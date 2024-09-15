Admirals, Alpha Group, FxPro, and More: Executive Moves of the Week

Also making headlines are the executive appointments, promotions, and departures from TopFX, Bybit, Admirals, Amega, Alpha Group, Nium, Blackbull, and Skilling.
In this week's executive move segment, we bring you notable appointments, promotions, and exits across the forex, CFD, and fintech space. TopFX appointed OneRoyal's former executive as Chief
Marketing Officer; Bybit enlisted Chris Aruliah as the Head of the
Institutional Division; while Admirals' veteran Eugene Danishkin took on the role of Head of B2B
at NAGA after three years.
Elsewhere, former Moneta Markets and IronFX Business
Development Manager switched brokers; At Alpha Group, ex-Travelex CEO will
Succeed Morgan Tillbrook as Cyprus' Former Transport Minister Marios
Demetriades ends his six-year tenure on FxPro Board; Nium bolstered its leadership with a new CFO and
Compliance Chief; Skilling promoted CFO George Kyriakoudes as interim CEO; and Benjamin Boulter left Blackbull Markets after six years.
Executive Moves of the Week
TopFX Appoints OneRoyal's Former Executive as New Chief Marketing Officer
Starting our weekly executive move highlights, Vince De Castro was appointed as the Chief Marketing Officer at the Cyprus-based forex and CFD brokerage firm TopFX. De Castro was previously the CMO of OneRoyal before exiting to start a marketing agency. He has a remarkable career background and leadership roles at notable companies. Until 2022, De Castro was the Chief Marketing Officer at AlleoTech Ltd and also served in the same capacity at FXPRIMUS.
De Castro commented about the new appointment: “I’m excited to share that I’ve joined TopFX as Chief Marketing Officer. TopFX is strategically positioned in the forex industry, and I’m fortunate to be working alongside a talented team committed to excellence. Looking forward to what we’ll build together. Exciting days are ahead.”
Bybit Enlists Chris Aruliah as the New Head of the Institutional Division
Bybit appointed Chris Aruliah, a seasoned professional from Bitstamp and BCB, as the new Head of Institution. With a background in both cryptocurrency and traditional trading, Aruliah is expected to identify new opportunities and foster strong relationships with hedge funds, asset managers, and market makers in his new role.
Aruliah will also guide the company through the complexities of institutional investment. According to his statement in the official announcement, he anticipates the new role to allow him to combine his previous leadership experience with Bybit's technology and services.
Admirals Veteran Takes on Head of B2B Role at NAGA after 3 Years
Eugene Danishkin announced that he is starting a new role as Head of B2B at NAGA, marking a career shift after three years at Admirals. During his tenure at the company, Danishkin served as Head of Partnership and Business Development.
He was responsible for global B2B sales and acted as Product Owner for B2B operations, trading incentives, and copy trading/asset management products. His work involved managing cross-functional teams and overseeing social media marketing initiatives.
Former Moneta Markets and IronFX Business Development Manager Switches Brokers
After collaborating with several popular retail brokerage brands from Cyprus and trying his hand at his own business, Gabriel Podașcă joined FX/CFD broker Amega as a Business Development Manager. This marks his return to the industry after nearly a year's break.
Amega is an FX/CFD broker licensed in Cyprus, the UK, and Mauritius that targets retail traders. As the new Business Development Manager, Podașcă will focus on introducing brokers and helping them build their affiliate networks rather than working with retailers.
Alpha Group’s Leadership Change: Ex-Travelex CEO to Succeed Morgan Tillbrook
Morgan Tillbrook stepped down as the Chief Executive Officer and Director of Alpha Group International after more than 15 years in the role. He will continue until December 31, 2024, after which Clive Kahn will replace him.
Kahn is an FX and payments industry veteran with more than three decades of experience working with financial services companies. He joined the AlphaFX board as Chair at the beginning of 2017, making him well-acquainted with the company’s operations.
