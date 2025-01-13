Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Centroid Names Ex-PrimeXM Executive as Global Relations Head

Monday, 13/01/2025 | 10:04 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The company appoints Stefan Popivoda as Global Head of Relationship Management.
  • Popivoda brings extensive experience from PrimeXM, where he served in senior relationship management roles for nearly six years.
From right: Stefan Popivoda during iFX Expo. Source: Linkedin
From right: Stefan Popivoda during iFX Expo. Source: Linkedin

Financial technology provider Centroid Solutions, has appointed Stefan Popivoda as its new Global Head of Relationship Management, signaling a strategic move to strengthen its client engagement initiatives.

Popivoda joins Centroid after nearly six years at PrimeXM, where he most recently worked on similar position.

Centroid Solutions Taps PrimeXM Veteran as Global Relationship Head

In his new role, Popivoda will spearhead Centroid's global client relationship efforts and work closely with the sales team to drive business development. The appointment comes as the company aims to expand its market presence and enhance its service delivery in the financial technology sector.

"I am excited Stefan will join the team at Centroid Solutions," said Cristian Vlasceanu, CEO of Centroid Solutions. "His experience and knowledge of the industry are exceptional, and I firmly believe he will enhance our customer service and further strengthen our relationships with clients."

Popivoda brings over a decade of experience in the financial technology sector. At PrimeXM, he progressed from Relationship Manager to Global Head of Relationship Management. His previous roles include positions at PipsMatter.com and 24options, where he developed expertise in sales, marketing , and client retention.

“I am thrilled to announce that I will be joining Centroid Solutions as the Global Head of Relationship Management,” Popivoda commented on his LinkedIn. “I look forward to contributing to the company’s growth and success while collaborating with such a talented and innovative team. I am confident that this new chapter will bring exciting opportunities.”

Centroid has also recently collaborated with Sky Links Capital, a multi-asset financial services provider. The partnership integrates Centroid's technology into Sky Links Capital's platforms, enhancing access to liquidity, real-time risk management, and efficient trade execution.

Key Partnerships in December

December proved to be a productive month for Centroid, marked by several significant integrations. The company incorporated BITA’s index technology into its connectivity platform, offering financial institutions broader access to customized trading products and index-based solutions. Through the Centroid Bridge platform, clients can now utilize BITA’s range of indices, including those focused on equities, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and forex -based CFDs.

Centroid also established a partnership with Aljazira Capital to facilitate access to Saudi financial markets. This initiative builds on Centroid’s ongoing efforts to connect clients to Middle Eastern markets. In November, the company integrated with Arqaam Capital, enabling access to the UAE’s ADX market. With this latest collaboration, Centroid’s clients can now trade equities, fixed income, and other financial instruments in Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, Centroid announced the integration of Financial Modeling Prep's (FMP) comprehensive financial data services into its trading infrastructure. This development enhances market data offerings for institutional clients, further strengthening Centroid's capabilities in delivering robust financial solutions.

Centroid Solutions
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 2105 Articles
  • 59 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 2105 Articles
  • 59 Followers

