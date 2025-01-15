Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

BitGo Names Former Citi and Standard Chartered Banker to Lead European Sales Push

Wednesday, 15/01/2025 | 09:15 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • Brett Reeves has been appointed as Head of European Sales while maintaining his Go Network leadership role.
  • The move strengthens BitGo's European presence as it prepares for MiCA compliance and service expansion.
Brett Reeves

Digital asset infrastructure provider BitGo has elevated Brett Reeves to Head of European Sales while maintaining his existing role as Head of Go Network. His over two decades of experience at leading investment banks in London's City, is expected to support the company's expansion across the European continent.

BitGo Expands European Leadership, Names Brett Reeves to Head Regional Sales

In his expanded position, Reeves will spearhead BitGo's growth initiatives across European markets, building upon his contributions since joining the firm in May 2024. His appointment comes as BitGo strengthens its presence in both the European Union and UK markets.

"Since joining BitGo last year, it has been an intense and rewarding journey,” Reeves, said. “Alongside growing the business our focus has been on obtaining the necessary licenses to achieve MiCA compliance, ensuring we are fully prepared for a comprehensive rollout of our Custody, Wallets, Staking, Trading and Financing services across Europe.”

Reeves brings two decades of financial services expertise to the role, having held positions at major institutions including Citibank, and Nomura. He spent the longest part of his career, nine years, at Standard Chartered Bank, where he served as Executive Director, responsible for Prime Services Sales for FX and IRS Brokerages. Prior to BitGo, he served as Head of Business Development at Bequant, a regulated digital asset prime broker .

BitGo, established in 2013, currently serves over 1,500 institutional clients across 50 countries and secures approximately 20% of all on-chain Bitcoin transactions by value. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services including custody, wallets, staking, trading, and financing solutions through regulated cold storage facilities.

“With a growing team and increasing demand for secure, well-regulated digital asset solutions, we are highly optimistic about the opportunities 2025 holds for us,” Reeves concluded.

BitGo and FTX Money

As Finance Magnates informed last month, collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX is set to begin distributing funds to investors who experienced losses through partner crypto firms, including Kraken and BitGo.

This follows the court-approved Plan of Reorganization, which became effective on January 3, 2025. FTX expects the initial round of distributions to occur within 60 days, contingent on meeting the necessary requirements.

BitGo is also involved in facilitating recoveries for both retail and institutional customers. Creditors eligible for the first distribution are required to complete specific steps via the FTX Debtors' customer portal to prepare for the payouts.

Additionally, BitGo has obtained the Major Payment Institution License from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), following an earlier in-principle approval. Singapore's well-defined regulatory framework aligns with BitGo's objective to deliver secure and regulated digital asset services in the region.

About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
