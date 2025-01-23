Muinmos Names Ex-Salesforce, Google Executives to Advisory Board

Regulatory technology provider Muinmos announced today (Thursday) the establishment of a four-member Advisory Board, comprised of executives with backgrounds in financial services and technology.

The newly established board brings together veterans from prominent firms including Salesforce, Google, and the London Stock Exchange Group.

The Copenhagen-based company, which provides client onboarding and compliance solutions, appointed Sander Daniels as Chair of the Advisory Board. Daniels previously developed a Big Data platform that was acquired by JP Morgan and held roles in Salesforce's Financial Services division.

"Muinmos offers an exceptional platform for continuous compliance of Financial Institutions," said Daniels. "There's huge potential for global growth, and I am very pleased with the team we were able to attract."

The advisory board also welcomes Liz Hughes, a 20-year financial services veteran with compliance advisory experience across major institutions including the London Stock Exchange Group and Lehman Brothers.

Edward Lane, currently SVP of Global Sales at Kantata, and Thomas Vollmer, Vice President of Sales for the Nordics at Boost.ai, round out the board with their enterprise technology sales expertise.

Remonda Kirketerp-Møller, Founder and CEO of Muinmos

"This is a significant development for the business. We have strengthened our exceptional team with an outstanding Advisory Board who will help us to capitalize on the extensive market potential for our client onboarding platform,” Remonda Kirketerp-Møller, the Founder and CEO of Muinmos, commented.

Muinmos Advisory Board Members

Sander Daniels (Chair) - Former Salesforce Financial Services

- Former Salesforce Financial Services Liz Hughes - Former Director at London Stock Exchange Group with over 20 years' experience in financial services and fintech; currently leads The Other Consultancy providing GRC and Tech advisory services

- Former Director at London Stock Exchange Group with over 20 years' experience in financial services and fintech; currently leads The Other Consultancy providing GRC and Tech advisory services Edward Lane - Current SVP of Global Sales at Kantata with 28 years' experience in technology sales; previously held leadership positions at nCino Inc, Salesforce, and Oracle

- Current SVP of Global Sales at Kantata with 28 years' experience in technology sales; previously held leadership positions at nCino Inc, Salesforce, and Oracle Thomas Vollmer - Current VP of Sales for Nordics at Boost.ai; previously held positions at major technology companies including Salesforce, Google, and Microsoft

“All members of the team have been carefully selected for their strong track record in scaling tech businesses, their expertise in go-to-market strategies, and their customer-centric focus.”

The company's platform provides automated compliance and onboarding services for financial institutions, including KYC/KYB/AML processes. The system is ISO 27001 certified and GDPR compliant.

In addition to the above, Muinmos has recently expanded into the Middle East market by appointing Nadeem Sa'adeh as Regional Business Development Director, marking its first strategic hire in the region.

Sa'adeh leads the RegTech firm's growth efforts in the MENA region, with a focus on growing Muinmos' client base among regulated brokers, banks, digital wallet providers, and crypto firms. His responsibilities include sales, developing strategic partnerships, and managing regulatory relationships.

In 2024, the company further strengthened its team by appointing Anders Kirketerp-Møller to its board. His role will center on shaping the company's growth strategy and advising the leadership team, including the board.