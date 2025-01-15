Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Ripple Donates $100K in XRP for Wildfire Relief: XRPUSD Breaks Intraday Resistance

Wednesday, 15/01/2025 | 10:26 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Southern California faces "extremely critical fire conditions" as Santa Ana winds worsen the wildfires.
  • XRPUSD has broken the 2.60000 resistance, signalling potential bullish momentum.
California Wildfire
California Wildfire, Source: Youtube

Ripple has announced a donation of $100,000 in XRP to aid communities impacted by the ongoing wildfires in California. The funds are allocated to World Central Kitchen and GiveDirectly, two nonprofit organizations that provide immediate relief and assist with long-term rebuilding.

In the cryptocurrency market, XRPUSD has crossed a significant resistance level of 2.60000 on intraday charts. This development suggests the possibility of continued bullish momentum for the digital asset.

Ripple’s Donation Doubled by Isaacman’s Pledge

The donation is made through The Giving Block, a crypto philanthropy platform. Additionally, entrepreneur Jared Isaacman has pledged to match Ripple ’s contribution, potentially doubling the support for affected communities.

California Wildfires Spread, Threaten Brentwood, Encino

Meanwhile, Southern California is experiencing "extremely critical fire conditions," driven by Santa Ana winds. The Palisades Fire, along with four smaller fires, continues to spread, endangering areas such as Brentwood, Encino, and Westwood, according to NBC News.

The wildfires have claimed at least 24 lives and devastated 40,000 acres, destroying over 12,300 structures. As of early today, the Palisades Fire has burned more than 23,000 acres and remains only 18% contained. Efforts to control the fires are ongoing amid fluctuating wind conditions.

XRPUSD Breaks 2.60000, Faces Rejection at 2.89000

Meanwhile, XRPUSD made a significant bullish breakout at 2.60000 on the H1 Chart. As of now, the cryptocurrency is trading well above this level, suggesting that buyers may consider entering long positions at favorable value areas.

However, at the 2.89000 level, it faced multiple rejections today, which could result in a double top pattern. Buyers may opt to wait for a better risk-reward opportunity, as going long above this level may provide more favorable conditions.

XRPUSD, H1 Chart, Source: TradingView
XRPUSD, H1 Chart, Source: TradingView

Adyen, TMX Group, Toyota Support Wildfire Relief

Fintech companies are playing a crucial role in wildfire relief efforts. Adyen has launched an emergency fundraising campaign, allowing businesses on its platform to collect donations for Americares, a health-focused nonprofit, as reported by Finance Magnates.

The funds will provide critical medical supplies, hygiene kits, and other essentials for communities affected by the fires. Adyen is matching all donations made through its platform and covering the transaction costs.

TMX Group, a global market operator, has donated $25,000 to the Red Cross California Wildfire Relief, helping to provide shelter, food, and health services to those impacted.

Toyota is supporting the cause by matching employee donations to The American Red Cross and other nonprofits, as well as offering payment relief options through Toyota Financial Services to customers in affected areas. These organizations are demonstrating a strong commitment to aiding wildfire victims during this crisis.

ripple. xrp
crypto
california
Ripple
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
  • 1244 Articles
  • 17 Followers
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
  • 1244 Articles
  • 17 Followers

