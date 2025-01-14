Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

TopFX Exec Roula Pelehrinis Joins Advanced Markets as VP of Institutional Sales for EMEA

Tuesday, 14/01/2025 | 18:21 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • Pelehrinis brings extensive experience in the FX industry, having held significant roles at ZuluTrade, iForex, Integral, and IronFX.
  • She will lead the global sales strategy, focusing on business development and strengthening client relationships.
Roula Pelehrinis, a seasoned executive in institutional sales, transitioned from her role as Director of Institutional Sales at TopFX to Advanced Markets, where she will serve as Vice President of Institutional Sales for EMEA.

Pelehrinis brings a wealth of experience from her tenure at several prominent companies in the FX industry. After joining TopFX in 2023, she witnessed significant changes within the broker's management and operational strategy following a CEO transition.

Extensive Career in the FX Sector

Before that, she served as VP of EMEA Sales at Integral from 2021 to 2023, honing her expertise in broker technology solutions. Her earlier career includes roles at ZuluTrade, iForex, and IronFX, making her a recognized name in the space.

Roula Pelehrinis, Source: LinkedIn

According to her LinkedIn profile, she served as the Head of Institutional Sales at Zulu Trade and as the Country Manager at iFOREX. Pelehrinis was also the Sales Manager at IronFX Global for eleven months.

Pelehrinis' appointment followed another recent hire at Advanced Markets: Oksana Remez, formerly of Finalto, was brought on in December to lead Business Development.

According to the company's announcement, she will lead its global sales strategy in her new role, driving business development and reportedly enhancing and fostering client relationships.

Other Appointments at Advanced Markets

Commenting about the appointment, Anthony Brocco, the CEO of Advanced Markets (UK) Limited, said: "Her vision and leadership in sales and business development will play a crucial role in accelerating our growth and enhancing the value we deliver to our clients."

Oksana Remez, Head of Business Devotement at Advanced Markets (UK)
Oksana Remez, Head of Business Devotement at Advanced Markets (UK); Source: LinkedIn

Founded in 2006, Advanced Markets specializes in prime-of-prime liquidity and broker technology solutions, serving a diverse clientele that includes trading desks, banks, hedge funds, and asset managers. Its ownership structure features notable investors like Australia's Macquarie Bank and GFI Group Inc., underscoring its stability and credibility.

Meanwhile, Advanced Markets (UK) Limited, the FCA-regulated subsidiary of the broader Advanced Markets Group, closed 2023 with a turnover of $2.26 million and a net profit of $114,635, according to a report released last year. The firm’s annual turnover jumped 6.8% from 2022’s $2.12 million, but the net profit dropped 69.3% year-over-year.

