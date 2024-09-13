Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

TopFX Appoints OneRoyal's Former Executive as New Chief Marketing Officer

Friday, 13/09/2024 | 13:58 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • Before joining TopFX, Vince De Castro held the CMO position at OneRoyal and later started a marketing agency focused on driving sales.
  • He has an extensive leadership background, having served as the CMO at companies like AlleoTech and FXPRIMUS.
Vince De Castro

Vince De Castro has been appointed as the Chief Marketing Officer at the Cyprus-based forex and CFD brokerage firm TopFX. De Castro was previously the CMO of OneRoyal before exiting to start a marketing agency focusing on driving sales.

Remarkable Career Path

Commenting about the new appointment, De Castro mentioned: “I’m excited to share that I’ve joined TopFX as Chief Marketing Officer. TopFX is strategically positioned in the forex industry, and I’m fortunate to be working alongside a talented team committed to excellence. Looking forward to what we’ll build together. Exciting days are ahead.”

De Castro has a remarkable career background, having served in top leadership roles at notable companies. Until 2022, he was the Chief Marketing Officer at AlleoTech Ltd and also served in the same capacity at FXPRIMUS.

Additionally, he has worked at Orbex, easyMarkets, and IT World Canada. At easyMarket De Castro moved from the role of SEM Manager, Global Marketing Manager, and later served as the Director of Digital Marketing. At IT World Canada, he was the Executive Producer and later the Business Development Manager.

Previous Leadership Roles

In 2022, OneRoyal appointed Vince De Castro as its Chief Marketing Officer. The official statement highlighted that his appointment came as the broker was opening new markets and expanding its global reach. OneRoyal was established in 2006 and operates with approval from regulators in Cyprus and Australia. The company is registered in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and holds an offshore license from the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission.

In April, TopFX expanded its reach in the Latin America market by appointing Nordine Mejd as the Director for the region. The firm’s retail offerings include CFDs on forex, indices, shares, metals, energies, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies . The company also focuses on institutional offerings.

Mejd joined TopFX, having more than ten years of expertise in the financial services sector. Prior to this, he worked as the Chief Operating Officer at SEC Markets, a retail CFDs brokerage company based in Dubai and St Vincent and the Grenadines, where he dedicated nearly a year.

