> XTB Names Legal Expert Aleksander Chłopecki as Supervisory Board Chair

XTB Names Legal Expert Aleksander Chłopecki as Supervisory Board Chair

Wednesday, 15/01/2025 | 13:16 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • Chłopecki is a professor at the University of Warsaw specializing in commercial law.
  • His appointment followed the departure of Jan Byrski, who stepped down on January 15.
Aleksander Chłopecki

The publicly-listed fintech giant XTB has chosen Aleksander Chłopecki, a legal scholar and financial market expert, to lead its Supervisory Board.

In the official announcement, the company welcomed the move as a significant step in the company's governance, leveraging Chłopecki's deep expertise in law and financial regulations to guide XTB into its next chapter.

"The management board of XTB S.A. announces that on January 15, 2025, the Company received a statement from Mr Jakub Zabłocki," the company's statement read.

"In accordance with which, in the exercise of the powers specified in Article 15.3(a) of the Company's Articles of Association, Mr. Jakub Zabłocki appointed Aleksander Chłopecki as Chairman of the Supervisory Board for a joint term of office commencing on January 16, 2025."

Legal and Financial Expertise

Aleksander Chłopecki brings over three decades of experience in commercial law and financial markets. A graduate of the University of Warsaw and Friedrich-Wilhelms-University in Bonn, he serves as a professor at the University of Warsaw, specializing in commercial law.

His extensive resume reportedly includes pivotal roles such as Director of the Legal Department and Deputy Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Chłopecki's influence extends beyond academia and advisory roles.

Jan Byrski
Jan Byrski, Source: LinkedIn

He chaired the Court of Arbitration at the Polish Financial Supervision Authority since 2008 and played a crucial part in shaping Polish capital market regulations. Early this month, XTB disclosed that Jan Byrski had exited his position as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board. His departure was tied to personal reasons and came into effect on January 15.

Leadership Changes

Notably, Byrski previously served in various positions in academia, law, and regulatory sectors, including Krakow University of Economics, where he was an associate professor. In the legal field, Byrski has been a Partner and Attorney-at-Law at Traple Konarski Podrecki & Partners since 2011.

Meanwhile, Chłopecki's leadership roles at key institutions, including the National Securities Depository and PZU S.A., highlight his impact on corporate governance in Poland.

Effective January 16, 2025, Chłopecki will assume his role as Supervisory Board Chairman at XTB. In his statement, Chłopecki emphasized his alignment with XTB's strategic goals and his readiness to contribute to its growth. He affirmed his compliance with regulatory requirements and non-competition policies, ensuring his full dedication to the role.

