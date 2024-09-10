Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Former Moneta Markets and IronFX Business Development Manager Switches Brokers

Tuesday, 10/09/2024 | 08:21 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • Longtime FX/CFD industry expert Gabriel Podașcă has just joined Amega.
  • He has years of experience in Biz Dev management positions.
Gabriel Podașcă has just joined FX/CFD broker Amega
Gabriel Podașcă has just joined FX/CFD broker Amega

After collaborating with several popular retail brokerage brands from Cyprus and trying his hand at his own business, Gabriel Podașcă has just joined FX/CFD broker Amega as Business Development Manager. This marks his return to the industry after nearly a year's break.

Podașcă Returns to Business Development in the World of FX and CFD

Amega is an FX/CFD broker licensed in Cyprus, the UK, and Mauritius, which targets retail traders. However, as the new Business Development Manager, Podașcă will focus not on working with retailers, but with introducing brokers (IBs ) helping to build their affiliate networks.

"After a few months of holiday and working on a personal project, I'm happy to share that I'm starting a new position as Business Development Manager at Amega," Podașcă commented. "I am here to offer an all-rounded service that makes sure that your business is not only profitable but also scalable and running smoothly."

Recently, Podașcă had been developing his own projects not directly related to financial markets. He last worked for a broker at the end of 2023, when he served as Partnerships Manager at Tickmill.

However, he has experience collaborating with several other popular brokers as Business Development Manager, including Moneta Markets, BKFX, FXPRIMUS, and IronFX.

Recent Industry Moves

Podașcă's transition is part of a broader trend of executive movements in the financial industry. Several other notable professionals have also recently changed their career paths.

Tickmill has made significant changes to its leadership team. The company appointed Joseph Dahrieh as the new Managing Director for the MENA region, while Elie Tarabay took on the role of Head of Partnerships in the same area. These appointments reflect Tickmill's commitment to strengthening its presence in the Middle East and North Africa.

In another significant move, Michael Going, an FX sales specialist with over a decade of experience, has joined Britannia Global Markets. His extensive background in the industry will be a valuable asset to the company's London office, where he started his new position in August.

The industry has also seen some departures. Marios Morfakis announced his resignation from BDSwiss, where he served as the Global Head of Sales. He shared this news on LinkedIn, marking the end of his tenure with the company.

Similarly, Ali Makki has left his position as Head of MENA at Markets.com after a nine-month stint. Makki expressed appreciation for the experience and opportunities he gained during his time with the company.

About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 1765 Articles
  • 39 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