Cyprus' Former Transport Minister Marios Demetriades Ends Six-Year Tenure on FxPro Board
Marios Demetriades, the former Cyprus Minister of Transport, stepped down from his positions on the boards of FxPro Group, marking the end of his more than six-year tenure with the company. This resignation includes his departure from FxPro's FCA-licensed entity in the UK, among other group subsidiaries.
Demetriades first joined FxPro's boards in 2018, following his time as Cyprus' Minister of Transport, Communications, and Works. During his tenure at the firm, he oversaw the company's governance. His leadership experience, rooted in both government and private sectors, was key in FxPro's strategic decision-making processes.
Nium Bolsters Leadership with New CFO and Compliance Chief
Nium appointed Andre Mancl as Chief Financial Officer and Philip Doyle as Chief Compliance Officer. These additions happened as the Singpore-based fintech giant accelerates its expansion efforts and focuses on enhancing its global operations.
Andre Mancl, previously Chief Financial Officer at ChowNow, will now oversee Nium's financial strategies, including planning, treasury, and investor relations. His background in investment banking and technology positions him to drive Nium's financial growth and efficiency.
Skilling Promotes CFO George Kyriakoudes to Interim CEO
Skilling, a Cyprus-based forex and contracts for differences broker, appointed George Kyriakoudes as the Interim CEO, temporarily filling the top role. Kyriakoudes has been promoted from his position as the broker's Chief Financial Officer, which he held for the past eight months.
The appointment followed Michael Kamerman's departure as CEO of Skilling earlier this year. Kamerman has since joined the Czech prop trading firm FTMO as the CEO of its brokerage unit. However, FTMO has yet to launch its brokerage operations.
Benjamin Boulter Leaves Blackbull Markets after 6 Years.
Benjamin Boulter left his position as the Chief Strategy Officer at Blackbull Markets after spending about six years with the retail forex and contracts for differences (CFDs) broker. Based in New Zealand, he was responsible for developing and executing the company's overall strategic direction.
Announcing his departure on LinkedIn, he highlighted that he intends “to embark on a new adventure.” However, he did not provide any details of his next move, adding: “I'm excited, but I can't say any more for now.”
In this week's executive move segment, we bring you notable appointments, promotions, and exits across the forex, CFD, and fintech space. TopFX appointed OneRoyal's former executive as Chief
Marketing Officer; Bybit enlisted Chris Aruliah as the Head of the
Institutional Division; while Admirals' veteran Eugene Danishkin took on the role of Head of B2B
at NAGA after three years.
Elsewhere, former Moneta Markets and IronFX Business
Development Manager switched brokers; At Alpha Group, ex-Travelex CEO will
Succeed Morgan Tillbrook as Cyprus' Former Transport Minister Marios
Demetriades ends his six-year tenure on FxPro Board; Nium bolstered its leadership with a new CFO and
Compliance Chief; Skilling promoted CFO George Kyriakoudes as interim CEO; and Benjamin Boulter left Blackbull Markets after six years.
Executive Moves of the Week
TopFX Appoints OneRoyal's Former Executive as New Chief Marketing Officer
Starting our weekly executive move highlights, Vince De Castro was appointed as the Chief Marketing Officer at the Cyprus-based forex and CFD brokerage firm TopFX. De Castro was previously the CMO of OneRoyal before exiting to start a marketing agency. He has a remarkable career background and leadership roles at notable companies. Until 2022, De Castro was the Chief Marketing Officer at AlleoTech Ltd and also served in the same capacity at FXPRIMUS.
De Castro commented about the new appointment: “I’m excited to share that I’ve joined TopFX as Chief Marketing Officer. TopFX is strategically positioned in the forex industry, and I’m fortunate to be working alongside a talented team committed to excellence. Looking forward to what we’ll build together. Exciting days are ahead.”
Bybit Enlists Chris Aruliah as the New Head of the Institutional Division
Bybit appointed Chris Aruliah, a seasoned professional from Bitstamp and BCB, as the new Head of Institution. With a background in both cryptocurrency and traditional trading, Aruliah is expected to identify new opportunities and foster strong relationships with hedge funds, asset managers, and market makers in his new role.
