Muinmos Names Ex-Salesforce, Google Executives to Advisory Board

Sander Daniels as Chairman of the newly established unit.
"It will help us to capitalize on the extensive market potential," commented CEO Kirketerp-Møller.
Regulatory
technology provider Muinmos announced today (Thursday) the establishment of a
four-member Advisory Board, comprised of executives with backgrounds in
financial services and technology.
Muinmos
Forms Advisory Board with Industry Veterans
The
newly established board brings together veterans from prominent firms including
Salesforce, Google, and the London Stock Exchange Group.
The
Copenhagen-based company, which provides client onboarding and compliance
solutions, appointed Sander Daniels as Chair of the Advisory Board. Daniels
previously developed a Big Data platform that was acquired by JP Morgan and
held roles in Salesforce's Financial Services division.
"Muinmos offers an
exceptional platform for continuous compliance of Financial Institutions,"
said Daniels. "There's huge potential for global growth, and I am very
pleased with the team we were able to attract."
The
advisory board also welcomes Liz Hughes, a 20-year financial services veteran
with compliance advisory experience across major institutions including the
London Stock Exchange Group and Lehman Brothers.
Edward
Lane, currently SVP of Global Sales at Kantata, and Thomas Vollmer, Vice
President of Sales for the Nordics at Boost.ai, round out the board with their enterprise
technology sales expertise.
"This
is a significant development for the business. We have strengthened our
exceptional team with an outstanding Advisory Board who will help us to
capitalize on the extensive market potential for our client onboarding platform,”
Remonda Kirketerp-Møller, the Founder and CEO of Muinmos, commented.
Liz
Hughes -
Former Director at London Stock Exchange Group with over 20 years' experience
in financial services and fintech; currently leads The Other Consultancy
providing GRC and Tech advisory services
Edward
Lane -
Current SVP of Global Sales at Kantata with 28 years' experience in technology
sales; previously held leadership positions at nCino Inc, Salesforce, and
Oracle
Thomas
Vollmer -
Current VP of Sales for Nordics at Boost.ai; previously held positions at major
technology companies including Salesforce, Google, and Microsoft
“All
members of the team have been carefully selected for their strong track record
in scaling tech businesses, their expertise in go-to-market strategies, and
their customer-centric focus.”
The
company's platform provides automated compliance and onboarding services for
financial institutions, including KYC/KYB/AML processes. The system is ISO
27001 certified and GDPR compliant.
Exec Moves
In addition
to the above, Muinmos has recently expanded into the Middle East market by
appointing Nadeem Sa'adeh as Regional Business Development Director, marking
its first strategic hire in the region.
In 2024,
the company further strengthened its team by appointing Anders Kirketerp-Møller
to its board. His role will center on shaping the company's growth strategy and
advising the leadership team, including the board.
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
