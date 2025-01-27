Why is XRP Going Down: Ripple CTO Defends XRPL Against Centralisation Claims

Pierre Rochard claimed Ripple could manipulate XRPL, threatening decentralisation.
David Schwartz said forks and supply changes require validator consensus.
The ongoing debate over Ripple, the XRP Ledger (XRPL), and
the possibility of including XRP in a US crypto reserve continues to grow.
Allegations of centralisation have emerged, adding complexity to the
discussion.
In response, David Schwartz, Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, has
defended the platform's decentralisation, arguing that XRP's structure and
mechanisms ensure resilience against manipulation,Dimsumdaily HK reported.
Meanwhile, XRPUSD has remained bearish, adhering to a
trendline. The H1 chart suggests it may have found support at a level where the
price previously reacted.
Garlinghouse emphasized that Ripple’s efforts are consistent
with advancing the possibility of a US crypto reserve, which could include
Bitcoin, as reported by Finance
Magnates.
XRPUSD Tests Key Support Level
The XRPUSD H1 chart shows multiple rejections at the
trendline's resistance. During the latest rejection, an Evening Star pattern
formed, followed by a strong bearish move. On its way down, the price broke
significant levels, including 3.03350 and 2.92250.
The level of 2.75650 has
acted as support, holding the price steady. Traders may closely monitor price
action around this level to determine its next direction on the intraday
charts.
Ripple Makes Strategic Moves in 2025
Ripple has been involved in several notable developments
recently. CEO Brad Garlinghouse and Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty attended
a private dinner with President-elect Donald Trump on January 6, which
sparked speculation regarding Ripple’s ongoing legal battle with the US
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Additionally, the
SEC filed an appeal on January 15, 2025, challenging a federal court's
ruling that classified XRP sold to retail investors as non-securities. The SEC
seeks to overturn the decision made by Judge Analisa Torres in July 2023,
arguing that XRP issued as employee compensation and in business transactions
should be classified as securities.
This SEC brief was hard to work thru because, IMO, the case won't be ruled on. But I've come this far so, dangit, here we go! My thoughts on the initial Ripple v. SEC appeal brief...
On the expansion front, Ripple
has made significant strides in Japan, with banks expected to adopt the XRP
Ledger by 2025. This integration, announced by SBI CEO Yoshitaka Kitao, aims to
enhance cross-border payments and improve currency conversions for
international remittances.
Trump Inaugurated as US President, A New Crypto Era Begins
