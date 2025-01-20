Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

KuCoin Lists TRUMP Crypto Token and Taps Legal Chief for CEO

Monday, 20/01/2025 | 09:29 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The exchange appoints BC Wong as CEO to strengthen regulatory compliance and global expansion efforts.
  • The exchange simultaneously launches TRUMP token trading with incentives for early depositors.
BC Wong, the new CEO of KuCoin
BC Wong, the new CEO of KuCoin

Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin, appointed BC Wong as its new Chief Executive Officer and launched trading for the Official Trump (TRUMP) token on its spot trading platform.

KuCoin Names Wong CEO as Exchange Pushes Global Expansion

BC Wong, previously serving as Chief Legal Officer, steps into the CEO role bringing extensive cryptocurrency industry experience and legal expertise. Wong, a Singaporean with degrees from Singapore Management University and George Washington University, has been “instrumental” in securing regulatory licenses across multiple jurisdictions, according to the company’s statement.

"Our priority is to build a reliable platform for our users," Wong stated, emphasizing his focus on expanding global presence while maintaining regulatory compliance .

"As CEO, I am focused on enhancing our global presence and fostering collaboration with regulators to create a secure, inclusive financial ecosystem. Together with our partners and users, we will shape the future of finance."

KuCoin Lists TRUMP Crypto Token

The exchange introduced the Official Trump (TRUMP) token on its spot trading platform, with trading commencing through a call auction on January 18. The token operates on the SOL-SPL network, with withdrawals beginning January 19. KuCoin is offering a 30 USDT trading fee discount for users who deposit TRUMP tokens before January 22.

“$TRUMP token encapsulates a moment that transcended into a viral meme, symbolizing a remarkable chapter in digital culture,” the company commented in the official press release. “This token leverages the viral nature of modern memes to offer a unique asset in the blockchain space.”

The TRUMP token sparked true euphoria in the cryptocurrency market, while Bitcoin tested new highs above $109,000. However, a significant correction in TRUMP followed Sunday’s ATH, triggered by the debut of a competing asset from Melania Trump, named MELANIA.

At the start of 2025, KuCoin introduced KuCoin Pay, a merchant solution designed to facilitate cryptocurrency payments in the retail industry. The platform enables seamless, contactless, and borderless transactions, connecting traditional retail systems with the crypto ecosystem. Leveraging its infrastructure and a user base of over 37 million globally, KuCoin aims to expand the adoption of cryptocurrency in everyday commerce.

KuCoin currently serves over 38 million users worldwide, offering services ranging from trading to AI-powered bots. The platform has received recognition from Forbes as "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" and earned a spot among Hurun's "Top 50 Global Unicorns" in 2024.

