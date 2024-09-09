Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Benjamin Boulter Leaves Blackbull Markets after 6 Years

Benjamin Boulter Leaves Blackbull Markets after 6 Years

Monday, 09/09/2024 | 05:21 GMT by Arnab Shome
  • He joined the broker in 2018 and departed as the Chief Strategy Officer.
  • He said that he would move on “to embark on a new adventure” without providing any details.
Benjamin Boulter; Source: LinkedIn
Benjamin Boulter; Source: LinkedIn

Benjamin Boulter has parted ways with Blackbull Markets as the Chief Strategy Officer after spending about six years with the retail forex and contracts for differences (CFDs) broker. Based in New Zealand, he was responsible for developing and executing the overall strategic direction of the company.

Announcing his departure on LinkedIn, he highlighted that he will now focus “to embark on a new adventure.” However, he did not provide any details of his next move, adding: “I'm excited, but I can't say any more for now.”

An Impressive Career with Brokers

Boulter is a seasoned marketer who has spent the last decade of his career in the retail trading industry. He joined the New Zealand-headquartered Blackbull in October 2018 as the Head of Global Partnerships and was later promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer. He became the broker’s Chief Strategy Officer in April of last year.

Before Blackbull, he spent about four years at the Melbourne offices of Pepperstone, an Australian-headquartered CFDs broker with a global reach. He entered the trading industry as a Digital Marketing Executive at Pepperstone and later became the broker’s Marketing Manager for partnerships.

Before entering the retail trading industry, he also spent several years working at various companies in marketing-centric roles.

A CFDs Broker in New Zealand

Blackbull is one of the very few FX and CFDs brokers originating from New Zealand. Headquartered in Auckland, the broker obtained a licence from New Zealand’s Financial Markets Authority (FMA) in August 2020. Prior to that, the company was registered and incorporated in the country under the Financial Service Providers Register.

Apart from its presence in New Zealand, Blackbull also operates under a licence obtained from regulators in the Seychelles.

Meanwhile, Blackbull is focused on strengthening its brand in its core markets. It recently onboarded popular New Zealand cricketer Kyle Jamieson as the global brand ambassador.

Blackbull Markets
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab Shome
  • 6482 Articles
  • 86 Followers
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab is an electronics engineer-turned-financial editor. He entered the industry covering the cryptocurrency market for Finance Magnates and later expanded his reach to forex as well. He is passionate about the changing regulatory landscape on financial markets and keenly follows the disruptions in the industry with new-age technologies.
  • 6482 Articles
  • 86 Followers

