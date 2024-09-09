Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Skilling Promotes CFO George Kyriakoudes to Interim CEO

Monday, 09/09/2024 | 08:20 GMT by Arnab Shome
  • Kyriakoudes joined Skilling last March as the CFO.
  • The appointment came months after Michael Kamerman's departure as CEO of Skilling.
skilling

Skilling, a Cyprus-based forex and contracts for differences (CFDs) broker, has appointed George Kyriakoudes as the Interim CEO, temporarily filling the top role. Kyriakoudes has been promoted from his position as the broker's Chief Financial Officer, which he held for the past eight months.

New CEO of Skilling

The appointment follows Michael Kamerman's departure as CEO of Skilling earlier this year. Kamerman has since joined the Czech prop trading firm FTMO as the CEO of its brokerage unit. However, FTMO has yet to launch its brokerage operations.

George Kyriakoudes, Interim CEO at Skilling; Source: LinkedIn
George Kyriakoudes, Interim CEO at Skilling; Source: LinkedIn

Following Kamerman’s departure, Skilling's Chair, Jonathan Squires, steered the company in an actinv capacity, broadly managing the transition. Now, Kyriakoudes, who was overseeing the Dealing and Sales functions of the broker for a few months now, has taken over from Squires as Interim CEO. It is uncertain whether the broker is seeking to fill the position permanently.

Interestingly, Kyriakoudes’ joining Skilling was announced on the same day Kamerman officially confirmed his resignation from the broker.

Skilling operates globally with two regulatory licences, one from Cyprus and the other from Seychelles. In 2022, the broker raised €10 million in seed funding to accelerate its business expansion, as reported by Finance Magnates. That funding came months after it secured another €15 million from ‘seasoned Scandinavian investors’.

An Experienced CFDs Executive

Kyriakoudes is a seasoned executive in the forex and CFDs industry. He joined Skilling from the Cyprus offices of IronFX, where he was the Group Chief Financial Officer for over two years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He entered the trading industry in early 2013 as a Senior Internal Auditor for ForexTime (FXTM). He then climbed the corporate ladder, becoming the Head of Internal Audit and Reporting, and later, Head of Risk Management and Reporting. He left FXTM in June 2021 as the Chief Financial Officer.

Before entering the retail trading space, Kyriakoudes worked at Deloitte and Price Waterhouse Coopers, two of the Big Four auditing firms.

Skilling
