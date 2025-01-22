Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

XM.com Names Former Charles Schwab Exec Nasos Topakas as Chief Technology Officer

XM.com Names Former Charles Schwab Exec Nasos Topakas as Chief Technology Officer

Wednesday, 22/01/2025 | 13:14 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • Before joining XM.com, Topakas served as the Chief Engineering Officer at Sitecore, a San Francisco-based company, for over three years.
  • He has also held significant major roles at major companies such as Charles Schwab, Kodak, and StubHub.
Nasos Topakas

Nasos Topakas, a seasoned technology expert, joined XM.com as the Chief Technology Officer. Topakas most recently served as the Chief Engineering Officer at a San Francisco-based company, Sitecore. He held the role for slightly more than three years.

Announcing the appointment on LinkedIn, Topakas mentioned: “Thrilled to announce the start of an exciting new chapter in 2025! I’ve officially joined XM.com as Chief Technology Officer.”

“I’m honored to be part of a company that not only prioritizes its talent but also values technology, innovation, and an exceptional customer experience at its core.”

A Seasoned Tech Expert

Topakas, an FX industry outsider with an impressive track record in tech leadership, brings a wealth of experience to the global trading platform. Nasos Topakas has spent over two decades spearheading technological advancements across various industries. Prior to joining Sitecore, he was the CTO at Prosper Marketplace for four years.

Additionally, he has worked for notable brands, including Charles Schwab, Kodak, and StubHub, a company that was sold by ebay to Viagogo for $4.05 billion in 2020. Beyond StubHub, Topakas held top engineering roles at companies like Art.com, SendMe, and Prosper, showcasing his adaptability and commitment to innovation.

Extensive Background in the Tech World

His diverse background, which spans media, personal finance, and e-commerce, equips him with a unique perspective to tackle the challenges of the trading world.

At Charles Schwab, Topakas held various roles, including VP of Engineering and Architecture for Schwab.com, VP of Software Engineering, CRM Systems, and Managing Director of Software Engineering. The seasoned tech expert has also served as CTO at Art.com and SendMe, cumulatively dedicating nearly ten years to the two firms.

Prior to that, the San Francisco State University alumnae served as the Director of Software Engineering, the Chief Systems Architect, and the Engineer/Director of Architecture.

Topics
XM.COM
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
  • 1584 Articles
  • 28 Followers
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
  • 1584 Articles
  • 28 Followers

