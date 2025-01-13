Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Exclusive: Exinity Group COO Matthew Wright and Two Other Executives to Step Down

Monday, 13/01/2025 | 14:23 GMT by Arnab Shome
  • The executives will leave the group in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Rather than replacing these roles, the group will distribute the responsibilities among other team members.
Exinity

Andrey Dashin’s Exinity is undergoing a significant management change. At least three senior executives—Matthew Wright, Behram Nasir, and Heiko Mueller—are set to depart the brokerage group in the first quarter of 2025, Finance Magnates has learned.

Three Top Exinity Executives

Wright currently serves as Exinity’s Group COO, Nasir as the Group General Counsel, and Mueller as the Business and Market Development Director.

Exinity Group has confirmed it will not appoint direct replacements for these roles. Instead, their responsibilities will be reassigned among other senior management team members.

“We thank them for their valuable contributions over the past year(s),” an Exinity Group spokesperson said in a statement to Finance Magnates.

Wright joined the company in September 2023 after serving as Group CEO of Zenfinex for about two years. Mueller has been with the broker for three years and is a member of the Exinity UK board. Meanwhile, Nasir’s tenure at the company lasted only six months.

Addition of a Competitor Executive

Notably, Exinity’s UK unit recently appointed Nigel Rose to its board as a non-executive director. Rose previously led GAIN Capital, operator of Forex.com and City Index, as CEO before its acquisition by StoneX. Following the acquisition, he joined the parent company.

Exinity operates as the umbrella group for Dashin’s FX and CFDs empire, which includes brands such as Alpari and FXTM. Over the years, the group has expanded into established markets and is among the few brokers licensed in Kenya. Additionally, Exinity has entered the institutional market with liquidity solutions and launched two new retail brands, Nemo and Pulse.

However, the Cyprus unit of Exinity, which operated under the FXTM brand, ceased operations at the end of 2023 and surrendered its licence.

About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab Shome
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab is an electronics engineer-turned-financial editor. He entered the industry covering the cryptocurrency market for Finance Magnates and later expanded his reach to forex as well. He is passionate about the changing regulatory landscape on financial markets and keenly follows the disruptions in the industry with new-age technologies.
