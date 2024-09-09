Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Cyprus' Former Transport Minister Marios Demetriades Ends Six-Year Tenure on FxPro Board

Monday, 09/09/2024 | 18:52 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • Demetriades contributed to FxPro's governance in roles such as Chairman and Member of the Audit, Risk, and Compliance Committees.
  • He has held senior management positions in the banking sector, including at Piraeus Bank Cyprus.
FxPro
Source: FxPro

Marios Demetriades, the former Cyprus Minister of Transport, has stepped down from his positions on the boards of FxPro Group, marking the end of his more than six-year tenure with the company. This resignation includes his departure from FxPro's FCA-licensed entity in the UK, among other group subsidiaries.

Government and Private Sectors

Demetriades first joined FxPro's boards in 2018, following his time as Cyprus' Minister of Transport, Communications, and Works. During his tenure at the firm, he oversaw the company's governance. His leadership experience, rooted in both government and private sectors, was key in FxPro's strategic decision-making processes.

Before joining FxPro, Demetriades was a senior manager at Piraeus Bank Cyprus, where he honed his expertise in financial management and corporate governance. His later appointment as Cyprus' Minister of Transport in 2014 further broadened his career, during which time he navigated the complexities of public administration and policy for four years.

Marios Demetriades, Source: LinkedIn

According to his LinkedIn profile, Demetriades’ tenure at FxPro started in 2012, when he was appointed as the company’s Non-Executive Director, a position he held for more than a year. Six years later, he was named the board member and also the Chair of the Audit and Risk and Compliance Committees.

Notably, Demetriades still serves on the board of directors for Frontline Management and ADS Maritime Holding PLC in Cyprus. In his previous ministerial post, he reportedly oversaw sectors that included shipping, civil aviation, communications, post offices, and electric and mechanical roads.

Cross-Sector Experience

Demetriades’ experience cuts across different industries. Most recently, the University of East Anglia alumnae served as the Audit and Nomination Committee Members at Norse Atlantic Airways. Also notable in his career history is the role of the Managing Partner he held at MD Mindset Capital Ltd for more than six years. The company is a boutique advisory firm and investor in SME’s.

Last year, FxPro released its financial report for 2022, highlighting a boost in revenue, deepening losses to £614,558. The firm’s total revenue jumped nearly 20% from £936,805 reported in 2021 to £1.11 million last year. However, net losses widened by almost 13% to £614,558, compared to £545,567 reported in 2021.

About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
  • 1210 Articles
  • 15 Followers
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
  • 1210 Articles
  • 15 Followers

