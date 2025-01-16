Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

XRPUSD Breaks Out as SEC Disputes Ripple Court's Ruling on XRP Offering

Thursday, 16/01/2025 | 13:01 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Court case could take months to resolve, with Ripple submitting counter-arguments.
  • SEC argues Ripple's promotional efforts made XRP an investment contract under the Howey test.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed an appeal on January 15, 2025, challenging a federal court's decision in its ongoing case against Ripple Labs. The SEC argues that the New York District Court was incorrect in ruling that XRP sold to retail investors was not part of an unregistered securities offering.

Meanwhile, XRPUSD has been heading towards the upside by making a crucial breakout on the intraday charts.

SEC Appeals XRP Ruling, Seeks Overturn

In its appeal to the Second Circuit Appeals Court, the SEC is seeking to overturn Judge Analisa Torres’ July 2023 ruling, which classified XRP sales to retail investors as non-securities, while maintaining that XRP sales to institutional investors did qualify as securities. The SEC’s filing also disputes the exclusion of XRP issued as employee compensation and in business transactions from being categorized as a security.

Ripple Criticizes SEC’s Repeated Appeal Attempts

This appeal follows a partial loss in the SEC’s long-running lawsuit, initiated in December 2020. The SEC contends that retail investors would have expected a profit from their purchases of XRP due to Ripple's promotional activities. It argues that Ripple’s actions made XRP an investment contract under the Howey test, which is used to determine whether something qualifies as a security.

Ripple’s legal team has criticized the SEC’s appeal, with CEO Brad Garlinghouse calling the agency’s filing a repeated attempt with no new arguments. Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer, Stuart Alderoty, expressed the belief that the appeal would likely be abandoned under the next administration, referring to it as a "rehash" of previous unsuccessful claims.

The case could take months to resolve, with Ripple given the opportunity to submit counter-arguments. Additionally, the court may opt to hold oral arguments before making a final decision. Ripple has also cross-appealed a separate ruling in which Judge Torres ordered it to pay a $125 million civil penalty for the aspects of the case the company lost.

XRPUSD, H1 Chart, Source: TradingView
XRPUSD, H1 Chart, Source: TradingView

XRPUSD Breaks Out, Bulls Gain Momentum

XRPUSD has displayed strong bullish momentum after a period of consolidation on the H1 chart. The last H1 candle closed above the significant 3.20250 level, indicating a bullish breakout on the intraday charts. This could fuel the current bullish trend, potentially driving the cryptocurrency further upwards.

Ripple Updates: SEC Case, Wildfire Donation, and DeFi Expansion

Ripple, the company behind XRP, attracted attention after CEO Garlinghouse and Chief Legal Officer Alderoty attended a private dinner with President-elect Donald Trump on January 6, which Garlinghouse described as a positive start to 2025. This event has led to speculation regarding Ripple's ongoing legal dispute with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which filed a lawsuit in December 2020, accusing Ripple of selling XRP tokens as unregistered securities.

Ripple has also announced a $100,000 donation in XRP to support communities impacted by the California wildfires. The funds will go to World Central Kitchen and GiveDirectly, nonprofit organizations focused on providing immediate relief and long-term rebuilding. Entrepreneur Jared Isaacman has pledged to match this contribution, potentially doubling the support for the affected communities.

Additionally, Ripple's XRP Ledger is expected to be adopted by all banks in Japan by 2025, according to SBI CEO Yoshitaka Kitao. This integration aims to enhance cross-border payments and currency conversions, offering a more efficient solution for international remittances.

Ripple has further expanded into decentralized finance (DeFi) through a partnership with Chainlink. The collaboration integrates Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin with DeFi applications on the Ethereum blockchain, providing options for trading and lending. The RLUSD, pegged to the US dollar, was launched on both the Ethereum and XRP Ledger networks last month and has a market cap of $72 million, according to CoinGecko.

Why Is XRP Rising Today?

XRP's recent increase may be attributed to the $2 level acting as a key psychological support. It has since surpassed significant intraday resistance levels, including 2.60000, 2.89000, and 3.20250, fueling its bullish momentum.

What Could XRP's Price Be in 2025?

Price projections for XRP in 2025 vary. Conservative estimated range from $1.35 to $2.50. Analyst Levi Rietveld predicts a higher range of $20–23, while more optimistic forecasts suggest up to $70.

Does XRP Have Long-Term Potential?

XRP appears to have long-term potential, especially in the fintech sector. Its role in cross-border payments and expanding partnerships in regions such as Asia, Africa, and Latin America could support continued growth. Further integration into traditional finance is expected by 2027–2028.

Is $500 Realistic for XRP?

A $500 price for XRP seems unlikely in the near term, as it would require a market cap of $26 trillion. More realistic projections suggest a target of $15–25 by 2030. According to Grok AI, $500 could be possible with widespread global payment adoption after 2030.

