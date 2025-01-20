TIOmarkets Appoints Global Head of Partners with Experience at IC Markets and HotForex

Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Monday, 20/01/2025 | 13:01 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Previously, Andreas Skianis worked in business development at IronFX and M4Markets.
  • Meanwhile, the firm has appointed Nick Jay as Chief Operating Officer and FX Consultant.
Andreas Skianis has announced on LinkedIn today (Monday) that he has taken on the role of Global Head of Partners at TIOmarkets.

On the post he wrote: "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Global Head of Partners at TIOmarkets."

Prior to this, Skianis served as Head of Partners at IC Markets, where he was responsible for managing partner relationships and overseeing business growth initiatives, as reported by Finance Magantes.

Before his time at IC Markets, he worked at IronFX as Head of Business Development for Asia and Africa. Skianis also had a brief role as Global Business Development Manager at M4Markets.

Additionally, he spent over six years at HotForex, where he held various positions, including Head of Asia Business Development. At HotForex, Skianis managed business development activities, negotiated partnerships, and oversaw the growth of educational centers in Asia. He was also involved in staff training and identifying new growth opportunities across different regions.

Meanwhile, Nick Jay has joined TIOmarkets as Chief Operating Officer and FX Consultant. In a LinkedIn post, Jay indicated his readiness to contribute to the company’s growth, highlighting the value of small, consistent steps in achieving success.

TIOmarkets UK Reports Break-even amid Restructuring

Earlier, TIO Markets UK Limited, the British arm of TIOmarkets, underwent consolidation and restructuring in 2022, resulting in a drop in revenue to $34,171, compared to $150,961 the previous year. The subsidiary’s cost of sales increased to $197,131 from $145,935, while administrative costs rose to $807,729 from $446,096.

However, the company generated $970,645 from other operating income, up from $441,041, allowing it to break even, as it did in the prior year. A Companies House filing noted that 2022 involved updating compliance policies and procedures, partly in response to regulatory changes.

TIOmarkets offers a range of CFDs products across asset classes such as commodities, indices, single stocks, and FX. In addition to the UK, TIOmarkets operates globally with an offshore license from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The reported figures only reflect the business of the UK entity and do not include any other Group subsidiaries.

TIOmarkets Appoints Head of Partners

Source: LinkedIn
Source: LinkedIn

