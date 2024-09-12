Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Bybit Enlists Chris Aruliah as the New Head of Institutional Division

Thursday, 12/09/2024 | 15:42 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • Aruliah brings institutional client experience gained from notable industry brands, including Wincent.
  • His background spans both cryptocurrency and traditional trading.
Bybit has appointed Chris Aruliah, a seasoned professional from Bitstamp and BCB, as the new Head of Institution. With a background in both cryptocurrency and traditional trading, Aruliah is expected to identify new opportunities and foster strong relationships with hedge funds, asset managers, and market makers in his new role.

Targeting Institutional Investments

Aruliah, now at the helm of Bybit's institutional strategy, is also expected to guide the company through the complexities of institutional investment. According to his statement in the official announcement, he anticipates the new role to allow him to combine his previous leadership experience with Bybit's technology and services.

Commenting about the appointment, Helen Liu, Bybit's Chief Operating Officer, mentioned: "As the cryptocurrency market continues to mature and institutional interest surges, Bybit is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this growth. Our commitment to providing a secure, reliable, and compliant trading platform , combined with Chris's expertise, makes us a trusted partner for institutions navigating the evolving landscape."

One of the reasons Aruliah is well-suited to this role is his firsthand experience as an institutional client. At Wincent, he led OTC sales, gaining deep insights into the needs of institutional investors. This client-side perspective will reportedly enable him to better understand the challenges and demands institutions face when navigating the crypto market.

"My mission at Bybit is to ensure that our institutional clients have the best possible trading experience in the industry. By showcasing Bybit's compelling platform and the exceptional support provided by our team, I aim to attract new clients and help them realize their full trading potential on our platform," Aruliah mentioned.

Bybit Collaborates with Mastercard

Last month, Bybit waived foreign exchange fees for Mastercard holders in seven European countries. This offering is available for users in Poland, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Sweden, and Hungary.

According to the exchange , the service enhances user experience by offering better financial solutions. The exchange mentioned that its cardholders can make purchases in local currencies, PLN, BGN, HRK, CZK, DKK, SEK, and HUF, without incurring the 0.5% FX fee, using Bybit Card.

According to the exchange, this update benefits frequent travelers and merchants across the targeted regions by waiving hidden charges. Bybit added that the Bybit Card offers various features that are created to enhance international purchases.

Bybit