Aruliah will also guide the company through the complexities of institutional investment. According to his statement in the official announcement, he anticipates the new role to allow him to combine his previous leadership experience with Bybit's technology and services.
Admirals Veteran Takes on Head of B2B Role at NAGA after 3 Years
Eugene Danishkin announced that he is starting a new role as Head of B2B at NAGA, marking a career shift after three years at Admirals. During his tenure at the company, Danishkin served as Head of Partnership and Business Development.
He was responsible for global B2B sales and acted as Product Owner for B2B operations, trading incentives, and copy trading/asset management products. His work involved managing cross-functional teams and overseeing social media marketing initiatives.
Former Moneta Markets and IronFX Business Development Manager Switches Brokers
After collaborating with several popular retail brokerage brands from Cyprus and trying his hand at his own business, Gabriel Podașcă joined FX/CFD broker Amega as a Business Development Manager. This marks his return to the industry after nearly a year's break.
Amega is an FX/CFD broker licensed in Cyprus, the UK, and Mauritius that targets retail traders. As the new Business Development Manager, Podașcă will focus on introducing brokers and helping them build their affiliate networks rather than working with retailers.
Alpha Group’s Leadership Change: Ex-Travelex CEO to Succeed Morgan Tillbrook
Morgan Tillbrook stepped down as the Chief Executive Officer and Director of Alpha Group International after more than 15 years in the role. He will continue until December 31, 2024, after which Clive Kahn will replace him.
Kahn is an FX and payments industry veteran with more than three decades of experience working with financial services companies. He joined the AlphaFX board as Chair at the beginning of 2017, making him well-acquainted with the company’s operations.
Cyprus' Former Transport Minister Marios Demetriades Ends Six-Year Tenure on FxPro Board
Marios Demetriades, the former Cyprus Minister of Transport, stepped down from his positions on the boards of FxPro Group, marking the end of his more than six-year tenure with the company. This resignation includes his departure from FxPro's FCA-licensed entity in the UK, among other group subsidiaries.
Demetriades first joined FxPro's boards in 2018, following his time as Cyprus' Minister of Transport, Communications, and Works. During his tenure at the firm, he oversaw the company's governance. His leadership experience, rooted in both government and private sectors, was key in FxPro's strategic decision-making processes.
Nium Bolsters Leadership with New CFO and Compliance Chief
Nium appointed Andre Mancl as Chief Financial Officer and Philip Doyle as Chief Compliance Officer. These additions happened as the Singpore-based fintech giant accelerates its expansion efforts and focuses on enhancing its global operations.
Andre Mancl, previously Chief Financial Officer at ChowNow, will now oversee Nium's financial strategies, including planning, treasury, and investor relations. His background in investment banking and technology positions him to drive Nium's financial growth and efficiency.
Skilling Promotes CFO George Kyriakoudes to Interim CEO
Skilling, a Cyprus-based forex and contracts for differences broker, appointed George Kyriakoudes as the Interim CEO, temporarily filling the top role. Kyriakoudes has been promoted from his position as the broker's Chief Financial Officer, which he held for the past eight months.
The appointment followed Michael Kamerman's departure as CEO of Skilling earlier this year. Kamerman has since joined the Czech prop trading firm FTMO as the CEO of its brokerage unit. However, FTMO has yet to launch its brokerage operations.
Benjamin Boulter Leaves Blackbull Markets after 6 Years.
Benjamin Boulter left his position as the Chief Strategy Officer at Blackbull Markets after spending about six years with the retail forex and contracts for differences (CFDs) broker. Based in New Zealand, he was responsible for developing and executing the company's overall strategic direction.
Announcing his departure on LinkedIn, he highlighted that he intends “to embark on a new adventure.” However, he did not provide any details of his next move, adding: “I'm excited, but I can't say any more for now.”
