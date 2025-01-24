Why is XRP Going Up: Ripple Labs Criticized for "Lobbying" Against SBR

Ripple Labs previously "attacked Bitcoin mining" under the Biden administration, said Pierre Rochard.
Ripple CEO disagrees, asserting their efforts support a crypto reserve, including Bitcoin.
The push for a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) has been
ongoing for months. Recently, Pierre Rochard, VP of Research at Riot Platforms,
criticized Ripple Labs for actively lobbying against the plan. Rochard claimed
Ripple Labs is spending millions to influence politicians and hinder the
creation of the SBR, Coingape reported.
Meanwhile, the XRPUSD H1 chart shows that after finding
support at a critical level, the price has been going up and is heading towards
the resistance of a bearish trendline.
Garlinghouse Responds to Criticism on Bitcoin Reserve
Unless you are choosing to ignore the core tenants of the POTUS campaign (which aggressively supports American companies and technologies), our efforts are actually INCREASING the likelihood of a crypto strategic reserve (which includes bitcoin) happening.
The XRPUSD H1 chart shows that the price bounced at 3.05450,
forming a bullish engulfing candle. Since then, it has been moving upwards with
strong momentum. The chart also highlights a bearish trendline in play. Traders
should monitor the price action around the trendline's resistance. A bullish
breakout could provide additional momentum, pushing the price further north.
Pro-Crypto Regulators Appointed on Inauguration Day
The exchange took place shortly before President Trump
signed an executive order to create a national digital asset stockpile. The
move was a significant step for the crypto industry, though it has caused some
backlash from Bitcoin advocates. The President's decision to exclude a single
asset reserve and include altcoins, including XRP, has drawn attention.
XRP's price rise today is influenced by several factors,
including speculation about a shift in the SEC's stance under Trump, the
potential approval of XRP spot ETFs, and the launch of Ripple Labs' RLUSD
stablecoin. Technical analysis highlights key support levels at $2, $2.25,
$2.50, and $3.
What Could XRP's Price Be by 2025?
XRP price predictions for 2025 vary widely. Conservative
estimates range from $1.35 to $2.50, while analysts like Levi Rietveld suggest
a range of $20–23. Optimistic projections reach as high as $70.
Is a $500 XRP Price Realistic?
A $500 XRP price appears unlikely in the near term,
requiring a $26 trillion market cap. More realistic estimates suggest a range
of $15–25 by 2030. Some, like Grok AI, believe $500 could be achievable
post-2030 with widespread global payment adoption.
Does XRP Have Long-Term Potential?
XRP shows potential, particularly in fintech, due to its
role in cross-border payments and growing partnerships in Asia, Africa, and
Latin America. By 2027–2028, it may see further integration into traditional
finance systems.
Trump Inaugurated as US President, A New Crypto Era Begins
