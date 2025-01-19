XTB, BitGo, Advanced Markets, and More: Executive Moves of the Week

Also, this week we feature other notable executive moves at IG Group, FINOM, Exinity Group, Centroid, and Exinity UK.
In another busy week of significant executive appointments, promotions, and exits, XTB named Aleksander Chłopecki as Supervisory Board Chair; BitGo welcomed Former Citi and Standard Chartered Banker; TopFX executive Roula Pelehrinis joined Advanced Markets, while IG Group's Global Service Center Head departs.
Elsewhere, former executives from Coinbase and OakNorth joined FINOM; Exinity Group COO Matthew Wright is set to step down; Centroid added a new Global Relations Head; and Exinity UK enlisted Nigel Rose as Non-Executive Director.
XTB Names Aleksander Chłopecki as Supervisory Board Chair
Starting off our executive move segment this week, the publicly listed fintech giant XTB chose Aleksander Chłopecki, a legal scholar and financial market expert, to lead its Supervisory Board. In the official announcement, the company welcomed the move as a significant step in its governance, leveraging Chłopecki's deep expertise in law and financial regulations to guide XTB into its next chapter.
Aleksander Chłopecki has over thirty years of experience in commercial law and financial markets. A graduate of the University of Warsaw and Friedrich-Wilhelms-University in Bonn, he is a professor at the University of Warsaw, specializing in commercial law.
BitGo Welcomed Former Citi and Standard Chartered Banker
Digital asset infrastructure provider BitGo elevated Brett Reeves to Head of European Sales while maintaining his existing role as Head of Go Network. His over two decades of experience at leading investment banks in London's City is expected to support the company's expansion across the European continent.
In his expanded position, Reeves will spearhead BitGo's growth initiatives across European markets, building upon his contributions since joining the firm in May 2024. His appointment comes as BitGo strengthens its presence in both the European Union and UK markets.
Meanwhile, Roula Pelehrinis, a seasoned executive in institutional sales, moved from her role as Director of Institutional Sales at TopFX to Advanced Markets, where she will serve as Vice President of Institutional Sales for EMEA.
Pelehrinis brings a wealth of experience from her tenure at several prominent companies in the FX industry. After joining TopFX in 2023, she witnessed significant changes within the broker's management and operational strategy following a CEO transition.
Tomasz Horaček is leaving his role as the Head of Global Service Centres at IG Group after serving for four and a half years. The executive bid farewell this week, leaving behind a legacy of resilience and growth within the company's operations across Poland, India, and South Africa.
Horaček joined IG Group in 2020 and quickly took charge of its service centers, which reportedly account for nearly half of the company's global workforce. His leadership was instrumental in streamlining operations and fostering a client-centric approach. He draws from his extensive experience at State Street, HSBC, and Capgemini.
Digital banking platform FINOM named two new executives to its leadership team as part of the development of its European operations. The Amsterdam-headquartered company appointed Kristjan Kaar as Chief Product Officer (CPO) and Elke Karskens as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).
Kaar joined FINOM from OakNorth Bank, where he oversaw product development initiatives. In the past he also worked for more than seven years at Bloomberg, most recently as Head of Funds and Portfolios. Meanwhile, Karskens has experience from previous positions at Coinbase and Meta, where she worked on platform scaling and market development.
And in our exclusive coverage, Andrey Dashin’s Exinity is undergoing a significant management change. At least three senior executives—Matthew Wright, Behram Nasir, and Heiko Mueller—are set to depart the brokerage group in the first quarter of 2025, Finance Magnates has learned.
Currently, Wright serves as Exinity’s Group COO, Nasir as the Group General Counsel, and Mueller as the Business and Market Development Director. Exinity Group has confirmed it will not appoint direct replacements for these roles. Instead, their responsibilities will be reassigned among other senior management team members.
Also, Centroid Solutions appointed Stefan Popivoda as its new Global Head of Relationship Management, signaling a strategic move to strengthen its client engagement initiatives. Popivoda joins Centroid after nearly six years at PrimeXM, where he most recently worked in a similar position.
In his new role, Popivoda will spearhead Centroid's global client relationship efforts and work closely with the sales team to drive business development. The appointment comes as the company aims to expand its market presence and enhance its service delivery in the financial technology sector.
Exinity UK Enlisted Nigel Rose as Non-Executive Director
Nigel Rose, known in the retail trading industry for leading GAIN Capital, joined the board of Exinity’s UK unit as a non-executive director. It is the only UK-based financial services company of which Rose is currently a part, according to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) registry.
StoneX owns GAIN Capital, which operates two popular forex and contracts for differences (CFDs) brokerage brands: Forex.com and City Index. Exinity is the umbrella brand that operates FXTM and Alpari and competes directly with GAIN Capital.
Former Coinbase and OakNorth Execs Join FINOM as Digital Bank Targets SME Growth
