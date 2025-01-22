M4Markets Hires Second NAGA Executive in Three-Month Span

M4Markets appointed Gabriel Peñailillo as its new Regional Director for Latin America (LATAM), marking a significant step in its regional expansion strategy. The appointment, effective January 2025, brings a seasoned executive with over a decade of experience in the trading and fintech sectors to lead the company's Latin American operations.

Peñailillo joins M4Markets from NAGA, where he served as Head of LATAM for nearly two years, spearheading the fintech holding company's regional development and social trading platform initiatives. His extensive background includes leadership roles at several prominent trading platforms, including positions as Americas Regional Manager at Libertex Group and Director of LATAM at Admirals.

“IBs make brokers great and in M4Markets we put together a Dream Team to scale and enhance trading business models, in order to make IBs even bigger,” Peñailillo commented on his new role. “I am 100% available to do business.”

It is worth noting that Peñailillo is another former NAGA executive who decided to join M4Markets. In October of last year, Sam Chaney made a similar move, transitioning from the role of Chief Commercial Officer to Commercial Director.

Prior to his appointment at M4Markets, Peñailillo demonstrated his expertise in market expansion and team leadership through various executive positions. At Libertex Group, he managed the franchise development and brand positioning across South America from 2020 to 2022. His tenure at ThinkMarkets as Head of Sales for Iberoamerica saw him establishing operational frameworks and driving regional growth initiatives.

In 2022, he founded Compass Trading Solutions, a platform connecting successful traders with novice investors through copy trading mechanisms.

Mobile App and Swiset’s AI

M4Markets recently collaborated with FX Back Office (FXBO) to introduce the M4Markets Mobile App. The app is designed to enhance the trading experience by offering features such as account management, robust security, and real-time transaction tracking.

Clients can manage their accounts from anywhere at any time, with customizable verification options ensuring enhanced security. The app also streamlines onboarding for new users while providing real-time insights into transactions and account balances.

In addition, M4Markets has established a strategic partnership with Swiset, an AI analytics solutions provider. This collaboration aims to improve the acquisition and retention of Introducing Brokers (IBs) and enhance the experience for Academies and their students.