> IG Group's Global Service Center Head Tomasz Horaček Departs

IG Group's Global Service Center Head Tomasz Horaček Departs

Tuesday, 14/01/2025 | 14:55 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • Horaček reportedly oversaw IG Group's service centers, which employ nearly half of the company's global workforce.
  • His career spans prior experience at prominent firms such as State Street, HSBC, and Capgemini.
Tomasz Horaček
Tomasz Horaček, Source: LinkedIn

Tomasz Horaček is leaving his role as the Head of Global Service Centres after serving for four and a half years. Today (Tuesday), the executive bid farewell, leaving behind a legacy of resilience and growth within the company's operations across Poland, India, and South Africa.

A Focus on Global Operations

Horaček joined IG Group in 2020 and quickly took charge of its service centers, which reportedly account for nearly half of the company's global workforce.

"Reflecting on this period, I feel an immense sense of pride in what we've built together, a truly global service organization that spans across borders and brings together the best talent from Poland, India, South Africa, the UK, and beyond," he mentioned in a lengthy LinkedIn post.

"IG is a special place where I've experienced the true power of diversity working alongside people from different cultures, functions, and backgrounds, learning from each other, and growing together."

His leadership was instrumental in streamlining operations and fostering a client-centric approach. He drew from his extensive experience at State Street, HSBC, and Capgemini.

Horaček shared his pride in building a diverse and resilient team that thrived despite significant challenges, including the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and fluctuating trading volumes during pivotal moments like GameStop's stock surge.

Navigating Turbulent Times

"My team navigated through turbulent times, from the pandemic to the war in Ukraine, multiple record operational trading peaks (i.e GameStop day), to natural disasters like floods and heatwaves," he added.

"But through it all, our resilience and team spirit have been our greatest strength. The bonds we've forged and the obstacles we've overcome make us stronger, both individually and as a team."

According to his LinkedIn profile, Horaček served as the Managing Director, Head of Business Services at State Street for close to nine years. He was also the VP and Head of Global Change Delivery (Offshore Services Poland) until 2013.

IG Group
