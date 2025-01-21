Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

TRUMP Coin Frenzy Spreads, ETF Filing Attracts Investors

Tuesday, 21/01/2025 | 20:51 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • The fund plans to allocate at least 80% of its net assets to the coin and related derivatives.
  • The TRUMP coin has attracted investors due to its political associations and speculative nature.
Donald Trump

The world of finance and cryptocurrency collided this week as investment managers Rex Shares and Osprey Funds filed paperwork for a series of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focused on digital assets, including the headline-grabbing Trump Coin.

$TRUMP experienced a staggering $20 billion in trading volume over the past 24 hours, marking a 48% decline. The meme token has soared more than 500% in the past week.

A Presidential Memecoin

Launched by President Donald Trump just days before his inauguration, the TRUMP coin has captivated investors with its high volatility and political overtones.

Its fully diluted valuation hit $80 billion within 24 hours of launch, sparking a frenzy that even congested the Solana network. Despite the buzz, memecoins like TRUMP and MELANIA (issued by First Lady Melania Trump) hold no intrinsic value, relying purely on speculative trading.

Source: SEC

The REX-Osprey TRUMP ETF would be the first fund to track the performance of the TRUMP coin, offering institutional investors exposure to its price movements.

According to filings with the SEC, the ETF plans to allocate at least 80% of its net assets to the coin and related derivatives. Although there remains uncertainty about the value of such funds, proponents argue they provide a structured way to access emerging digital trends.

This wave of filings extends beyond the TRUMP coin. Rex Shares and Osprey Funds also proposed ETFs for other memecoins, including Dogecoin and BONK, as well as more established assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum .

Regulatory and Market Uncertainty

While Trump's administration signals a potential softening of crypto oversight, questions remain about whether regulators will approve memecoin ETFs.

The SEC's cautious stance on cryptocurrency under former Chair Gary Gensler slowed progress for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. However, with President Trump promising to turn the U.S. into a “crypto capital,” the regulatory landscape may shift.

Whether memecoins like TRUMP will secure a place in institutional portfolios depends on regulatory decisions and market dynamics. For now, the memecoin craze highlights the unpredictable intersection of politics, finance, and digital assets.

Topics
etfs
donald trump
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
