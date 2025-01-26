Muinmos, XM.com, M4Markets, and More: Executive Moves of the Week

Other firms that announced significant executive moves this week include the US top regulators, the SEC and the CFTC, TIOmarkets, KuCoin, and FXGlobe.
This week in our executive move segment, Muinmos named ex-Salesforce and Google executives to its Advisory Board, XM.com onboarded Nasos Topakas as CTO, M4Markets hired its second NAGA executive in three months, Trump appointed Mark Uyeda as Acting SEC Chair, and the CFTC promoted Caroline Pham as Acting Chair.
In other news, TIOmarkets enlisted a new Global Head of Partners; KuCoin tapped BC Wong as the new CEO, while Brett David will now lead Sales at FXGlobe.
Muinmos Names Ex-Salesforce, Google Executives to Advisory Board
Staring off our executive move segment this week, the regulatory technology provider Muinmos announced the establishment of a four-member Advisory Board this week, comprised of executives with backgrounds in financial services and technology. The newly established board brings together veterans from prominent firms, including Salesforce, Google, and the London Stock Exchange Group.
Among the appointments, the Copenhagen-based company, which provides client onboarding and compliance solutions, appointed Sander Daniels as Chair of the Advisory Board. Daniels previously developed a Big Data platform that was acquired by JP Morgan and held roles in Salesforce's Financial Services division.
“This is a significant development for the business. We have strengthened our exceptional team with an outstanding Advisory Board who will help us to capitalize on the extensive market potential for our client onboarding platform,” commented Remonda Kirketerp-Møller, the Founder and CEO of Muinmos.
Nasos Topakas, a seasoned technology expert, joined XM.com as the Chief Technology Officer. Topakas most recently served as the Chief Engineering Officer at a San Francisco-based company, Sitecore. He held the role for slightly more than three years.
Topakas, an FX industry outsider with an impressive track record in tech leadership, brings a wealth of experience to the global trading platform. Nasos Topakas has spent over two decades spearheading technological advancements across various industries. Prior to joining Sitecore, he was the CTO at Prosper Marketplace for four years.
M4Markets Hires Second NAGA Executive in Three Months
Meanwhile, M4Markets appointed Gabriel Peñailillo as its new Regional Director for Latin America (LATAM). The appointment, effective January 2025, brings a seasoned executive with over a decade of experience in the trading and fintech sectors to lead the company's Latin American operations.
Peñailillo joins M4Markets from NAGA, where he served as Head of LATAM for nearly two years, spearheading the fintech holding company's regional development and social trading platform initiatives. His extensive background includes leadership roles at several prominent trading platforms, including positions as Americas Regional Manager at Libertex Group and Director of LATAM at Admirals.
In the US, Donald Trump, recently sworn in as the 47th US President, appointed Mark Uyeda as the acting Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) until the US Senate approves Paul Atkins for the top regulatory role.
Uyeda is the current Republican member of the US SEC Commissioners. He and another sitting SEC Commissioner, Hester Peirce, previously worked at the agency under Atkins when he served as SEC Commissioner during the George W. Bush administration.
In another major executive move, Caroline Pham, a seasoned Republican commissioner with extensive experience in financial markets and digital assets, was appointed acting chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
Her appointment followed a previous controversy in which she criticized the CFTC's working ethics, particularly its enforcement division. Pham's criticism stemmed from her concerns over the agency's handling of the MyForexFunds case, alleging misconduct in its enforcement actions.
Andreas Skianis took on the role of Global Head of Partners at TIOmarkets. Prior to this, Skianis served as Head of Partners at IC Markets, where he was responsible for managing partner relationships and overseeing business growth initiatives, as reported by Finance Magnates.
Before his time at IC Markets, Skianis worked at IronFX as Head of Business Development for Asia and Africa. He also briefly managed Global Business Development at M4Markets.
KuCoin appointed BC Wong as its new Chief Executive Officer and launched trading for the Official Trump (TRUMP) token on its spot trading platform. BC Wong, previously the Chief Legal Officer, will step into the CEO role, bringing extensive cryptocurrency industry experience and legal expertise.
The exchange introduced the Official Trump (TRUMP) token on its spot trading platform, with trading commencing through a call auction on January 18. The token operates on the SOL-SPL network, with withdrawals beginning January 19.
Although his career began in technology companies, Brett David has been directly involved in the Contracts for Difference (CFD) industry for the past eight years. David is leaving IronFX to join another retail broker, FXGlobe, where he will be responsible for supporting sales and revenue operations.
This past weekend, news of David's employer change and move to FXGlobe emerged. For almost four years, he was associated with the Cyprus branch of IronFX, where he worked as Head of Partnerships for the EU region. Now, he will support FXGlobe as the Global Head of Revenue Operations and sales.
Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Tony Rose, Director at LNP Audit + Assurance during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Tony Rose, Director at LNP Audit + Assurance during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Tony Rose, Director at LNP Audit + Assurance during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Tony Rose, Director at LNP Audit + Assurance during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24
