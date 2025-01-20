Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

After Working for Microsoft, IBM, and IronFX, Brett David Will Lead Sales at FXGlobe

Monday, 20/01/2025 | 07:59 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • David announced over the weekend that he is changing employers after nearly four years.
  • He transitions from Head of EU Partnerships to Global Head of Revenue Operations & Sales.
Brett David, the new executive at FXGlobe. Source: LinkedIn
Brett David, the new executive at FXGlobe. Source: LinkedIn

Although his career began in technology companies, he has been directly involved in the Contracts for Difference (CFD) industry for the past eight years. David is leaving IronFX to join another retail broker, FXGlobe, where he will be responsible for supporting sales and revenue operations.

FXGlobe Acquires New C-level FX/CFD Expert

The news of David's employer change and move to FXGlobe emerged this past weekend. For almost four years, he was associated with the Cyprus branch of IronFX, where he worked as Head of Partnerships for the EU region. Now he will support FXGlobe as Global Head of Revenue Operations & Sales.

“Brett's expertise and leadership will be instrumental in driving our growth and innovation as we continue to deliver exceptional solutions and experiences to our clients,” FXGlobe stated. “We're delighted to have him on board and look forward to achieving great success together.”

Industry Experience

Previously, David worked for two other FX/CFD brokers in Tel Aviv. He spent three years as Head of Partnerships EMEA at 1Market, and before that, another three years at ParagonEX as Head of Business Development in the EU.

“It's an absolute pleasure to be on board,” David commented. “I am very much looking forward to working with you all & I am extremely eager to start this exciting chapter, but most importantly, I look forward to leading FXGlobe to uncharted heights.”

Finance Magnates has also recently reported that FXGlobe added a new Chief Operating Officer, Todor Georgiev, who previously worked for Tixee in the same position.

FXGlobe currently operates under regulations from the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC), the South African Financial Services Conduct Authority (FSCA), and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

Recent Industry Moves

Last week saw another period of significant executive appointments. XTB, the publicly listed fintech giant, appointed Aleksander Chłopecki, a legal scholar and financial market expert, to lead its Supervisory Board. The company welcomed this move as a significant step in its governance, leveraging Chłopecki's expertise in law and financial regulations to guide XTB's future direction.

BitGo promoted Brett Reeves to Head of European Sales while maintaining his role as Head of Go Network. His over two decades of experience in London's City investment banks is expected to support the company's European expansion.

Additionally, Roula Pelehrinis, an experienced institutional sales executive, has moved from her position as Director of Institutional Sales at TopFX to Advanced Markets, where she will serve as Vice President of Institutional Sales for EMEA.

FXGlobe
Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