GTCFX Opens New Office and Hires Country Manager in Expansion to Thailand
Featured Videos
Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24
Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24
Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24
Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24
As the financial services industry experiences rapid and transformative changes, leading fintech experts and policymakers come together to discuss the present and future of retail trading and the evolving regulatory landscape. Join this insightful session for a forward-looking perspective on the trends, innovations, and trader needs that are shaping the future of offerings on a global scale.
Speakers:
Eric Blewitt, CEO, Investment Trends
Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader, Digital Assets, Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)
Michael Bogoevski, Head of Institutional Sales, CMC Connect
Karin Setchell, General Manager, Product & Investing Solutions, CommSec
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RetailTrading #FintechInnovation #FinancialRegulation #DigitalAssets #GlobalFinance
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
As the financial services industry experiences rapid and transformative changes, leading fintech experts and policymakers come together to discuss the present and future of retail trading and the evolving regulatory landscape. Join this insightful session for a forward-looking perspective on the trends, innovations, and trader needs that are shaping the future of offerings on a global scale.
Speakers:
Eric Blewitt, CEO, Investment Trends
Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader, Digital Assets, Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)
Michael Bogoevski, Head of Institutional Sales, CMC Connect
Karin Setchell, General Manager, Product & Investing Solutions, CommSec
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RetailTrading #FintechInnovation #FinancialRegulation #DigitalAssets #GlobalFinance
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
As the financial services industry experiences rapid and transformative changes, leading fintech experts and policymakers come together to discuss the present and future of retail trading and the evolving regulatory landscape. Join this insightful session for a forward-looking perspective on the trends, innovations, and trader needs that are shaping the future of offerings on a global scale.
Speakers:
Eric Blewitt, CEO, Investment Trends
Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader, Digital Assets, Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)
Michael Bogoevski, Head of Institutional Sales, CMC Connect
Karin Setchell, General Manager, Product & Investing Solutions, CommSec
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RetailTrading #FintechInnovation #FinancialRegulation #DigitalAssets #GlobalFinance
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
As the financial services industry experiences rapid and transformative changes, leading fintech experts and policymakers come together to discuss the present and future of retail trading and the evolving regulatory landscape. Join this insightful session for a forward-looking perspective on the trends, innovations, and trader needs that are shaping the future of offerings on a global scale.
Speakers:
Eric Blewitt, CEO, Investment Trends
Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader, Digital Assets, Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)
Michael Bogoevski, Head of Institutional Sales, CMC Connect
Karin Setchell, General Manager, Product & Investing Solutions, CommSec
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RetailTrading #FintechInnovation #FinancialRegulation #DigitalAssets #GlobalFinance
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24
Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24
Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24
Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24
Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24
Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24
In this Finance Magnates Executive Interview, Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX and Simon Naish, Country Head of Australia at ATFX Connect, discuss ATFX’s strategic growth in the APAC region, particularly focusing on their institutional arm, ATFX Connect. They highlight the importance of Australia as a strategic hub, the challenges of operating in a highly competitive and regulated market, and their plans for regional expansion across APAC. The conversation touches on the integration of advanced technology and multi-asset offerings, the significance of optimal execution tools, and the importance of tailoring solutions to meet the sophisticated demands of institutional clients. They also emphasize their strong regulatory compliance and their commitment to enhancing client experience through innovative tools and infrastructure.
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #ATFXConnect #APACFinance #InstitutionalTrading #FinancialTechnology #MarketExpansion
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
In this Finance Magnates Executive Interview, Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX and Simon Naish, Country Head of Australia at ATFX Connect, discuss ATFX’s strategic growth in the APAC region, particularly focusing on their institutional arm, ATFX Connect. They highlight the importance of Australia as a strategic hub, the challenges of operating in a highly competitive and regulated market, and their plans for regional expansion across APAC. The conversation touches on the integration of advanced technology and multi-asset offerings, the significance of optimal execution tools, and the importance of tailoring solutions to meet the sophisticated demands of institutional clients. They also emphasize their strong regulatory compliance and their commitment to enhancing client experience through innovative tools and infrastructure.
