based in Limassol. Prior to that, he was Regional Manager at FXGM for 1 year and 2 months, in Nicosia.

Additionally, Morfakis worked as Head of Business Development at Wintrado Technologies AG for 8 months, also in Limassol. His earlier roles include Deputy Head of Sales at HF Markets for 1 year and 6 months, from, and Deputy Head of Business Development at HF Markets for 1 year and 3 months, both in Cyprus.

Morfakis’s career has focused on various aspects of sales and business development within the financial services industry.

BDSwiss Gains MENA License

DSwiss has obtained a Category 5 license from the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), as reported by Finance Magnates. It allows the firm to expand its forex and CFD offerings to both retail and institutional investors in the Middle East and North Africa. This license will enable BDSwiss to provide financial consultations and introduce clients to investment opportunities.

CEO Daniel Takieddine highlighted that this reflects the company's focus on expanding its presence in the MENA region, supported by technological infrastructure and market expertise. Established in 2012, BDSwiss serves over 1.5 million clients globally, offering a range of financial products including stocks, ETFs, forex , commodities, and indices.

