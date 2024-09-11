Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Admirals Veteran Takes on Head of B2B Role at NAGA after 3 Years

Wednesday, 11/09/2024 | 15:04 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Eugene Danishkin was COO of a fintech B2C company and held senior roles at FX brokers.
  • He also continues to run his own consulting firm, MBC Ltd., based in Cyprus.
Eugene Danishkin has announced that he is starting a new role as Head of B2B at NAGA, marking a career shift after three years at Admirals.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new chapter in my career! After 3 years at Admirals, I’m embracing a new challenge at NAGA as Head of B2B,” Danishkin wrote on LinekdIn.

Head of B2B Sales

Eugene Danishkin
Eugene Danishkin, Source: LinkedIn

During his time at Admirals, Danishkin served as Head of Partnership and Business Development. He was responsible for global B2B sales and acted as Product Owner for B2B operations, trading incentives, and copy trading/asset management products. His work involved managing cross-functional teams and overseeing social media marketing initiatives.

Before joining Admirals, Danishkin founded and continues to run MBC Ltd., a consulting firm based in Limassol, Cyprus. MBC offers consulting services in sales, marketing, and IT for fintech companies, providing support from business plan creation to licensing and auditing.

Earlier, Sam Chaney, Chief Commercial Officer at NAGA Group, announced his departure from the company, as reported by Finance Magnates.

Leadership Shift to NAGA

Danishkin’s previous roles also include COO and product owner for a fintech B2C company, where he was involved in developing the business from its inception.

Additionally, he held senior positions at various FX brokers, including a five-year tenure at a CySEC-licensed FX broker where he worked in investment research, strategic planning, and global sales. His new position at NAGA marks the latest development in his career, where he will focus on leading B2B operations.

In his LinkedIn post, Danishkin expressed gratitude for his journey so far and shared his enthusiasm for the new role. “A huge thank you to everyone who's been part of this journey so far. I’m also looking forward to working with the truly inspiring team at NAGA, and I can’t wait to see what we’ll accomplish together,” he added.

