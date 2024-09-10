Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Alpha Group’s Leadership Change: Ex-Travelex CEO to Succeed Morgan Tillbrook

Tuesday, 10/09/2024 | 07:54 GMT by Arnab Shome
  • Tillbrook will step down as CEO on 31 December 2024.
  • Clive Kahn, the current Chair of Alpha Group, will take over as CEO next year.
Clive Kahn; Source: Alpha Group
Clive Kahn; Source: Alpha Group

Morgan Tillbrook has decided to step down as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Alpha Group International after more than 15 years in the role. He will continue until 31 December 2024, after which Clive Kahn will replace him.

Continuing as an Advisor

The announcement today (Tuesday) explained that Tillbrook will be available to provide strategic advice to the company on an ongoing basis. Additionally, he has personally committed to retaining “a shareholding of no less than 10 percent for at least three years.” He steered the company when its performance and financials grew significantly.

“My decision to step down as CEO comes with the confidence that the business is on a strong and exciting growth trajectory,” Tillbrook said.

Morgan Tillbrook, CEO of Alpha Group; Source: LinkedIn

Kahn will assume the role of CEO on 1 January 2025. He currently holds a 0.83 percent stake in the company and is determined to “meaningfully increase” it.

An Industry Veteran

Kahn is an FX and payments industry veteran with more than three decades of experience working with financial services companies. He joined the AlphaFX board as Chair at the beginning of 2017, making him well acquainted with the company’s operations. Although his term as Chair of Alpha Group was due to expire next April, he will step down from the position on 1 November and will be succeeded by the Group’s Chair Designate and current Independent Non-Executive Director, Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia.

Additionally, Kahn sold his company, takepayments, to Global Payments last April and will fulfil his commitments to that company by 1 November, after which he will become an Executive Director of Alpha on a full-time basis. Currently, he serves as CEO of takepayments, a position he has held since December 2015.

His other industry experience includes serving as CEO of Cardsave, another card acceptance and payments solutions business, for seven years. Prior to that, he was Chief Financial Officer and later Chief Executive Officer of Travelex, where he spent over two decades.

Alpha Group
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab Shome
  • 6485 Articles
  • 86 Followers
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab is an electronics engineer-turned-financial editor. He entered the industry covering the cryptocurrency market for Finance Magnates and later expanded his reach to forex as well. He is passionate about the changing regulatory landscape on financial markets and keenly follows the disruptions in the industry with new-age technologies.
  • 6485 Articles
  • 86 Followers

