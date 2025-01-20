Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

CFTC Promotes Caroline Pham as Acting Chair

CFTC Promotes Caroline Pham as Acting Chair

Monday, 20/01/2025 | 18:14 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • According to the commission, a majority of its members voted in favor of Pham's promotion.
  • She was nominated as a commissioner in 2022 for a term expiring in 2027.
Caroline Pham, a seasoned Republican commissioner with extensive experience in financial markets and digital assets, has reportedly been appointed acting chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the regulator reported.

Her appointment comes as the CFTC is poised to become a central regulator for the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency market, a role that could shape the agency's future influence in the financial sector.

Pham steps in following the departure of Democrat Chair Rostin Behnam, who vacated his position as President Donald Trump prepares to reshape federal oversight of digital assets.

CFTC Leadership Transition

According to the report, a five-member CFTC commission voted in favor of promoting Pham. While Pham's role is currently interim, her leadership reportedly comes at a critical juncture as lawmakers debate granting the CFTC authority over crypto spot markets, Coindesk reported.

“The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced the members of the Commission have unanimously elected Commissioner Caroline D. Pham as Acting Chairman, effective today, January 20, 2025,” the regulator said.

Outgoing Chair Rostin Behnam and SEC Chair Gary Gensler announced their resignations on the same day, marking a significant shift in the leadership of important U.S. financial regulatory bodies. Pham is experienced in global market strategies and digital assets policy. She was sworn into office in 2022.

Navigating Regulatory Challenges

The CFTC has been poised to take on a more prominent role in cryptocurrency regulation. Legislative proposals in Congress have suggested that the CFTC oversee trading in major digital tokens like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

As acting chair, Pham is expected to guide the agency through early efforts to establish a comprehensive framework for digital asset markets. Pham has previously led the CFTC's Global Markets Advisory Committee, focusing on the integration of digital assets into existing regulatory structures.

It remains unclear if Pham will be a contender for a permanent chairmanship, but her tenure could lay the groundwork for long-term changes in U.S. crypto policy.

Last year, Pham was embroiled in a controversy after she issued a statement criticizing the CFTC's working ethics. The criticism followed her attack on the commodities agency's enforcement division for its alleged misconduct in its enforcement move against My Forex Funds.

CFTC