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #ATFXConnect #APACFinance #InstitutionalTrading #FinancialTechnology #MarketExpansion
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
In this Finance Magnates Executive Interview, Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX and Simon Naish, Country Head of Australia at ATFX Connect, discuss ATFX’s strategic growth in the APAC region, particularly focusing on their institutional arm, ATFX Connect. They highlight the importance of Australia as a strategic hub, the challenges of operating in a highly competitive and regulated market, and their plans for regional expansion across APAC. The conversation touches on the integration of advanced technology and multi-asset offerings, the significance of optimal execution tools, and the importance of tailoring solutions to meet the sophisticated demands of institutional clients. They also emphasize their strong regulatory compliance and their commitment to enhancing client experience through innovative tools and infrastructure.
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #ATFXConnect #APACFinance #InstitutionalTrading #FinancialTechnology #MarketExpansion
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
In this Finance Magnates Executive Interview, Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX and Simon Naish, Country Head of Australia at ATFX Connect, discuss ATFX’s strategic growth in the APAC region, particularly focusing on their institutional arm, ATFX Connect. They highlight the importance of Australia as a strategic hub, the challenges of operating in a highly competitive and regulated market, and their plans for regional expansion across APAC. The conversation touches on the integration of advanced technology and multi-asset offerings, the significance of optimal execution tools, and the importance of tailoring solutions to meet the sophisticated demands of institutional clients. They also emphasize their strong regulatory compliance and their commitment to enhancing client experience through innovative tools and infrastructure.
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #ATFXConnect #APACFinance #InstitutionalTrading #FinancialTechnology #MarketExpansion
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
In this Finance Magnates Executive Interview, Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX and Simon Naish, Country Head of Australia at ATFX Connect, discuss ATFX’s strategic growth in the APAC region, particularly focusing on their institutional arm, ATFX Connect. They highlight the importance of Australia as a strategic hub, the challenges of operating in a highly competitive and regulated market, and their plans for regional expansion across APAC. The conversation touches on the integration of advanced technology and multi-asset offerings, the significance of optimal execution tools, and the importance of tailoring solutions to meet the sophisticated demands of institutional clients. They also emphasize their strong regulatory compliance and their commitment to enhancing client experience through innovative tools and infrastructure.
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #ATFXConnect #APACFinance #InstitutionalTrading #FinancialTechnology #MarketExpansion
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
In this Finance Magnates Executive Interview, Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX and Simon Naish, Country Head of Australia at ATFX Connect, discuss ATFX’s strategic growth in the APAC region, particularly focusing on their institutional arm, ATFX Connect. They highlight the importance of Australia as a strategic hub, the challenges of operating in a highly competitive and regulated market, and their plans for regional expansion across APAC. The conversation touches on the integration of advanced technology and multi-asset offerings, the significance of optimal execution tools, and the importance of tailoring solutions to meet the sophisticated demands of institutional clients. They also emphasize their strong regulatory compliance and their commitment to enhancing client experience through innovative tools and infrastructure.
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #ATFXConnect #APACFinance #InstitutionalTrading #FinancialTechnology #MarketExpansion
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24
Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24
Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24
Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24
Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24
Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24
In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential.
Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world.
Speakers:
Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates
Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential.
Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world.
Speakers:
Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates
Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential.
Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world.
Speakers:
Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates
Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential.
Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world.
Speakers:
Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates
Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential.
Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world.
Speakers:
Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates
Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential.
Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world.
Speakers:
Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates
Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24
Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24
Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24
Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24
Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24
Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24
Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg.
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg.
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg.
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg.
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg.
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg.
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24
IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24
IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24
IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24
IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24
IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24
For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker.
Speakers:
Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace
James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone
Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker.
Speakers:
Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace
James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone
Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker.
Speakers:
Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace
James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone
Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker.
Speakers:
Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace
James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone
Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker.
Speakers:
Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace
James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone
Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker.
Speakers:
Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace
James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone
Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx
#fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!