Muinmos, XM.com, M4Markets, and More: Executive Moves of the Week

This week in our executive move segment, Muinmos named ex-Salesforce and Google executives to its Advisory Board, XM.com onboarded Nasos Topakas as CTO, M4Markets hired its second NAGA executive in three months, Trump appointed Mark Uyeda as Acting SEC Chair, and the CFTC promoted Caroline Pham as Acting Chair.

In other news, TIOmarkets enlisted a new Global Head of Partners; KuCoin tapped BC Wong as the new CEO, while Brett David will now lead Sales at FXGlobe.

Muinmos Names Ex-Salesforce, Google Executives to Advisory Board

Staring off our executive move segment this week, the regulatory technology provider Muinmos announced the establishment of a four-member Advisory Board this week, comprised of executives with backgrounds in financial services and technology. The newly established board brings together veterans from prominent firms, including Salesforce, Google, and the London Stock Exchange Group.

Among the appointments, the Copenhagen-based company, which provides client onboarding and compliance solutions, appointed Sander Daniels as Chair of the Advisory Board. Daniels previously developed a Big Data platform that was acquired by JP Morgan and held roles in Salesforce's Financial Services division.

Remonda Kirketerp-Møller, Founder and CEO of Muinmos

“This is a significant development for the business. We have strengthened our exceptional team with an outstanding Advisory Board who will help us to capitalize on the extensive market potential for our client onboarding platform,” commented Remonda Kirketerp-Møller, the Founder and CEO of Muinmos.

Show more about Muinmos' establishment of a four-member advisor Board.

XM.com Names Nasos Topakas as CTO

Nasos Topakas, a seasoned technology expert, joined XM.com as the Chief Technology Officer. Topakas most recently served as the Chief Engineering Officer at a San Francisco-based company, Sitecore. He held the role for slightly more than three years.

Nasos Topakas

Topakas, an FX industry outsider with an impressive track record in tech leadership, brings a wealth of experience to the global trading platform. Nasos Topakas has spent over two decades spearheading technological advancements across various industries. Prior to joining Sitecore, he was the CTO at Prosper Marketplace for four years.

Learn more about the appointment of Nasos Topakas as XM.com's CTO.

M4Markets Hires Second NAGA Executive in Three Months

Meanwhile, M4Markets appointed Gabriel Peñailillo as its new Regional Director for Latin America (LATAM). The appointment, effective January 2025, brings a seasoned executive with over a decade of experience in the trading and fintech sectors to lead the company's Latin American operations.

Gabriel Peñailillo, Source: LinkedIn

Peñailillo joins M4Markets from NAGA, where he served as Head of LATAM for nearly two years, spearheading the fintech holding company's regional development and social trading platform initiatives. His extensive background includes leadership roles at several prominent trading platforms, including positions as Americas Regional Manager at Libertex Group and Director of LATAM at Admirals.

Highlight more about M4Markets' recruitment of Gabriel Peñailillo as its new Regional Director for LATAM.

Trump Appoints Mark Uyeda as Acting SEC Chair

In the US, Donald Trump, recently sworn in as the 47th US President, appointed Mark Uyeda as the acting Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) until the US Senate approves Paul Atkins for the top regulatory role.

Mark Uyeda, Source: LinkedIn

Uyeda is the current Republican member of the US SEC Commissioners. He and another sitting SEC Commissioner, Hester Peirce, previously worked at the agency under Atkins when he served as SEC Commissioner during the George W. Bush administration.

Display more about Trump's appointment of Mark Uyeda as Acting SEC Chairman.

CFTC Promotes Caroline Pham as Acting Chair

In another major executive move, Caroline Pham, a seasoned Republican commissioner with extensive experience in financial markets and digital assets, was appointed acting chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Caroline Pham, Source: CFTC

Her appointment followed a previous controversy in which she criticized the CFTC's working ethics, particularly its enforcement division. Pham's criticism stemmed from her concerns over the agency's handling of the MyForexFunds case, alleging misconduct in its enforcement actions.

Disclose more about the CFTC's promotion of Caroline Pham as Acting Chair.

TIOmarkets Appoints Global Head of Partners

Andreas Skianis took on the role of Global Head of Partners at TIOmarkets. Prior to this, Skianis served as Head of Partners at IC Markets, where he was responsible for managing partner relationships and overseeing business growth initiatives, as reported by Finance Magnates.

Andreas Skianis, Source: LinkedIn

Before his time at IC Markets, Skianis worked at IronFX as Head of Business Development for Asia and Africa. He also briefly managed Global Business Development at M4Markets.

Learn more about TIOmarkets' appointment of Andreas Skianis as the Global Head of Partners.

KuCoin Taps Legal Chief for CEO

KuCoin appointed BC Wong as its new Chief Executive Officer and launched trading for the Official Trump (TRUMP) token on its spot trading platform. BC Wong, previously the Chief Legal Officer, will step into the CEO role, bringing extensive cryptocurrency industry experience and legal expertise.

BC Wong, the CEO of KuCoin

The exchange introduced the Official Trump (TRUMP) token on its spot trading platform, with trading commencing through a call auction on January 18. The token operates on the SOL-SPL network, with withdrawals beginning January 19.

Disclose more about KuCoin's appointment of BC Wong as the new CEO.

Brett David Will Lead Sales at FXGlobe

Although his career began in technology companies, Brett David has been directly involved in the Contracts for Difference (CFD) industry for the past eight years. David is leaving IronFX to join another retail broker, FXGlobe, where he will be responsible for supporting sales and revenue operations.

Brett David, Source: LinkedIn

This past weekend, news of David's employer change and move to FXGlobe emerged. For almost four years, he was associated with the Cyprus branch of IronFX, where he worked as Head of Partnerships for the EU region. Now, he will support FXGlobe as the Global Head of Revenue Operations and sales.

Explore more about Brett David's transition from IronFX to FXGlobe.