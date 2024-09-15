Admirals, Alpha Group, FxPro, and More: Executive Moves of the Week

In this week's executive move segment, we bring you notable appointments, promotions, and exits across the forex, CFD, and fintech space. TopFX appointed OneRoyal's former executive as Chief Marketing Officer; Bybit enlisted Chris Aruliah as the Head of the Institutional Division; while Admirals' veteran Eugene Danishkin took on the role of Head of B2B at NAGA after three years.

Elsewhere, former Moneta Markets and IronFX Business Development Manager switched brokers; At Alpha Group, ex-Travelex CEO will Succeed Morgan Tillbrook as Cyprus' Former Transport Minister Marios Demetriades ends his six-year tenure on FxPro Board; Nium bolstered its leadership with a new CFO and Compliance Chief; Skilling promoted CFO George Kyriakoudes as interim CEO; and Benjamin Boulter left Blackbull Markets after six years.

Executive Moves of the Week

TopFX Appoints OneRoyal's Former Executive as New Chief Marketing Officer

Starting our weekly executive move highlights, Vince De Castro was appointed as the Chief Marketing Officer at the Cyprus-based forex and CFD brokerage firm TopFX. De Castro was previously the CMO of OneRoyal before exiting to start a marketing agency. He has a remarkable career background and leadership roles at notable companies. Until 2022, De Castro was the Chief Marketing Officer at AlleoTech Ltd and also served in the same capacity at FXPRIMUS.

De Castro commented about the new appointment: “I’m excited to share that I’ve joined TopFX as Chief Marketing Officer. TopFX is strategically positioned in the forex industry, and I’m fortunate to be working alongside a talented team committed to excellence. Looking forward to what we’ll build together. Exciting days are ahead.”

Vince De Castro, Source: LinkedIn

Bybit Enlists Chris Aruliah as the New Head of the Institutional Division

Bybit appointed Chris Aruliah, a seasoned professional from Bitstamp and BCB, as the new Head of Institution. With a background in both cryptocurrency and traditional trading, Aruliah is expected to identify new opportunities and foster strong relationships with hedge funds, asset managers, and market makers in his new role.

Aruliah will also guide the company through the complexities of institutional investment. According to his statement in the official announcement, he anticipates the new role to allow him to combine his previous leadership experience with Bybit's technology and services.

Chris Aruliah, Source: LinkedIn

Admirals Veteran Takes on Head of B2B Role at NAGA after 3 Years

Eugene Danishkin announced that he is starting a new role as Head of B2B at NAGA, marking a career shift after three years at Admirals. During his tenure at the company, Danishkin served as Head of Partnership and Business Development.

He was responsible for global B2B sales and acted as Product Owner for B2B operations, trading incentives, and copy trading/asset management products. His work involved managing cross-functional teams and overseeing social media marketing initiatives.

Eugene Danishkin, Source: LinkedIn

Former Moneta Markets and IronFX Business Development Manager Switches Brokers

After collaborating with several popular retail brokerage brands from Cyprus and trying his hand at his own business, Gabriel Podașcă joined FX/CFD broker Amega as a Business Development Manager. This marks his return to the industry after nearly a year's break.

Amega is an FX/CFD broker licensed in Cyprus, the UK, and Mauritius that targets retail traders. As the new Business Development Manager, Podașcă will focus on introducing brokers and helping them build their affiliate networks rather than working with retailers.

Gabriel Podașcă, Source: LinkedIn

Alpha Group’s Leadership Change: Ex-Travelex CEO to Succeed Morgan Tillbrook

Morgan Tillbrook stepped down as the Chief Executive Officer and Director of Alpha Group International after more than 15 years in the role. He will continue until December 31, 2024, after which Clive Kahn will replace him.

Kahn is an FX and payments industry veteran with more than three decades of experience working with financial services companies. He joined the AlphaFX board as Chair at the beginning of 2017, making him well-acquainted with the company’s operations.

Morgan Tillbrook, CEO of Alpha Group; Source: LinkedIn

Cyprus' Former Transport Minister Marios Demetriades Ends Six-Year Tenure on FxPro Board

Marios Demetriades, the former Cyprus Minister of Transport, stepped down from his positions on the boards of FxPro Group, marking the end of his more than six-year tenure with the company. This resignation includes his departure from FxPro's FCA-licensed entity in the UK, among other group subsidiaries.

Demetriades first joined FxPro's boards in 2018, following his time as Cyprus' Minister of Transport, Communications, and Works. During his tenure at the firm, he oversaw the company's governance. His leadership experience, rooted in both government and private sectors, was key in FxPro's strategic decision-making processes.

Marios Demetriades, Source: LinkedIn

Nium Bolsters Leadership with New CFO and Compliance Chief

Nium appointed Andre Mancl as Chief Financial Officer and Philip Doyle as Chief Compliance Officer. These additions happened as the Singpore-based fintech giant accelerates its expansion efforts and focuses on enhancing its global operations.

Andre Mancl, previously Chief Financial Officer at ChowNow, will now oversee Nium's financial strategies, including planning, treasury, and investor relations. His background in investment banking and technology positions him to drive Nium's financial growth and efficiency.

Andre Mancl, Source: LinkedIn

Skilling Promotes CFO George Kyriakoudes to Interim CEO

Skilling, a Cyprus-based forex and contracts for differences broker, appointed George Kyriakoudes as the Interim CEO, temporarily filling the top role. Kyriakoudes has been promoted from his position as the broker's Chief Financial Officer, which he held for the past eight months.

The appointment followed Michael Kamerman's departure as CEO of Skilling earlier this year. Kamerman has since joined the Czech prop trading firm FTMO as the CEO of its brokerage unit. However, FTMO has yet to launch its brokerage operations.

George Kyriakoudes, Interim CEO at Skilling; Source: LinkedIn

Benjamin Boulter Leaves Blackbull Markets after 6 Years.

Benjamin Boulter left his position as the Chief Strategy Officer at Blackbull Markets after spending about six years with the retail forex and contracts for differences (CFDs) broker. Based in New Zealand, he was responsible for developing and executing the company's overall strategic direction.

Announcing his departure on LinkedIn, he highlighted that he intends “to embark on a new adventure.” However, he did not provide any details of his next move, adding: “I'm excited, but I can't say any more for now.”

Benjamin Boulter, Source: LinkedIn

